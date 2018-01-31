We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



#1: pop chart

25% off sitewide | Pop Chart Lab | Use code GROUNDHOGDATA

There’s always that one person in your life that has nothing on their walls. Add some awesome infographics to gifting list with 25% off sitewide at Pop Chart Lab. Check out their newest prints, like the Permutations of Pasta and the Magnificent Multitudes of Beer. Enter the code GROUNDHOGDATA at checkout to see your discount.



And if you need an attractive and easy way to hang your new posters, the 25% also works on poster rails and map corners.

#2: the ring doorbell

Ring Video Doorbell 2 | $169 | Amazon

Want to catch package thieves (especially inept ones) in the act? Or just see who’s at the door so you know whether it’s worth getting off the couch? The Ring Video Doorbell 2 is $30 off on Amazon today, and will give you an instant alert when someone’s walking up to your door, and even record the footage to the cloud with a subscription.



#3: qi chargers

If you own a Qi-compatible phone, this discounted wireless charger will support your device’s fastest possible wireless charging speed. The stand itself is identical for both deals below, but the $23 version includes a Quick Charge 3.0 wall charger, which is overkill if you’re using this for an iPhone, but great if you have a compatible Android device.



If you prefer a slim pad, Anker’s is still on sale for $18 as well.

#4: nylon cables

In addition to really smart car chargers, Nonda makes premium charging cables for your devices too, and they’re on sale today just for our readers. Each cable is wrapped in nylon, reinforced on the inside with aramid fiber, and comes with a lifetime warranty, so if you do manage to break it, you can get a new one.



These deals are available for 2 and 3-packs of both the Lightning and microUSB cables, just be sure to note the promo codes below.

#5: dell latitude

Refurb Dell Latitude 7840 | $700 | Amazon

As long as you don’t mind a refurb, this one-day laptop sale on Amazon offers a pretty tremendous value. $700 gets you a Dell Latitude 7480 with a 14" screen, 8GB of RAM, a Core i5 processor, and most impressively of all, a 512GB SSD. The best part though? Even though it’s refurbished, you still get a three year Dell warranty included, so you can buy with confidence.

#6: crabby wallet

Crabby Wallets Elastic | $10 | Amazon | Clip $5 off coupon

Crabby Wallets Canvas | $10 | Amazon | Clip $5 off coupon

Our readers listed these Crabby Wallets as one of their favorite front pocket wallets and today, you can save $5 off a whole bunch of different colors when you clip the on-page coupon. These wallets can hold up to 10 cards, include a ring for your keys, and are crazy thin. We saw a similar coupon earlier in the month, but now, it’s available on a wider array of colors.

But you don’t have to take my word for it, here’s what our readers said about them:



The Crabby Wallet — My Kickstarter version lasted over a year, on my 2nd one now. Small, holds everything I need, only $15. I use a canvas one, but there are more professional versions available. - huzzahcoffee

I vote for Crabby Wallet also. I helped support the kickstarter myself, and have been using my version 1 ever since. I actually just bought two more for myself because they have the new leather and canvas options now too. Very thin, and holds everything. - itsraydizzle

#7: all-clad pan

Our readers love All-Clad because of its exceptional quality and durability. This All-Clad dish is normally priced around $170, but is down to just $74 today (!!!). It’s ideal for baking small roasts, casseroles, and of course, lasagna. It even comes with two oven mitts as a bonus.

If $74 is still sounding a little steep for you, consider that a similarly-sized Le Cruset is around $230, and, if you treat it right, this dish will probably outlive you.

#8: luggage

Home Depot is discounting a whole fleet of luggage sets today. You can pick up some significant savings on 3 and 4-piece sets that come in dozens of different colors. For example, this Omni hardside 3-piece set is listed about $20 below its Amazon price, and this 4-piece Rockland set has a good $10 discount from its usual price.

This deal will only last through the end of the day or until the products sell out, so don’t let this deal leave the gate without you.

#9: nordstrom rack winter sale

Cold Weather Essentials on sale up to 70% off | Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack has a ton of cold weather gear on sale up to 70% off. Stuff from brands like UGG, Adidas, French Connection, Levi’s, and more is included. Nordstrom Rack’s definition of “cold weather” is a little lenient, so everything from lightweight bomber jackets to slippers is discounted.

#10: gadget stand

Pecham Foldable Device Stand | $10 | Amazon | Promo code PLRELAL8

This aluminum gadget stand is foldable, portable, can hold pretty much any mobile device, and is only $10. What’s not to love?