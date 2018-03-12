GIF

#1: flash storage sale

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There’s no such thing as having too much flash storage, and it’s a whole bunch of it is on sale today on Amazon.



Today only in the Gold Box, you can save on SD cards, microSD cards (perfect if you got one of those $224 Nintendo Switches last week), flash drives, and even an SSD from PNY, in a bunch of different capacities. A few of our favorite deals are below, but head over to Amazon to check out the rest.

#2: marvel graphic novels

Including Spider Man, Wolverine, Star Wars, and Marvel more characters, there’s a little bit of everything in this Amazonsale. All of these digital titles are just $1, so what are you waiting for?

#3: march madness on direcTV

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want to stream all of the March Madness games at home (or at your desk) without a real cable subscription, DirecTV Now looks to be your cheapest option at the moment.



The service’s base package includes TNT, TBS, TruTV, and CBS (in select markets), which together would cover all 63 tournament games. It normally costs $35 per month, but you can get your first three months for just $10 each with promo code YESNOW3. That’ll auto-renew at the regular price after the promotional period, but you can cancel any time, including after your first month, meaning you’d only pay $10 out of pocket for full tournament access.

Alternatively, you can still prepay for three months at regular price ($105 total), and get a free 4K Apple TV, which normally costs $179 by itself. I did this myself a couple of weeks ago, and I’m really liking it.

#4: weighted blankets

15 Pound Weighted Blanket | $123 | Amazon | Promo code AHIEY3TD

20 Pound Weighted Blanket | $160 | Amazon

Weighted blankets can work wonders for your anxiety, or at the very least keep you warm and cozy all winter long, and you can score all-time low prices on both a 15 (with code AHIEY3TD) and 20 pound model today on Amazon. Not to stress you out, but we wouldn’t expect this deal to last for long.

#5: robotic vacuum

The bestselling, top-rated, and audience-favorite robotic vacuum got upgraded to a new and improved model late last year, and you can suck up yours today for just $180, a whopping $70 less than usual, and an all-time low.



It has the features you guys loved about the original RoboVac 11, including a remote control, a slim body to reach under furniture, and a large dust box, but boasts upgraded suction power, so the vacuum will sense when it needs to use a little extra juice to take care of a mess. It also has slightly larger wheels to easier navigate over door jams and higher-pile carpets, plus a larger HEPA-style filter to better trap allergens and pet hair. At this price though, I wouldn’t be surprised to see it sell out.

#6: anker soundcore

Anker’s reader-favorite SoundCore Bluetooth speaker spawned a whole line of products, but the original model is still great, and it’s never been cheaper than it is right now.



The SoundCore’s headlining feature is its 24 hour battery life, and in my experience, that’s a conservative estimate. It also packs in dual 6W drivers for room-filling sound, and looks pretty great to boot. It’s been mostly selling for $30 lately, but you can get it for a stocking stuffer-friendly $22 today, no code needed.

#7: ghost paper notebook

Even (or perhaps, especially) in the age of laptops and tablets, many people prefer the tactile experience of jotting down notes with an actual pen and paper, and the most tactile experience of all comes from the Ghost Paper Notebook.



Rather than simply printing lines on the sheet to keep your letters straight, Ghost Paper’s lines are very slightly embossed, giving your pen an actual base from which to start each character. Shane tried one of these out earlier this year and loved it, and you can get your own notebook for $5 off today with promo code KINJA313.

And in case you missed it last week, you can still get a set of Ghost Paper stationery for just $10, due to a defect on the cartons that hold the paper and envelopes (which are in perfect condition). Just add it to your cart, and you’ll see the discount at checkout.

#8: pyrex leftover containers

Our readers’ favorite food storage containers are selling for $27 today on Amazon, putting them within a dollar of their all-time-low price. They’re glass so they’re less likely to stain or hold odors, and they last forever. But don’t take my word for it - here’s what you like about them:



Easy to clean, great size selection, very sturdy. - thethinwhiteduke

Far and away the best as they will never stain or crack and the lids are replaceable and inexpensive. Tons of different sizes and shapes. I’ve replaced almost all of my old plastic crap except for a few even smaller ones that go in the kids lunch boxes. - Dar

I have what I believe to be the oldest version of this product, purchased ~23 years ago at Costco. The sets (I bought 2) included two sizes of rectangular containers, small bowls, and two sizes of small round, all with blue lids. The have held up perfectly with only the replacement of two lids on the larger bowls. Glass is the perfect storage material but don’t microwave with the lids snapped on tight DAMHIKT. Excellent product and worth many times what I paid. - Bodger

#9: logitech computer speakers

If you still listen to music, or any sounds really, through your computer’s built-in speakers, it’s time for an intervention. The Logitech Z623 speaker set was one of Lifehacker readers’ five favorite computer audio systems, and it’s within $10 of its all-time low price today.

#10: cinema lightbox

Photo: Amazon

You’ve seen these cinema light boxes on Pinterest, and now, you can buy your own for just $20, complete with black letters, color letters, and even a bunch of emojis. I suggest writing inappropriate things, and seeing how long it takes your family to notice.