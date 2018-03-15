GIF

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1: Socks!

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

There’s no sense in getting attached to a pair of socks, they will always leave you. Replace your mismatched or hole-ridden ones on the cheap with this Amazon Gold Box. You’ll be able to get 20 pairs of either no-show or quarter socks for just $20. But this deal is today only, so if you need new footwear, this is your chance to get a pair for a buck.

#2: Anker Qi Chargers

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker has a couple of brand new Qi chargers out today, and they’re among the first ones you can buy outside of an Apple Store that support 7.5W iPhone charging (only available on the iPhone X, 8, and 8 Plus), rather than just 5W. Buy one today and get 15% off, or buy two and save 20% on both.



Your choices here are a charging pad or a charging stand. They both charge at thee same rate (7.5W for iOS, 10W for Samsung phones, 5W for everything else), and both include a Quick Charge 3.0 USB wall adapter, which is necessary to provide enough power.

The prices below reflect 15% off with code POWER752. But if you buy two or more (one of each or multiples of the same), use code POWER753 instead to save 20%.

#3: The North Face

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

I continue to say this over and over again until you listen. The BEST TIME to buy winter apparel and boots is before and after the season starts. Right now, Nordstrom Rack is marking down a bunch of styles from The North Face, so you can stay warm now (if you need to) or just be prepared for next winter.

#4: $4 Car Charger

Your favorite USB car charger just happens to be the smallest one you can buy, and you can grab it on Amazon for $4 today with code AQ5I7C6A. A previous iteration of this is one of Kinja Deals’ top-selling products of all time, and if it’s been on your wish list, this is about as cheap as we’ve ever seen it.

#5: Universal Socket

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While its grip might not be quite as secure as a perfectly-sized socket, this Tacklife universal socket can get a good-enough hold on almost any bolt, not to mention oddly-shaped things like hooks, without taking up a ton of space in your tool box. Get it for just $8 with promo code PE8DCHZL.



#6: MacBook Pro

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re in the market for a new Mac, and don’t necessarily need the latest and greatest, Woot has a solid deal on offer today.



Advertisement

$1799 gets you a late 2016 13" MacBook Pro with upgrades to the processor (2.9Ghz), storage (512GB SSD) and RAM (16GB) compared to the base models from that year. And even though it’s one generation old, it’s still a brand new computer, complete with a standard Apple warranty.

For context, the same amount of money spent at Apple.com right now would get you a slightly better processor (3.1GHz, and a generation newer), but only half the storage and RAM. I’d say that’s a worthy tradeoff.

#7: Lightning Cables

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There’s no such thing as owning too many Lightning cables, especially when you can get two of them (a 3' and a 6') for just $13 with promo code KINJA5LM. Hilariously, Apple still charger $19 for a single, 3' cable.

#8: USB-C Battery Pack

Photo: Amazon

USB-C Power Delivery chargers are finally starting to become more ubiquitous and affordable, and this $49, 21,000mAh model from iClever is one of the best deals we’ve seen to date.



Advertisement

That gets you two regular USB ports (one of which has Quick Charge 3.0), a microUSB input, and a USB-C port that works as both an input and an output. The USB-C port also supports Power Delivery up to 30W, which is enough to charge a MacBook or a Nintendo Switch in portable mode, meaning you can play Zelda nonstop on even the longest flights. Just use promo code PDCHARGER at checkout to get the deal.

Don’t need USB-C? A smaller iClever pack with dual microUSB and Lightning inputs is also on sale today for $28. You can read more about it here.

#9: 40% Off Sunglasses

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Sunglass Warehouse has some of the best pricing out there, but they’ve amped it up with 40% off sitewide (including sale styles). Use the code BIGSALE40 and you can grab plenty of pairs for under $10, so you really have no excuse not to get more than one.

#10: $10 DIRECTV NOw

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want to stream all of the March Madness games at home (or at your desk) without a real cable subscription, DirecTV Now looks to be your cheapest option at the moment.



Advertisement

The service’s base package includes TNT, TBS, TruTV, and CBS (in select markets), which together would cover all 63 tournament games. It normally costs $35 per month, but you can get your first three months for just $10 each with promo code YESNOW3. That’ll auto-renew at the regular price after the promotional period, but you can cancel any time, including after your first month, meaning you’d only pay $10 out of pocket for full tournament access.

Alternatively, you can still prepay for three months at regular price ($105 total), and get a free 4K Apple TV, which normally costs $179 by itself. I did this myself a couple of weeks ago, and I’m really liking it.