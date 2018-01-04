We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



#1: bowflex

Thousands of our readers have bought Bowflex’s adjustable SelectTech dumbbells, and you can bundle them with a matching stand today for $3oo, a $119 savings over buying both items separately.



That’s a decent chunk of change, but these barely take up any space compared to a full rack of weights, making them ideal for any home gym. Each dumbbell can go up to 52.5 pounds (apologies to your delivery driver) and make it more likely that you’ll work out this winter and achieve your new year’s resolutions when it’s too cold to schlep to the gym.

#2: h&R block software

It’s still pretty early to be thinking about filing your taxes, but since you won’t be able to do it on a postcard, you’ll probably need some software to help you out. Luckily, if you buy it today, you stand to save big.



Those crossed out MSRPs you see? Those are the prices H&R Block actually charges, so we’re talking about serious savings here. If you need help deciding which tier to buy, H&R Block has a handy comparison chart here.

The best part? When you file through this software, you can opt to receive all or a portion of your refund in the form of an Amazon gift card, which will net you a 5% bonus (sadly down from last year’s 10%). So a $1,000 refund could become $1,050 in your Amazon account, which would more than make up for the cost of the software.

Just note that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, so don’t miss out.

#3: robot vacuum

ECOVACS Slim Neo Robotic Vacuum | $129 | Amazon | Promo code UBN5FA4G

If you’ve got some Amazon gift cards from the holidays burning a hole in your wallet, today’s a great day to treat yourself to a robotic vacuum.



Tthe ECOVACS Slim Neo is thin enough to slip under most furniture, and is $61 off right now with promo code UBN5FA4G, easily an all-time low. You can also control and program it with your smartphone, which is basically unheard of at this price point. I bought this for my mother in law this Christmas for $160, and she seems to love it.

#4: qi charging pad

Anker Qi Charging Pad | $13 | Amazon | Promo code ANKE2599

Whether you’re enjoying your first Qi-compatible iPhone, or you’ve had wireless charging for years with an Android phone, you can pick up a no-frills charging pad from Anker today for $13 with promo code ANKE2599. This one maxes out at 5W, so it won’t charge your devices quickly, but it’ll be fine for overnight use.



#5: smart bulbs

Eufy Lumos Smart Bulb | $12 | Amazon

Anker makes smart light bulbs now, because of course they do, and you can get them at a discount today.



This particular bulb can’t display the full RGB spectrum like a Philips Hue lamp, or even different temperatures of white, but you can control and dim it from your phone, or with an Alexa or Google Assistant device, no hub required. And at $12 each (down from $17-$18), you can afford to put them all around your home.

#6: wake-up light

Philips HF3520 Wake-Up Light | $105 | Amazon | Promo code $25 coupon

Phillips’ insanely popular Wake-Up Light is here to change your life. This is the best model in the lineup, and includes an FM radio and five different natural sounds to wake up to. Grab it right now on Amazon for $105 after clipping the $25 coupon, one of the better prices we’ve ever seen.



Unlike an unsympathetic traditional alarm clock, the Philips Wake-Up Light eases you awake with a gradually-brightening light that simulates a natural sunrise, which is how humans are designed to wake up anyway. After the light gets you out of your REM cycle and ready to wake up, an audible alarm will finish the job at the time of your choosing. Plus, it also doubles as a very warm and pleasant reading light as you’re getting ready to go to sleep.

#7: thinkgeek

Winter Clearance Sale | ThinkGeek

ThinkGeek is helping the nerds in your life get ready for the holidays. Score up to 70% off of a ton of products and apparel during their Winter Clearance Sale. There are seriously hundreds of items to choose from, which means every corner of geekdom is covered by this sale.

#8: wine rack

Modern Grapevine Design 12 Bottle Wine Storage Shelf Rack | $24 | Amazon

Put all the wine you have on display with this 3-tier wine rack, just $24 today. It can hold 12 bottles, and normally would set you back ~$32, so you can use the money you save to buy the classiest $8 bottle of wine the store offers.

#9: bluetooth gadgets

Aukey Bluetooth FM Transmitter | $15 | Amazon | Promo code AUKEYBR3

Aukey Bluetooth AUX Receiver | $15 | Amazon | Promo code AUKEYBR2

You don’t need a new car to stream Bluetooth audio from your phone, or even a new stereo: You just need one of these $15 gadgets from Aukey.



This one connects to your phone over Bluetooth, and outputs the audio over AUX.

If your car is so old that it doesn’t even have an AUX jack, this model transmits your Bluetooth connection over the FM station of your choice, creating a truly wireless (if not the best sounding) solution.

#10: candles

Everyone has fond memories of smelling the Yankee Candle store from halfway down the shopping mall’s hallways. It’s a rite of passage to attempt to walk by without getting a headache. But their candles really are great, and with this sale from Amazon, you can have those scents in your home for even less. Choose between classic candle smells or holiday scents for next year.



Classic Scents



Holiday Scents

