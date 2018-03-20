GIF

#1: ebay sitewide sale

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you missed out on the madness a couple of weeks ago, eBay’s once again running a sitewide discount that you can use on almost everything, plus an even better deal for home goods from select sellers.



Promo code PSPRINGTIME will take 15% off nearly any $25+ eBay order (gift cards, real estate, and actual money are excluded, sadly), with a $50 savings cap. That includes everything from video games from Best Buy’s eBay outlet, to Nintendo Switch consoles (which are sadly marked up, but still a solid deal at $277 in Gray or Neon), to PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live memberships, to that rare vintage comic book that you’ve been eyeing.

At the same time, eBay’s running a 20% coupon on home goods from select sellers with promo code PRETTYDAY, most notably the Dyson eBay outlet. If I had to pick one thing to recommend here, it’d be a refurbished Dyson V7 Animal cordless vacuum for $200, but obviously you have a ton of options to choose from.

The list of sellers eligible for the 20% deal is pretty vast, so I’d recommend just finding whatever you want to buy, adding it to your cart, and trying PRETTYDAY first. If that doesn’t work, the PSPRINGTIME 15% discount is a great consolation prize.

#2: anker battery pack

Anker’s reader-favorite PowerCore battery packs run the gamut from tiny tubes that fit into your pocket to massive blocks of energy that can power your devices for days at a time. Today’s deal is on the latter.



The PowerCore+ 26800 is one of the few battery packs on the market with USB-C Power Delivery up to 27W. That means it can charge a 12" MacBook at nearly full speed, a Nintendo Switch at full power while you’re playing Zelda on a plane, or an iPad Pro significantly faster than the charger it came with (if you have a USB-C to Lightning cable).

Power Delivery works both ways too, so you can actually recharge the entire battery pack in just 4.5 hours with the included 27W USB-C wall charger, compared to over 11 hours with a standard 2A USB charger. When you’re trying to juice up before a flight, every minute counts.

The PowerCore+ also includes two high speed standard USB ports that you can use simultaneously, which is good, because this thing has enough power to share. We had a hands on with the pack when it launched back in April, and you can see our impressions here. You’d normally pay $120 for this pack, but for a limited time on Amazon, it’s marked down to $100. That’s more expensive than some other USB-C PD batteries we’ve seen, but this one is unique for including the USB-C wall charger.

#3: dewalt tools

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Spring is here, and if you have any home improvement projects on the horizon, today’s DEWALT Gold Box on Amazon may have a tool deal for you.



There are three products included in the sale, the most exciting of which is a a 20V brushless impact wrench kit for $249, or about $100 less than usual. It might be overkill for most of you, but if it’s something you could use, it has a stellar 4.8 star review average.

For the rest of us, the sale also includes a $9 screwdriver set and a 118-piece mechanics tool set. Just remember that these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

#4: vacation in portugal

Photo: Great Value Vacations

This vacation package is basically your chance to recreate the movie Sideways, except in Portugal, and hopefully less melancholy.



Rates start at $1,474 per person (prices vary based on departure date and airport), and include roundtrip flights to Portugal, six hotel nights across three different cities, breakfasts, a rental car, some wine tastings, and even a river cruise. Just make sure you bring a suitcase big enough to fit a few bottles of vinho for your trip back.

#5: leather money clips

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want to make a long-overdue transition to a front pocket wallet, this leather money clip can hold a ton of bills and cards for under $10. Prices will vary based on the color and material you choose (there are a ton of options), but promo code KINOFF31 should take 31% off at checkout.

#6: switch controller

The Switch Pro controller isn’t just one of the best ways to control your Nintendo Switch, it might be one of the best gamepads ever made, period. If you have a Switch and still haven’t picked one up, $59 is within $9 of the best price we’ve seen, and a solid $10 less than usual.

#7: vertical mouse

Whether your current mouse is giving you chronic wrist pain, or you just want to try something different, this 4.2 star rated wireless ergonomic vertical mouse from Anker is only $16 today (with promo code ANKERMUS), or $6 less than usual. In addition to the clever design, it even comes with three adjustable DPI settings and forward/back buttons, which are pretty rare at this price level.

#8: weekend duffel bag

Graphic: Erica Offutt

This Herschel Supply Co. duffel bag packs an impressive 4.2-star rating with almost 800 customer reviews. It has a waterproof zipper, shoe pocket, and removable strap pad, and would be perfect for a quick weekend trip. Today, this gray bag is just $54, the lowest price ever.

#9: hTC VIve VR System

If you’ve been keeping a lustful eye on the HTC Vive (and if you have a computer that can actually run the thing), it’s down to an all-time low $499 now, likely due to next month’s release of the Vive Pro.



#10: mission impossible set

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to watch all five Mission: Impossible films in one day with this $20 Blu-ray set. I know it’s Tom Cruise and everything, but the last two especially were actually really good. The sixth movie comes out in July, so this is a good way to get caught up.