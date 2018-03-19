GIF

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1: arlo security system

Refurb Netgear Arlo 2-Pack | $270 | Amazon

Netgear’s Arlo home security system is a lot like Nest Cam, except the cameras are waterproof and can run off battery power, so you really can stick them anywhere. If that sounds like something you’re looking for, Amazon will sell you a refurbished two-camera starter kit for $270, today only.



#2: eufy light bulbs

Anker makes smart light bulbs now, because of course they do, and you can get them at a serious discount today.



This particular bulb can’t display the full RGB spectrum like a Philips Hue lamp, or even different temperatures of white, but you can control and dim it from your phone, or with an Alexa or Google Assistant device, no hub required. And at $13 each, you can afford to put them all around your home. That’s the best price we’ve ever seen.

#3: microsd cards

Whether you need a spare card for your dash cam, your GoPro, your Switch, or anything else, Samsung’s 64GB and 128GB cards are both on sale today. I have the 128GB card in my own Switch, and it’s been great.

#4: TRX TRAINING SYSTEM

Photo: Amazon

Want to stay in shape while you’re on the road? This TRX suspension system is designed for travel, weighing less than a pound, and capable of rolling up to fit into any suitcase. With hundreds of exercises to hit every muscle group, it beats relying on the that broom closet in the basement of the Holiday Inn Express that they call a gym. These sets typically go for about $100, but today at Woot, you can get it for $70.

#5: grecian vacation

Photo: Hello Lightbulb ( Unsplash)

I can think of worse places to vacation than Greece, and this trip package from Gate 1 Travel (in partnership with Travelzoo) makes it easy to see a wide swath of the country.



Advertisement

Starting at $2,400 per person (after code TZWGAC, which takes off $420), you get roundtrip flights from the U.S. to Athens, three nights accommodations in Athens, a four-night cruise around the country (with an all-inclusive drink package), and a night each in three other Greek cities, with all transfers and tours, plus a bunch of meals included in the price. That’s a pretty comprehensive tour of the country, all things considered, and you’ll barely have to do any of the planning yourself.

As always with these deals, prices will vary based on the dates you choose and your departure city, but you’ll save a lot of money compared to building a similar trip yourself. Just don’t forget to use that promo code to save $420 per traveler.

#6: mattress pad

Photo: Amazon

You don’t necessarily need to buy a new mattress to get a better night’s sleep: Sometimes, a mattress pad will do, and a great one is on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box.



Advertisement

Unlike most mattress pads, these are stuffed with Revoloft synthetic fill, which should feel a lot like down, but without the associated allergies and poking feathers. Prices range from just $98-$120 today, depending on the size, but just note that this is a Gold Box deal, meaning this price is only available today, so don’t sleep on it.

#7: nostalgic 3ds & Super Mario Kar

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If the SNES-themed paint job doesn’t get you excited about this New 3DS XL deal, the included download of the original Super Mario Kart ought to. Get it for an all-time low $166 today with promo code SAVE15, courtesy of Rakuten. Just note that you’ll need to be signed into a Rakuten account to get the deal.

#8: nest learning thermostat

Graphic: Erica Offutt

The ultra-popular Nest Learning Thermostat 3.0 is down to $199 today at Home Depot. That’s not the very best discount we’ve seen, but it’s still $27 less than it is on Amazon, and matches its Black Friday price tag. These don’t go on sale all that often, so if you have one on your wishlist, I wouldn’t hesitate.

Advertisement

Smart thermostats really can pay for themselves, especially with the summer sauna around the corner.

#9: got monopoly

When you play Game of Thrones Monopoly, you win, or you get bored after 90 minutes and trade away all of your properties. Today’s deal is within about $2 of the best price Amazon’s ever listed, so you won’t need a loan from the Iron Bank of Braavos.

#10: jcrew factory

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

J.Crew Factory’s classic extra discounts are back. Use the code BLOSSOM at checkout and grab an extra 30% off everything, including sale items. There’s a ton to look at, especially if you’re in the mood to throw your winter coats and sweaters into storage ASAP