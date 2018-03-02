GIF

#1: MassDrop Headphones

Just as MassDrop’s Sennheiser HD6xx are a slightly tweaked (and significantly cheaper) version of the Sennheiser HD650s , the HIFIMAN HE4XX are a better, cheaper variant of the excellent HE-400I.



The main differences here are the color (MassDrop’s are a very dark navy instead of black), and the headband, and both are improvements in MassDrop’s favor, if you ask me. The biggest difference though, of course, if price. If you get in on the drop, you’ll only spend $170, or about $50 less than the regular HIFIMANs.

These sold out quickly when they were offered for the first time last month, and there’s no reason to believe this drop will be any different.

#2: Humble Monthly

The Humble Monthly clock just reset again, and April’s early access selection includes a trio of titles: Deus Ex Mankind Divided, Mafia III, and God Eater II. You’ll also get a cache of as-yet-unannounced games next month, plus 10% off on all Humble Store purchases, all for just $12 per month. And yes, even if you cancel your membership, every game you got is yours to keep forever.

#3: Horse Heads

Here it is. The best product on Amazon.



This is a horse head-shaped squirrel feeder that hangs from a tree branch. To get to the food, a squirrel has to stand on its hind legs and put its head inside the horse, which the Amazon product description claims “causes much hilarity.” Understatement of the century, if you ask me.

$10 is the lowest price ever, and kind of insane considering this product is clearly worth hundreds, maybe thousands of dollars.

Update: The human version is also on sale for $8, an all-time low. What a day!

#4: Sous-Vide Circulator

If you’ve ever eaten at a nice steakhouse, there’s a good chance you’ve eaten sous-vide meat. Here’s a secret though: It’s really easy to get those kinds of results yourself, and Amazon’s here to help with a $102 deal on the Bluetooth version of Anova’s top-selling immersion circulator.

Lifehacker has a great explainer on Sous-Vide cooking for you to check out, but the basic idea is that you seal the food in plastic bags, and then cook it in precisely heated water over a longish period of time. It sounds weird and vaguely alchemical, but the result is meat (and other stuff, too!) that’s cooked to the exact right temperature all the way through.



We saw this for slightly less around the holidays, but by any other measure, this is a fantastic deal if you’ve been meaning to pick one up.

#5: USB-C Jump Starter

We’ve seen USB battery packs that can jump start a car, and we’ve seen USB battery packs that can charge MacBooks and Nintendo Switches, but this is the first we’ve found that can do both.



This 20,000mAh battery pack from iClever includes USB-C Power Delivery, which can push up to 30W to your high-powered USB-C devices, sufficient to charge a 12" MacBook at full speed, or charge your Nintendo Switch in portable mode while you’re playing a game. There are also two standard USB ports for phones and other devices, including one with Quick Charge 3.0 support.

The battery’s other neat trick is a set of detachable jumper cables that can start a dead car battery. It’s rated for 800A, which should be sufficient to start basically any regular car engine, up to 8L (or 6.5L if it’s a diesel vehicle). People never think they need one of these things until they really, really need one. Get it for an all-time low $72 today with promo code ABCD3366.

#6: Dog Poop Bags

Don’t be that guy that doesn’t clean up after his dog. When you can get 810 poop bags and a dispenser for $13, there’s no excuse. If you want save another 64 cents, sign up for Subscribe & Save and cancel at anytime.



#7: String Lights

Just in time for spring, Amazon now makes its own outdoor string lights, and you can save 20% on the strand of your choice with promo code 20KINJA.



Each strand is 48' long, weatherproof, and holds 15 incandescent bulbs. Your only real options are the color of the cord and the shape of the bulb - the code will work on both the default S14 bulbs and the globe-style G60s. Plus, the cords are rated for enough power to chain eight of them together into a 384' mega-strand that could light up your entire backyard.

#8: Nature Valley

Nature Valley bars are my weekday breakfast of choice, and Amazon’s taking an extra 30% off a variety of different flavors today, including three 24-bar variety value packs for $11. Like all Amazon coupons, you won’t see the discount until checkout.



Pro tip: Break up the crunchy bars inside the wrapper before you open it, then pull out the pieces to avoid getting crumbs everywhere. It’s the only way.

#9: New Balance

Joe’s New Balance is the premiere online outlet for...New Balance shoes, obviously. Right now, they’re having a huge flash sale where select styles are all $35 when you use the code FLASH35 at checkout. And it’s not just New Balance sneakers; apparel is also included.

#10: Back Pillows

Whether you’re sitting up in bed and reading a novel, or staying up past midnight scrolling through Twitter until you’re too upset to get to sleep, your back will thank you for buying a reading pillow.



These Linenspa pillows are down to $32 (regular) or $40 (extra large) in today’s Amazon Gold Box, about 20% less than usual. Their shredded memory foam and support foam blend will support your back and shoulders whether you’re using them on the couch, in bed, or on the floor. Just remember that these prices are only available today, and they could sell out early.