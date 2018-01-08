We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites to kick off your weekend.



Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1: logitech harmony hub

Logitech Harmony Smart Control | $70 | Amazon

$70 for a Logitech Harmony remote is a great deal on its face, but the real reason to buy this model is the included Harmony Hub.



The Hub allows you to use your iPhone, Android device, or even an Amazon Echo to control everything a Harmony remote can (which is basically any piece of home theater gear you can think of). So even when you inevitably lose the included remote behind the couch cushions, you’ll still have multiple ways to take control of all of your home theater gear.



Considering the hub alone sells for $77 right now, so you’re basically saving $7 here, and getting the remote for free.

#2: philips airfryer

Philips TurboStar Airfryer | $120 | Amazon

Using a fraction of the oil than its deep frying counterparts, this $120 Philips TurboStar Airfryer claims to be a healthier cooking method for all of your favorite fried foods. Hey, every little bit helps at this time of year.



Advertisement

This is a new model of the Airfryer which features a smaller countertop footprint than the original, as well as extra convection fans for even cooking. It usually sells for $160-$200, and today’s $120 deal is the lowest price we’ve seen.

#3: harmonix’s dropmix

DropMix Music Game | $50 | Amazon

DropMix is an NFC-enabled card game that basically turns you into a remix artist, and it’s down to an all-time low $50 on Amazon right now.

Developed by Harmonix, of Rock Band fame, DropMix seems perhaps a little too ambitious—most people don’t have great rhythm, after all—but the game is executed shockingly well. There are multiple game modes, the base set includes 60 song cards from popular artists (though you can purchase expansions, naturally), and it’s beginner-friendly enough for anyone to play.

#4: indescructible umbrellas

You could buy a $5 umbrella every time you get caught in a storm, only to watch it disintegrate before you get to safety, or you could invest in a Blunt umbrella for 20% off with promo code AWNB96E4.

Blunt umbrellas feature rounded safety tips to avoid poking anyone in the eye, include a special pocket for a Tile device tracker, and most importantly, can withstand winds of up to 72 mph (in the case of the standard model, others are lower). For reference, tropical storms become hurricanes at 74 mph, so if your Blunt ever succumbs to the wind, you probably have bigger things to worry about. You can see it in action in the video above, which personally left me slack-jawed.

Advertisement

Note: Make sure you’re buying from the BLUNT USA listing, not the Amazon.com listing, or else the code won’t work. You’ll still get Prime shipping.

These umbrellas hardly ever go on sale, but this week only, you can save 20% on either size, and in any color, with promo code AWNB96E4. The most popular models are the Classic and the smaller Metro:

Beyond those, you can also choose the Blunt Lite (which features a curved leather handle) or the Blunt XL, which is just a bigger version of the Classic. Any of them would make awesome gifts.

$64 Blunt Lite 102 purchased by readers Gizmodo Media Group may get a commission Buy now

#5: smart scale

Eufy BodySense Smart Scale | $36 | Amazon

if you want to keep track of your new year’s weight loss resolutions, Anker’s ultra-popular Bluetooth smart scale is back on sale today.

In addition to functioning as a normal digital bathroom scale, the Eufy BodySense can measure metrics such as body fat percentage and body water, and sync all of that data over Bluetooth to your iOS or Android smartphone. You can see my impressions here, but it’s the most seamless and reliable smart scale I’ve ever personally used, and a great deal at $36, or about $14 less than usual.

#6: bias lighting

Vansky Bias Light Strip | $10 | Amazon | Promo code MUA9KLRI

HDTV bias light strips can improve your TV’s perceived black levels and reduce eyestrain, but just as importantly, they look really cool. Just stick it to the back of your TV, plug it into your set’s USB port, and bask in the glow.



Advertisement

This $10, 80" strip should be long enough for most TVs 60" or below, and you can cut it down to size if it’s too big for your needs.

#7: laser measure

Dr. Meter DM50 Laser Distance Measure | $24 | Amazon | Promo code KO57ZRKZ

Only luddites use tape measures anymore. This laser distance measurer takes instant distance readings of up to 164', and includes several built-in area calculation functions, in case you’re a little rusty on your middle school geometry.

#8: prive shades

25% off Privé Revaux sunglasses | Amazon | Use code PRIVER25

Privé Revaux turned the sunglass industry on its head this year with a wide variety of attractive frames for just $30 each, but you can get them for even less today with this 25% off deal.



Advertisement

Over on Amazon, you can also browse the entire collection, and get any pair you want for just $23 with promo code PRIVER25. That includes ever popular aviator-styles like “The Commando” and “The Dealer.”

#9: label Maker

A good label maker is something everyone should own, and the Brother P-touch Handy Label Maker is back in stock for just $10 today, matching an all-time low. This thing can output nine fonts, over 200 symbols, and even 10 different frames on multiple sizes and finishes of label tape, so you’ll have the freedom to get creative.

#10: thermos King

Thermos Stainless King 40 Ounce Beverage Bottle | $20 | Amazon

Vacuum insulated stainless steel is the best way to hold your favorite drink, and this massive 40 ounce Thermos can keep a beverage hot or cold for a whopping 24 hours straight. Plus, it’s just $20 today, the best price we’ve seen outside of some relatively rare Gold Boxes, so grab one before this deals cools off.

For the rest of today’s deals, be sure to check out our main post.

