#1: fitbit sale

Most of us haven’t quite given up on our new year’s resolutions yet, making this one of the most popular times of year to buy a Fitbit. Nearly the entire lineup is on sale today, and while the deals aren’t quite as good as Black Friday, you’ll still save $20-$50.

The Alta HR for $130 is probably the one you want to buy, unless you’re interested in a full-featured smart watch, in which case the Fitbit Ionic is down to $269. For the rest of the deals, head over here.



#2: best-selling soundbuds

Anker’s SoundBuds Slims were the single most popular product among our readers in 2017, and the red and blue-corded models are down to $19 on Amazon right now, down from their usual ~$26.



Despite their diminutive size, these wireless ‘buds pack in an impressive seven hours of battery life, and can fully recharge in about 90 minutes.

#3: rick and morty

You should definitely buy and watch the first two seasons of Rick and Morty for $13 each. Just don’t, like, become one of those Rick and Morty Fans. Just enjoy the show quietly in your own home, that’s enough!



#4: humble monthly

The Humble Monthly subscription plan delivers you a selection of new games (to keep!) every month, gives you 10% off everything in the Humble Store, and donates 5% of each month’s proceeds to charity. If you prefer to play your games on PC, it might just be the best deal in gaming.



The latest month’s early access game just just went live, and it’s a doozy. You get Civilization VI, plus the Australian and Viking civilization and scenario packs, all for just $12 this month. You could even cancel your account immediately after downloading the games (not that we’d recommend it, for all of the reasons detailed above), and they’d be yours to keep. Needless to say, that’s the best deal we’ve ever seen on the latest Civ game.

#5: FoodSaver Containers

If any of you own a FoodSaver—and I know for a fact that thousands of our readers do—you can get four vacuum-sealed fresh containers today for $32 on Amazon, and a special marinating container for $11, both an all-time low prices. Unlike FoodSaver bags, they’re completely reusable, and also dishwasher and microwave safe.



#6: mechanical keyboards

Our readers have bought thousands of Velocifire’s affordable mechanical keyboards, and two of the most popular models are back on sale today. These don’t have name-brand Cherry MX key switches (unsurprising at these prices), but the switches they do have should closely mimic Cherry MX Browns.

There’s also a newer model on sale for $30 that adds dedicated media control keys and typewriter-inspired round key caps. It’s not for everyone, but I think it looks pretty damn cool.

#7: urban outfitters

Up to 70% off select styles | Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters’ End of Season Sale is full of anything you could need for the weather, from snow attire to dresses that won’t look like you’re insane for wearing. Men’s and women’s styles are discounted up to 70% off, so give yourself something nice for the new year.

#8: solar panels

Suaoki 100W Solar Panel | $100 | Amazon | Promo code L7V8AVBD

They say solar power is getting cheaper and cheaper, and Suaoki’s hastening the trend with today’s sale on Amazon.



These 100W panels are ideal for RVs, boats, golf carts, tool sheds, or any other smallish application, and they can even flex up to 30 degrees to contour to whatever you’re installing them on. You’ll still need a charging controller, a battery, and an inverter, but you can find some suggestions in Amazon’s related items, if you don’t already have them.

Today’s price is a whopping $81 less than usual (with promo code L7V8AVBD), so stock up!

#9: protein powder

If you need to stock up on protein to assist in your new year’s muscle-building resolutions, Amazon’s taking an extra 20% off at checkout on these EAS 100% whey products. You get your choice of three different flavors of powder in both tubs and packets, just note that you won’t see the final price until checkout, and that you can save extra with Subscribe & Save.

#10: the better-posture pillow

Cylen Seat Cushion | $13 | Amazon | Use code 6CPWVGSG and clip 8% off coupon

We’ve posted a lot of deals in the past on these coccyx seat cushions, but when use the code 6CPWVGSG and add in the additional 8% off coupon, it brings it to one of the best prices we’ve seen to date, and this particular model is one of Amazon’s top sellers. These will improve posture and ease back pain in any chair where you spend a lot of time, from the office to the car to a long flight.

