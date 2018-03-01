GIF

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1: horizon zero dawn

GIF

We’ve seen a few good deals on the base version of Horizon Zero Dawn, but today, Amazon’s offering the best deal yet on the complete edition, which includes the Frozen Wilds expansion pack, some in-game items, and a few other bonuses. Just note that this is a digital code, so make sure you have enough hard drive space.



#2: The north face

You may be thinking Zappos only does shoes, but they have a ton of apparel as well. Right now, a ton of The North Face styles (shoes included) are on sale for prices that’ll make you want to stock up. If anything, pick up some of the best touchscreen gloves out there.



#3: 4k TV

Sometimes, I’m still amazed that you can get a 55" TV for $370, let alone one with 4K resolution, HDR10 support (not Dolby Vision at this price, sorry), built-in Roku software, and the ability to use your phone as a remote. This price isn’t new, but it’s been out of stock for several weeks, so here’s another chance to snag one.



#4: robotic vacuum

Image: Amazon

Vacuuming is simultaneously the worst chore, and the chore most easily pawned off to a robot. How convenient!



While it lacks the brand recognition of a Roomba, this ECOVACS N79S vacuum is the follow-up to the well-reviewed N79, its main addition being Alexa support. That means in addition to setting schedules and controlling the vacuum with your phone, you can now shout into the void that you’d like your floor vacuumed, and some combination of AI, voice recognition, and robotics will work in unison to make it happen. What a world.

Just be sure to clip the $50 coupon on the page to get it for $200.

#5: worx sale

Graphic: Shep McAllister ( eBay)

It’s nearly the time of year where you’ll have to start taking care of your lawn again, but it’ll be a little easier with 20% off any $25+ order from Worx’s official eBay store (maximum $50 discount) with promo code PSTARTEARLY. That includes the versatile AeroCart, a number of JawSaws, edgers, handheld power tools, and other accessories.



There are dozens of items to sort through here, but which ones do you

#6: asus zenfone

Graphic: Shep McAllister ( Amazon)

Amazon’s been running a handful of great smartphone deals lately, but if none of them quite checked all of your boxes, maybe the Asus ZenFone 3 will.



Advertisement

For just $148, you get a 5.2" screen, 32GB of storage (with a microSD slot for more), a 16 MP f/2.0 camera with phase detection autofocus, and even a fingerprint sensor. This one would normally set you back about $50 more, but this Gold Box deal is only available today.

#7: NOISE-CANCELING HEADPHONES

Graphic: Shep McAllister ( Amazon)

While I’m sure the sound quality and noise cancellation abilities of these Mpow over-ear Bluetooth headphones don’t live up to the likes of Sony’s h.Ear line or Bose’s QuietComforts, they annihilate the competition on price at just $37.



Advertisement

If you’re on a budget, and want to drown out airplane noise or your annoying coworkers, they could be worth trying out. Just be sure to use promo code MPH5COSY at checkout to save $21.

#8: $2 movie rentals

Screenshot: Amazon

While it doesn’t include any of this year’s nominees, Amazon is running a $2 HD rental sale for a number of best picture nominees from recent Academy Awards, for Prime members only. I’d start with Mad Max Fury Road if you’ve never seen it, then move onto Whiplash, Boyhood, and Nebraska, but feel free to disagree in the comments.

#9: batteries

At some point, AAA batteries will be banished from existence, I’m sure of it. But until then, it’s worth keeping a few rechargeables around just in case. At one of the best prices we’ve ever seen, buying this 8-pack from AmazonBasics should be a no-brainer.

#10: cat tree

Graphic: Erica Offutt ( Woot)

The second your cat lays eyes on this Furhaven cat tree, she’ll love the tree more than she loves you. It’s easy to see why.

Advertisement

First off, she’s never loved you. Secondly, this tree about 4 feet tall, has scratching posts for legs, and a springy wand toy to paw at for hours. Both the cream and brown colors are $45 on Woot today, down from their usual $60. Shipping is free for Prime members, and $5 for non-members.