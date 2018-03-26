GIF

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1: PC Gaming Gold Box

Screenshot: Amazon

Amazon’s kicking off the week with a gaming peripheral and PC part Gold Box, but there are deals in here for gamers and non-gamers alike.



Gaming monitors and pre-built gaming PCs lead off the sale, but scroll down the page, and you’ll find mechanical keyboards, PC parts, wireless routers, and even a few external hard drives that anyone could make use of. A few of our favorite deals are highlighted on this post, but head over to Amazon to see the entire list.

#2: Easter Toy Sale

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s one-day Easter toy sale isn’t the most exciting toy sale they’ve ever offered, but it’s worth a browse whether you have kids or not. Or celebrate Easter or not, for that matter.



Advertisement

Highlights include a Nerf gun, Play-Doh, a Rubik’s cube, and several board games. As you might expect, these aren’t obscure German board games where you maximize wheat yields or anything like that...we’re talking Monopoly, Chutes & Ladders, and the like. But hey, everyone should at least own a copy of Scrabble.

#3: Reader-Favorite Router

While supplies last on Amazon (which probably won’t be long), $48 gets you a refurbished T-Mobile AC1900 router, which is actually just a rebranded version of the $140 ASUS RT-AC68U, which is our readers’ favorite router.



The T-Mobile version has some T-Mobile branding, and uses custom firmware that claims to be optimized for Wi-Fi calling, but under the hood, it’s just a standard (and very popular) Wi-Fi router. You can even flash the firmware and install the original ASUS version, or a third party solution, if you wanted to put in the work. Just check out the customer reviews for ideas.

#4: $150 Apple Watch

Photo: Gizmodo

It’s not one of the high-end models with GPS or LTE, but $150 for an Apple Watch Series 1 is one of the best deals we’ve ever seen on Apple’s increasingly popular wearable.



Advertisement

Somewhat confusingly, the Series 1 is not quite the same as the original Apple Watch, as it has a second generation chip for faster performance. This deal is only available on the smaller 38mm watch, but we still suspect it will sell out soon.

#5: Logitech Harmony

Update: Back in stock (with a backorder), if you missed it last week.

$60 for a Logitech Harmony remote is a great deal on its face, but the real reason to buy this model is the included Harmony Hub.



Advertisement

The Hub allows you to use your iPhone, Android device, or even an Amazon Echo to control everything a Harmony remote can (which is basically any piece of home theater gear you can think of). So even when you inevitably lose the included remote behind the couch cushions, you’ll still have multiple ways to take control of all of your home theater gear.



Considering the hub alone sells for $73 right now, so you’re basically saving $14 here, and getting the remote for free.

#6: USB-Chargers

Graphic: Shep McAllister

USB-C is eating the world, and you can manage the transition with a bunch of great sales from Anker this week.



Advertisement

The most exciting deal is a brand new product: the Anker PowerPort II with Power Delivery. This is similar to the 30W USB-C PD charger they’ve sold for awhile, but with an extra Quick Charge-compartible USB port for your other devices as well. Get it for $25 with code ANKEBEST.

Need more ports? Get the 5-port USB-C PD hub for $38 with promo code ANKEBEST. Just like the PowerPort II above, this will charge a 12" MacBook or Nintendo Switch (in portable mode) at full speed.

Of course, none of these would be very useful without cables. The PowerLine II USB-C to C cables support 60W charging and come with a lifetime warranty, while the PowerLine+ USB 3.0 to C cable is wrapped in premium nylon.

#7: Tiny USB Charger

This tiny, $6 USB charger isn’t much bigger than the one that ships with every iPhone, except it has two ports, folding prongs, and 2.4A of total power, compared to the 1A Apple gives you. No surprise, it’s one of our top sellers of all time. Just use promo code AUKEYA32 to get the deal.

#8: Apparel Discounts

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It shouldn’t be a surprise that Banana Republic, Old Navy, and GAP are in cahoots when it comes to sales; they are owned by the same company, after all. But with 40% off everything (and I mean everything. Jeans, sale items, everything) coming from all three retailers when you use the code STYLE, maybe you get a whole new wardrobe by the end of spring.



Note: There’s also an extra 10% off at GAP with the code BONUS that stacks.

#9 AlaskA Air Sale

Photo: Iler Stoe (Unsplash)

Feel like getting out of town, but don’t know where yet? Check out Alaska Airlines’ latest flight sale, with one-way tickets starting at $49 from dozens of cities. I clicked around a few random deals, and the lowest prices were available for a surprising amount of dates, so you should be able to find a deal that fits your schedule.



Note: If the link doesn’t work, try pausing your ad blocker.

#10: Backup Camera/Dash Cam

You don’t need to buy a new car to get a life-changing backup camera, you just need $76 (with promo code Q88XKGN3), and a few minutes to run the wires. This model attaches to your license plate, and runs to a special rear view mirror that attaches in front of your existing mirror.

Advertisement

Oh, about that mirror...it has a dash cam built into it! Just pop in a microSD card, and you have a backup camera, plus a dual-lens dash cam to record any accidents.