#1: timex watches

Timex makes one of your favorite affordable watch, the Weekender. And, it’s that about time you got yourself a decent timepiece that you aren’t afraid to wear every day. Timex is knocking 20% off their select styles for men and women, Weekender included, when you use the code VIP20 at checkout.

#2: portable BATTERY PACK

The PowerBar is a big battery pack, let’s get that out of the way right off the bat. It’s pretty similar in size to a tallboy beer can, albeit with flat sides, so you aren’t going to be sticking this in your pocket. But in that package, you’ll find a 20,800mAh battery pack, two USB ports (one of which features Quick Charge 3.0), a USB-C port that doubles as the input, and yes, an 85W AC outlet that can charge a laptop, power a lamp, or even run a small TV for a time. You can save $30 on yours today with promo code JPowerBar, so this is a great chance to stay on the grid even when you’re off the grid.



#3: smartwool sale

Smartwool easily socked it to the competition when it came to finding out what your favorite everyday socks are, and with good reason: they’re kind of awesome. The downside to their awesomeness is they’re on the pricey side. But right now, you can get socks, leggings, tops, and more for up to 50%. If the year goes as well as it has been for the East Coast, you’ll need wool socks until June.

#4: CURVED GAMING MONITOR

Massdrop Vast 35" Curved Gaming Monitor | $550 | Massdrop

Curved TVs are plainly pretty stupid, but curved monitors, which actually bend around your head at a very close distance? That’s something I can get onboard with.



Massdrop’s Vast 35" curved gaming monitor is back up for order again, and it’s down to an all-time low $550, if you hurry. That’s a lot to drop on a screen, but you get 3440x1440 resolution, 2ms response time, 100Hz refresh speed, and yes, that curve. For context, the ASUS ROG Strix is the same size, resolution, and curvature, has a slower response time at 4ms, and costs over $200 more.

So sure, it’s a little frivolous, but comparatively speaking, it’s one of the better deals in the gaming monitor space. Plus, it’s tax season, so maybe you have some fun money to blow.

#5: 20% off dyson & more

Yesterday’s 15% sitewide discount is over and done with, but eBay’s still running a 20% promo code for a variety of home goods sellers, most notably Dyson.

For a limited time, Dyson’s eBay outlet is taking an extra 20% off any $25 order (maximum $50 discount) with promo code PRETTYDAY including vacuums, fans, and even hair dryers. They sell a lot of new stuff on eBay, but the best deals are on the refurbs. Either way, they’re sold directly by Dyson; this isn’t a sketchy third party situation.

My favorite pick here would be the cordless Dyson V7 Animal (refurbished) for $200, perfectly maxing out the discount at $50. If you want a corded upright, the Dyson Cinetic doesn’t require a filter, and is a great option at $168.

That same PRETTYDAY code will work with a number of other (admittedly less exciting) sellers as well, including eBags, Puma, Worx, Zwilling J.A. Henckels, and more, so check out the full list on this page.

#6: kershaw knife gold box

Kershaw’s popular Leek knives are great general-purpose fold-out blades, and several different styles are on sale today in Amazon’s Gold Box, starting at just $24. Now, you can be that person who has a knife on them whenever a difficult box needs opening. That person is respected and admired by all.



#7: reader-favorite chef’s knife

Update: This deal is back if you missed it a few weeks ago.

Victorinox’s Fibrox 8” chef’s knife is one of your favorite chef’s knives period, and by far the best value in the industry. It’s also the knife I’ve used almost every day for almost five years. Amazon has it for $30 right now, which is an absolute steal for the quality you’re getting.

#8: sitewide Groupon Sale

Groupon is discounting up to 20% off everything today and tomorrow. That includes 20% off local deals, and 10% off on home goods and getaways. Just be sure to enter promo code SALE3 at checkout.

There’s a dizzying amount of stuff to pick from, so if you’re looking for ideas, I’d check out 10% off this Thailand trip, Vegas hotels, this dog bed, and 20% off local deals like massage appointments, gym memberships, restaurants, and more.

Note: You can use the promo code up to three times per category (i.e. three local deals, three goods deals, three getaway deals), but you’ll have to make separate transactions for each deal. Discount maxes out at $50 per transaction. Make sure to read the fine print whichever deal you select for more information.

#9: under-bed lights

Finally, someone made the Glow Bowl, but for everywhere else in your home. This motion-sensing light strip is billed as an under-bed night light, but you could just as easily attach it under your bathroom counter, along a railing, beneath your baby’s crib, or anywhere else you might need to venture in the middle of the night. For a limited time, you can get one for just $14 with code GC49CN8E, matching an all-time low.

#10: switch charging stand

Amazingly, the only way to charge Nintendo Switch Joy-Con out of the box is to attach them to the console itself. You can’t plug them in separately, and even the included Joy-Con grip doesn’t have any charging capabilities. But this $12 USB-powered tower can juice up four Joy-Con at once, no Switch required.