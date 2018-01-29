We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



#1: lg tv

It’s not too late* to upgrade your TV for the large, popular sporting event happening this weekend, and you’d be hard pressed to find a better deal on a 65" 4K set than this $690 LG. It’s not their most high-end model, but it has solid reviews, HDR10 support (not Dolby Vision at this price, sorry), and oodles of included smart apps.



*Depending on where you live, it might be too late for this deal. The product page should show you the earliest available delivery time.

#2: kitchenaid mixer

KitchenAid mixers are an essential part of every kitchen. If your kitchen is still lacking one, pick up this KitchenAid 4.5-quart Classic stand mixer for $169 today, that’s ~$30 less than usual. Unfortunately, only the white is available at this price, but this is a very good deal if you aren’t picky about the color.

#3: sous vide circulator

If you’ve ever eaten at a nice steakhouse, there’s a good chance you’ve eaten sous-vide meat. Here’s a secret though: It’s really easy to get those kinds of results yourself, and Amazon’s here to help with a $129 deal on the newest Wi-Fi version of Anova’s top-selling immersion circulator.

Lifehacker has a great explainer on Sous-Vide cooking for you to check out, but the basic idea is that you seal the food in plastic bags, and then cook it in precisely heated water over a longer period of time. It sounds weird and vaguely alchemical, but the result is meat (and other stuff, too!) that’s cooked to the exact right temperature all the way through.



We saw this for slightly less around Deals Week, but by any other measure, this is a fantastic deal if you’ve been meaning to pick one up.

#4: Cloud Cam

Amazon Cloud Cam | $90 | Amazon

While Amazon’s Key service got a lot of attention when it was announced late last year, you might have missed that you can purchase the associated cloud security camera separately.

With 1080p recording, night vision, a 2-way intercom, and 24 hours of free cloud clip storage (or more if you sign up for an account), its specs compare very favorably to the Nest Cam, especially at today’s $90 price point (compared to $200 for the Nest).

Just note that this is a Gold Box deal, meaning it’s only available today, or until sold out. And if, somewhere down the road, you decide to buy a smart lock, you’ll have everything you need to use Amazon Key.

#5: rei garage sale

Up to 70% off select gear | REI Garage

If you don’t know about REI Garage, here’s your chance to get great outdoor gear, for a lot less. It was launched to help extend REI’s massively successful Garage Sale to an all year experience, and right now, they’re adding massive markdowns to hundreds of items. Grab up to 70% off stuff like layering pieces, sleeping bags, day packs, climbing shoes, and more.

#6: battery pack

Aukey USB-C PD 26,500mAh Battery Pack | $56 | Amazon | Promo code AUKEYPD7

USB-C Power Delivery battery packs are finally starting to become more common, and thus, more affordable. This one from Aukey packs in 26,500mAh of capacity, and can output up to 30W through its USB-C port, enough to charge a 12" MacBook or Nintendo Switch at full speed. That should be enough juice to keep you powered up through even the longest flight.



Oh yeah, there’s also a Quick Charge 3.0 port on there, because why not?

#7: harmony hub

Logitech Harmony Elite | $250 | Amazon

Logitech’s Harmony Elite is basically the grand poobah of TV remotes, with the ability to control up to 15 different devices, a capacitive touchscreen, the ability to build programs that control multiple devices with one touch, and a lot more.



My favorite feature though? The included Harmony Hub that turns your smartphones, Echoes, and Google Homes into fully-functional remotes; perfect for when you’ve inevitably lost the actual remote in the couch cushions. $250's a pretty penny, but it’s within $10 of the best price Amazon’s ever offered.

#8: lectrofan micro

LectroFan Micro | $22 | Amazon

If you just can’t get to sleep without white noise, this tiny LectroFan is small enough to take anywhere, but loud enough to drown out your anxieties hallway noises in a hotel room. You can choose from 10 unique sounds, all of which are generated dynamically to avoid any noticeable skips or loops. It’ll also work as a tiny Bluetooth speaker and speakerphone in a pinch.



So why use this over a white noise phone app? Reviewers say the speaker is much louder and sounds better than a typical phone speaker, for one. There’s also something to be said for not looking at your phone screen as you’re trying to fall asleep, if only to avoid stressful push notifications. Whatever your reasons, it’s only $22 in today’s Amazon Gold Box.

#9: lansky blademedic

Lansky BladeMedic | $7 | Amazon

No matter how great your kitchen knives are, they all need some tender loving care from time to time. This $7 Lansky BladeMedic includes two v-sharpeners, a fold-out sharpening rod, and a ceramic sharpening edge for serrated knives, all in a handheld package that can fit into any kitchen drawer.



This thing amazingly has a 4.6 star review average from over 3,000 customers, and it’s sold out within a few hours every time we’ve posted it at this price, so I wouldn’t wait.

#10: screwdriver extender

Tacklife Flexible Extension Shaft | $10 | Amazon | Promo code VLEVTE2C

Even if you don’t do much DIY work, you should probably have a screwdriver extension shaft in your toolbox. These let you access awkwardly placed screws that regular screwdrivers can’t reach, and this $10 one even comes with a full set of bits.

