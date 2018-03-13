GIF

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1: anker gold box

Discounts on Anker charging products won’t come as a shock to our readers, but today’s Amazon Gold Box has uncommonly good discounts on a pretty wide array of products.



To see some recommendations, head over to this post. To see everything, check it all out on Amazon.

#2: new balance sale

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Every person should have a good pair of sneakers and workout clothes in their closet that can actually function during athletic activities. If you haven’t gotten around to getting an actual pair of athletic shoes or need to layer up for your runs, New Balance is taking 15% off sitewide when you use the code SHAMROCKS at check out.

#3: big kitchenaid mixer

Graphic: Shep McAllister

KitchenAid’s massive 7 Qt. stand mixer is probably overkill for most of us, but if you frequently cook for a large family, it can take care of a lot of the baking busywork for you. Refurbs of the mixer normally sell for $420, but today only on Amazon, it’s just $350.

#4: reader-favorite router

While supplies last on Amazon (which probably won’t be long), $50 gets you a refurbished T-Mobile AC1900 router, which is actually just a rebranded version of the $133 ASUS RT-AC68U, which is our readers’ favorite router.



Advertisement

The T-Mobile version has some T-Mobile branding, and uses custom firmware that claims to be optimized for Wi-Fi calling, but under the hood, it’s just a standard (and very popular) Wi-Fi router. You can even flash the firmware and install the original ASUS version, or a third party solution, if you wanted to put in the work. Just check out the customer reviews for ideas.

#5: dropmix game

DropMix | $62 | Amazon

DropMix is an NFC-enabled card game that basically turns you into a remix artist, and it’s down to $62 on Amazon right now. .

Advertisement

Developed by Harmonix, of Rock Band fame, DropMix seems perhaps a little too ambitious—most people don’t have great rhythm, after all—but the game is executed shockingly well. There are multiple game modes, the base set includes 60 song cards from popular artists (though you can purchase expansions, naturally), and it’s beginner-friendly enough for anyone to play.

We saw the game drop briefly to $50 at the beginning of the year, but this is the best price we’ve seen since.

#6: cuisinart cookware

Cuisinart’s Multiclad Pro cookware uses the same steel and aluminum triple-ply construction of All-Clad pans, but at $188 for a complete set, you can actually afford to buy them. That’s the best price for this collection since the holiday season. If you’re still using the $10 pans you bought when you moved into your first apartment, these are going to blow you away.

#7: stanley tool set

This Stanley set is priced at $16, already a great deal, and then they’ve tacked on a $5 off coupon, making this toolkit just $11. It comes with a hammer, tape measure, screw driver set, and more. Plus, it would be make a great gift for a new homeowner.

#8: cold brew coffee maker

Very similar to the best-selling Takeya cold brew coffee maker, this Zell carafe makes 1 quart of highly-concentrated, cold brew coffee without the acidity. It’s just $14 today, which means this thing will pay for itself very quickly if you’re used to buying cold brew at coffee shops.



Advertisement

Plus, when you’re not using it for coffee, you can fill the mesh insert with fruit or tea bags, so it’s useful all year.

#9: 1tb hard drive

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Who couldn’t use an extra terabyte? This Seagate Expansion drive doesn’t require an extra power cord, and is down to an all-time low $46 on Amazon today. Plug it into your PS4, plug it into your Xbox, plug it into your parents’ computer that hasn’t been backed up since the Bush administration. Just plug it in somewhere!

#10: dorco razors

$48 for a year’s-supply of razor blades is a great deal, especially from Dorco. $24 for the same pack (with code AF312FDP) is downright unbelievable.

Advertisement

That price includes a mishmash of products, but basically, it boils down to 28 cartridges, including a mix of three, four, and six-blade models. Obviously, it depends on how often you shave, but for many of you, that should last at least a year. It would probably last me at least three.