We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1: t-mobile router

Refurb T-Mobile AC1900 Router | $48 | Amazon

While supplies last on Amazon (which probably won’t be long), $48 gets you a refurbished T-Mobile AC1900 router, which is actually just a rebranded version of the $136 ASUS RT-AC68U, which is our readers’ favorite router.



The T-Mobile version has some T-Mobile branding, and uses custom firmware that claims to be optimized for Wi-Fi calling, but under the hood, it’s just a standard (and very popular) Wi-Fi router. You can even flash the firmware and install the original ASUS version, or a third party solution, if you wanted to put in the work. Just check out the customer reviews for ideas.

#2: smart scale

If you’re starting to work off your winter blubber, the ever-popular Nokia (formerly Withings) Body+ smart scale can help you monitor your progress. $60 is the best price we’ve ever seen on this thing, and a whopping $40 less than usual.



The Body+ syncs tons of body composition stats for up to eight different users to their phones, and integrates with MyFitnessPal to help you monitor calorie intake hit your weight goals. You can also save all of your stats to frameworks like Apple HealthKit and Google Fit to access them in an array of other apps. This deal is only available today though, and could sell out early, so don’t let other customers gobble them all up.

#3: dyson ball

Dyson Big Ball | $300 | Amazon

$300 is a lot to spend on a vacuum cleaner, but the Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Canister vac has quite a few tricks up its sleeve:



When it topples over, it stands back up on its own.

A dirt ejector...ejects dirt when you empty the vacuum, so you don’t have to touch it.

A five year warranty

The thing’s a behemoth, and it’s still not cheap, but it’s one of the most powerful vacuums Dyson makes, and it legitimately normally sells for $500. In fact, prior to this sale, the best price Amazon’s previously offered on it was $425, so we’re talking about a pretty massive discount. Just be sure to get yours before they’re all cleaned out.

#4: balance balls

Work on your core muscles, posture, and relieve back pain while you sit at desk chair with one of these discounted balance balls, part of an Amazon Gold Box today. They’re are all marked down $10 - $20 and come in a couple different styles, even one for kids. So check them out and if you’re still on the fence, you can read Lifehacker’s in-depth review.



#5: wi-fi mesh router

Eero basically invented the mesh router market, and their new wireless system is a marked improvement from the already impressive original.



Amazon’s currently offering the Eero 3-pack (one base station and two beacons) for $300. That’s a big chunk of change, but it’s $50 less than usual, and within a few bucks of an all-time low price. The Eero base station is basically a small but powerful Wi-Fi router, while the beacons plug straight into the wall and create a strong mesh Wi-Fi signal throughout your entire house. They also double as night lights, if you weren’t already sold on them.

#6: Dash cam

Anker Roav Dash Cam C1 Pro | $80 | Amazon | Promo code ROC11229

Anker’s Roav dash cam has been a hit with our readers, but today you can save big on the newer Pro model.



Everything covered in our review of the original still applies here, but the Pro upgrades the resolution from 1080p to 2560x1440, and bundles in a 32GB microSD card so you don’t have to provide your own. Just think, your crazy dash cam footage could be the next to be featured on Jalopnik.

#7: nightlights

Anker’s settings its sights on the affordable LED lighting market with the release of its Lumi night lights, and right now, you can save a few bucks on a few different types.



The stick-anywhere battery lights include a motion sensor to save power, while the plug-in lights will glow whenever it’s dark. There are no codes necessary for this deal, but these prices are the best we’ve ever seen.

#8: 40% off gap

40% off | GAP | Use codes HAPPY

GAP is ringing in the new year with huge discounts on a ton of stuff. Right now, get 40% off everything when you use the code HAPPY at checkout (including their Winter Sale) plus, you’ll automatically get $25 in GAP Cash for ever $50 you spend. You may have gotten all you want for the holidays, but this is too good to let pass.

#9: airtight storage

Royal Air-Tight Food Storage Container Set | $45 | Amazon | Use code Q4RTDCRR

Store all your snacks, dry foods, liquids, and pretty much anything else you can think of in this highly-rated 10-piece set of airtight containers for just $45 after entering Q4RTDCRR promo code at checkout. Normally selling for more than $65, today’s price is a very good deal.

#10: sperry sale

Sperry is ready to outfit your feet in fall styles with a couple deals for you to choose from. Right now, they’re taking up to 60% off a ton of things, no code needed. That includes the boat shoes we all know and sometimes love, snow and rain boots, and even sweaters, coats, and hats for the upcoming weather.

For the rest of today’s deals, be sure to check out our main post.

