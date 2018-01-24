We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1: sound bars

Sound bars are getting so good and affordable, there’s really no reason not to get one for all of your TVs, not just your main home theater. This 36" Samsung sound bar packs in 300W of total audio output, Bluetooth for connecting your phone, and even a wireless subwoofer for extra bass. If you’re still listening to your TV through its built-in speakers, needless to say, this would be a massive upgrade. This is a refurb, but it’s tough to argue with $85 shipped.

#2: anker power bank

Anker PowerCore Speed PD 20000 | $60 | Amazon | Promo code ANKERPD9

Update: Now just $60 with promo code ANKERPD9

Anker’s reader-favorite PowerCore battery packs run the gamut from tiny tubes that fit into your pocket to massive blocks of energy that can power your devices for days at a time. Today’s deal is quite firmly in the latter camp.



The PowerCore Speed 20000 is one of the few battery packs on the market with USB-C Power Delivery up to 22.5W. That means it can charge a 12" MacBook at nearly full speed, a Nintendo Switch at full power while you’re playing Zelda on a plane, or an iPad Pro significantly faster than the charger it came with (if you have a USB-C to Lightning cable).



Power Delivery works both ways too, so you can actually recharge the entire battery pack with the included 30W USB-C wall charger, which will refill it in a fraction of the time of a standard 2A USB charger.

We saw this thing at CES last week, and while its capacity is slightly smaller than the similarly equipped PowerCore+ 26800, it’s dramatically lighter, and probably the better choice for most travelers. They’ve marked it down to an all-time low $80 $60 today on Amazon, which is $10 $30 less than its launch price, and $20 $40 less than its regular going rate.

#3: multi-room speaker

Aukey AudioLink Speaker | $72 | Amazon | Promo code AUKEYSA6

SONOS pioneered the multi-room audio category, and now Alexa can do it too, but Aukey’s solution looks like a great, affordable alternative.



Advertisement

These AudioLink speakers feature dual 10W drivers and two passive subwoofers, so they should be plenty loud. They’re also IPX5 water resistant, so you could probably keep one outside. The real kicker though? They can run off a built-in battery for over seven hours on a charge, so you can rearrange them at will if you’re throwing a party.

They communicate with each other over a 5.8GHz Wi-Fi connection, so you won’t have to connect them to your home Wi-Fi or fiddle with a bunch of settings. If you live in a mansion, that could be a problem, but their ~100 foot range should be more than enough for most setups. Just use promo code AUKEYSA6 at checkout to save $18.

#4: tiger

Tiger might not be the most well-known brand name here in the States, but the Japanese company has been making vacuum insulated flasks and rice cookers for nearly 100 years, and several of their wares are on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box.



Advertisement

Inside, you’ll find several of their popular rice cookers, a few travel mugs, thermal soup cups, and more, all marked down to great low prices.

#5: fitness equipment

Amazon’s January fitness sales continue unabated today, with great prices on both an exercise bike and a rowing machine.



Advertisement

The bike is fairly barebones, utilizing a 40 pound flywheel and manual resistance system, rather than automated programs like you’d see at the gym. That said, it’s only $196 today, or about $50 less than usual.

The rowing machine is is even cheaper at $170 (an all-time low), and has a similarly spartan feature set, but it’s one of the best upper body workouts you can do at home.

#6: puzzles & Games

Ravensburger Puzzle and Board Game Sale | Amazon

If your board game cabinet has been gathering dust lately, Amazon’s running a big one day sale on family games and puzzles from Ravensburger and Melissa & Doug, with options available for every age group.



Advertisement

This particular sale indexes more heavily on puzzles than board games than some previous sales we’ve seen, but the selection is expansive. Just let us know in the comments what you picked out!

#7: deep fryer

On the one hand, deep fried foods are bad for you. On the other hand, you can make your own Super Bowl fried chicken wings and wow your guests so much they cheer and throw a vat of Gatorade on you. I know what I’m choosing.

Advertisement

This T-Fal deep fryer normally sells for around $90, so you can concentrate on the health of your wallet today, and worry about your arteries later.

#8: hdmi port

DotStone HDMI Switcher | $8 | Amazon | Promo code CF39SQ8C

The government should mandate that all TVs come with at least five HDMI ports. I see no downside to this. Until I become president though, this $8 HDMI switcher will have to do. It basically turns one port into two, switches between devices at the press of a button.

#9: joe’s new balance

Joe’s New Balance is the premiere online outlet for...New Balance shoes, obviously. Right now, they’re having a Flash Sale, with footwear for men and women, for just $35. Running shoes, lifestyle shoes, classic shoes, and more are in this sale. Just add to cart and checkout, no code need.

#10: bluetooth beanie

Bluetooth Beanie | $9 | Amazon | Promo code MM7DR88W

In today’s edition of “Silly Things That Are Actually Kind of Useful,” we have a $9 beanie with tiny Bluetooth speakers built right in. I’m sure the sound quality isn’t amazing, but it should be adequate for listening to podcasts, or even some summery songs to make you feel less cold and miserable over the next month or so.

