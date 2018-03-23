GIF

#1: $300 off Mattresses

If you’re serious about improving your nighttime routine, you can save $300 on a foam mattress today, courtesy of the largest clippable coupon we’ve ever seen on Amazon. These 4.4 star-rated mattresses are constructed of seven inches of high density base foam topped with a three-inch layer of memory foam, and come with a 120-night risk-free trial period.

To give you context of how good this deal is, the $300 coupon brings the queen mattress down to $390. The last time we saw it on sale was a one-day Amazon Gold Box where it cost $518. And of course, the “name brand” internet foam mattresses like Caspers or Tuft & Needle will cost roughly twice as much, while offering a shorter trial period.

This deal is available on several mattress sizes, ranging from twin to California King, though oddly enough, regular kings aren’t included.

#2: OUr Readers’ Favorite Camera Bag

Photo: Amazon

Peak Design’s Everyday messenger bag is our readers’ favorite camera bag, but finding a decent deal on it is like getting a shot of a weasel riding a woodpecker. So if it’s been on your wish list, be sure to grab one today from MassDrop, starting at $185. Even on sale, it’s a splurge, but it comes with a lifetime warranty, and it should last you years and years.



#3: BOGO Shirts

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

In an unprecedented move, J.Crew Factory conjured up a whole new sale for them. Right now, all women’s shirts and all men’s button-downs are buy one, get one free. That includes button-downs, blouses, tank tops, and more, all BOGO. Just add two to your cart, use the code FREESHIRTS at checkout and get your pair of shirts for the price of one.

#4: Smart LIght Switch

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You’ve seen smart bulbs and smart outlet switches, but what if neither of those work well for a particular lighting fixture in your house? Well, with $25 and a little wiring, you can replace any light switch with this smart one from Anker. It’s just a regular light switch, except you can control it with your phone, Alexa, or Google Home, no hub required.



Today’s price is $5 less than usual, and an all-time low, no promo code required.

#5: Socks!

You can always use a new pair of socks, so why not grab eight pairs for just over a dollar each? Pick up an 8-pack of no-show or dress crew socks for just $10, which means you can afford to lose one in the dryer or under your bed.



#6: Custom Laptop Sleeves

Photo: Amazon

Your laptop is one of the most expensive things you own, and it deserves to be treated as such. Rather than throwing it roughshod into your bag, slip it into one of PicasoLabs’ beautiful, hand-stitched leather sleeves, now back on sale just for our readers, this weekend only.



Jesus Diaz raved about these and interviewed the creator on Gizmodo a few years ago, and now you can pick your own from Amazon for 15% off with promo code KINJA015, plus $8 if you want it engraved.

There are several options available, and prices will vary depending on the size of your laptop. They’re all designed specifically for various MacBook models, but compare measurements, and you could probably find one to fit your Windows Ultrabook as well. No matter which one you choose, you’ll save 15% at checkout with that promo code.

#7: DualShock 4 Charger

Graphic: Shep McAllister

AmazonBasics makes its own DualShock charging stand now, and you can grab one for an all-time low $14 today. Sure, you could just plug in a couple of microUSB cables, but this is way cleaner.



#8: B&O Headphones

Graphic: Shep McAllister

As good as they were when they launched a few years ago (and they are very good), Bang & Olufsen’s Beoplay H7 over-ear Bluetooth headphones were a tough sell at their original $450 price tag. But now, the street price on them is a much more palatable $250, and our readers can save an extra $50 on a pair with promo code KINJA15B (must purchase from Roberts LP via Amazon).

For a more in-depth review on these, head over to CNET.

#9: Backpack

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Canvas and leather is always a winning combo, and this $40 backpack uses them to great effect. There’s enough space inside for a 17" laptop, plus a ton of pockets, and even nice touches like magnetic snaps and a leather side handle. Get it for $40 today with promo code CELYYDWZ.



#10: Rocket League

Image: Nintendo

As far as I’m concerned, the Switch port of Rocket League is up there with fire and the wheel in terms of greatest inventions of all-time. The ability to play a few rounds in the palm of your hand just makes it that much more addictive, and don’t get me started on Samus’s gunship car. Download it for $15 today, or $5 less than usual.