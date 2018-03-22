GIF

#1: LOGITECH SALE

Amazon’s running another Logitech Gold Box deal today, and while this one is smaller than Gold Boxes past, everything in it is worth a look.



As you’d expect from a Logitech sale, the highlights here are the mice. Both the MX Master and MX Anywhere 2 are on sale for the best prices ever. They’re both excellent, but unless you really value portability and battery life, I’d buy the Master here.

Also of note are a pair of speaker systems on sale, including a 5.1 surround system that would be right at home hooked up to your TV, and a more affordable 2.1 system that would be great for your computer.

The rest of the deals are filled with keyboard and mouse combos (sadly not mechanical), plus a Bluetooth headset that’s great for Skype calls.

#2: philips oneblade

Philips OneBlade + 2 Replacement Blades | $27 | Amazon | After $10 coupon

We didn’t think Philips OneBlade deals could get better than the $17 price tag we saw around Black Friday, but I think this actually has it beat.



Amazon’s currently listing the OneBlade plus two replacement blades for just $27 after a $10 coupon is applied at checkout. That’s $8 less than the regular price of the OneBlade by itself, with no replacements. And even if you already own a OneBlade, this is only $2 more than buying two replacement heads by themselves, and you’re actually getting three blades, plus another shaver.

If you aren’t familiar with this thing yet, Shane shared his thoughts about it on Gear:

I’m pretty blown away by the Philips OneBlade. I was expecting a deconstructed electric razor or a souped up Gillette Power-style situation, but the OneBlade is more like the next evolution of beard trimmers. The OneBlade can be used to get a close shave, edge, or trim down to your preferred length. It’s also washable and rechargeable, and the replaceable blades that last an estimated four months are already available on Subscribe and Save. The OneBlade can be used in the shower or over the sink, with or without shaving cream or oil. To be clear, this is not going to give you a straight razor-close shave, but it’s going to get you 99.5% of the way there in no time and with no irritation.

#3: fire tablets

Are Amazon’s Fire Tablets as fast and as capable as the latest iPads? Of course not. But they’re perfectly respectable media consumption devices, and all three sizes are on sale today, to go along with the company’s Echo sale.



Today only, you can save $10 on the 7", $20 on the 8", or $30 on the 10" model. I think the sweet spot for this deal is the 8" model for $60. It’s only $20 more than the 7", and has a better screen, much better battery life, better speakers, and twice the built-in storage.

#4: outdoor gear sale

After the fourth nor’easter, here’s hoping it starts to show signs of it actually being the correct temperature for the season. But in the mean time, if you’re planning on spending any of your time outside (on the East Coast at least), you should figure out your wardrobe. Backcountry is here to help you stay toasty (or just help you grab new gear) with 20% off any full-priced item with the code TAKEOFF20.



Note: Click the “Apply code TAKEOFF20” button in the banner at the top of the site for the promo code to be automatically applied to your cart, or click it at check out.

#5: harmony ultimate

The Logitech Harmony Ultimate has just about every feature you could ever ask for in a universal remote, and then some, and Amazon’s offering it up for an all-time low $140 today.



The Harmony Ultimate can control 15 of your favorite devices (from a database of 270,000), including ones hiding behind cabinet doors. Its touchscreen gives you quick access to your favorite settings, and it can even control smart home devices like your Philips Hue lights, meaning you can create a “Movie” mode that turns on your TV and Blu-ray player, switches your TV to the right input, and dims the lights, all with one push of a button.

The sneaky-great reason to buy this though is the included Harmony Hub. The hub is the thing that actually controls all of your devices, and it doesn’t just work with your remote: It works with your smartphone and Alexa too. That means if you can’t find the remote, or can’t be bothered to get off the couch, you can still control your TV with just your voice. The hub by itself usually sells for about $90, so this bundle adds a powerful remote for only $50.

#6: arc lighters

It’s 2017, and your lighter doesn’t need fuel anymore, it just needs to recharge over USB. This flexible neck model is just $10 with code TEKPK6SU, is perfectly designed for lighting candles, and can spark 400 times on a charge from its 220mAh battery.



And in case you missed it last week, our favorite arc lighter, the Power Practical Sparkr Mini, is still down to $19 with code L5IMQBFO. This is an updated model of the Sparkr which fixes an issue that caused the its flashlight to turn on in your pocket, and it also doesn’t make a high-pitched whine like most competing products.

#7: fast chargers

RAVPower’s HyperAir Qi charging pad is one of the few models out there to support 7.5W iPhone charging (iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and X only), and you can save $10 on it today with promo code TECHBP34.



To be clear, there are a lot of Qi pads that support 10W charging for certain Android devices, but iPhones require a very specific frequency to enable their maximum charging speed of 7.5W, and this is one of the most affordable compatible pads we’ve seen.

If you’re only using Qi for overnight charging and don’t need the faster speeds, this iClever pad is also a great deal. Just use code ICWL1299 to get

#8: kicking horse coffee

All of these 2-pound bags of well-reviewed, top-selling Kicking Horse coffee are $5 off today, so you might as well stock up. You’ll save a little more when you Subscribe & Save, which as you know, can be canceled at any time after your first order ships.

#9: urban outfitters home goods

Looking to revamp your place without spending a fortune (or hitting up Ikea)? Urban Outfitters has a pretty spot-on collection of furniture and they’re marking it all down by up to 50%. Beds, couches, chairs, coffee tables, and more are all included, but this deal is today only, so you’d better hurry.



#10: planet earth blu-ray

Long after the ice caps have melted and the rainforests have been eliminated, you’ll be able to rewatch hours upon hours of Earth porn that you bought for just $15.