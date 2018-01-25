We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



#1: sonos play:1

The release of the Sonos One effectively pushed the going rate of the old Play:1 down to $150, but right now on Amazon, you can get the white model for an even cheaper $137.



The Play:1 sounds exactly the same as the new One (that is to say, it sounds great), and you can even combine two Play:1s into a stereo pair, or scatter them all over your home for multi-room listening. Sonos is expected to offer a 2-for-$349 deal on the new model tomorrow, but honestly, this is probably a better deal for most people.

#2: 4k tvs

TCL’s 2017 4K TVs aren’t technological marvels, but they might just represent the best value in the TV world, and three different sizes are on sale right now in preparation for the Super Bowl.

These sets all have Roku’s excellent software built in, 4K resolution, and even a limited form of HDR, though not Dolby Vision like you’d see on more expensive sets.



These discounts aren’t huge, but these sets don’t go on sale often, and they weren’t expensive to begin with.

#3: Smart plugs

Eufy Smart Plug | $19 | Amazon | Clip the 15% coupon

Eufy Compact Smart Plug | $25 | Amazon | Clip the 15% coupon

Anker makes smart plugs now, because Anker makes everything, and they’re down to their lowest prices ever today when you clip the 15% coupons on the product pages.



Like pretty much all of these things, you can control or schedule it with both your phone and with Alexa, and their built-in energy monitoring feature is a great feature at this price. The coupon is available both for the original, square model and the new, compact (i.e. non-outlet-blocking) version, though the older one is a few bucks cheaper.

#4: bowflex

Bowflex SelectTech 560 | $399 | Amazon

Bowflex’s adjustable dumbbells have been a huge hit with our readers, and today you can save $100 on the smartest set they sell.



The SelectTech 560s can adjust from five to 60 pounds in 2.5 pound increments, so you can add more weight as you get stronger without dedicating half of your spare bedroom to a weight rack. The main advantage of the 560s over the more popular 552s, and the reason they’re more expensive? Bluetooth.

Before you start rolling your eyes, the smart features here actually seem, well, pretty smart. The weights sync with a smartphone app that shows you how to perform over 70 different exercises, then automatically tracks your reps and weight for each one, so you can see how you’ve improved over time. Your muscles won’t know the difference, but it might give your brain the motivation it needs to keep pushing.

#5: tile

4-Pack Tile Mate Key Finders | $48 | Amazon

Whether you’re buying them all for yourself, or sharing them with particularly forgetful family members, we’ve never seen a better deal on the Tile Mate than this $48 4-pack. The Mate’s most obvious home is on your keychain, but it’d also work great on a gym bag, in your luggage, or even attached to a TV remote.

#6: sleep machines

If excessive noise (or utter silence) makes it difficult for you to doze off, this popular white noise machine might be the key to a better night’s sleep. Marpac’s Dohm-DS boasts a 4.3 star average on over 12,000 (!!!) reviews, and Amazon’s offering the tan model for $40 today, or about $10 less than usual. I wouldn’t sleep on it, as this price is unlikely to last long.



White noise can also be great for infants, and you can also save 15% right now on the new, baby-friendly LectroFan Kinder. The Kinder includes over 75 sounds (including lullabies), has a soothing, color shifting night light built-in, and can even be controlled from outside your baby’s room with a smartphone app. Just use code 15OffKinder at checkout to get it for $68.

#7: candy bars

This isn’t some leftover Halloween candy deal, and it’s not an overpriced heart shape box: These are full sized candy bars. The good stuff. You get 30 of them for just $14, or about half the price of buying individually in the grocery store checkout line. The best part? 10 of those 30 are Reese’s cups.



#8: car towel

Meguiar’s X2000 Water Magnet | $7 | Amazon | Clip the $2 coupon

This microfiber towel is considered by many detailing aficionados to be the best for drying off your car after you wash it. In fact, I can personally confirm that it’s less a towel and more a towel-shaped sponge. It’s also down to one of the lowest prices Amazon’s ever listed.

#9: pretty cookware

Cuisinart Tri-ply Hammered Copper Set | $175 | Woot | includes $5 for shipping

On top of being possibly the prettiest cookware you can buy, this Cuisinart copper hammered 8-piece set is made with triple-ply material, meaning it provides superior heat distribution and conductivity. This is the good stuff that professionals use. Plus, it’s about $125 off its usual price on Woot today.

#10: heat resistant gloves

Heat Resistant Cooking Gloves | $9 | Amazon | Promo code XJZ2UX6N

These $9 gloves let you grab a hot pan out of the oven, pull meat right off a grill, or even turn logs in an active campfire without getting burned, like some kind of kitchen superhero. We’ve seen silicone barbecue gloves for less than this in the past, but these are rated for much higher temperatures, and should be more flexible as well.