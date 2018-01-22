We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



#1: NIKE

It’s the perfect time to plan for a a big run (or finish off training for an upcoming race). Nike has the perfect sale for those of us that need to update their workout wardrobe, because god knows how long you’ve had those leggings or basketball shorts for. For the next few days, they’re taking up to 50% off over 500 styles for men, women, and kids. Everything from running tights to sneakers to sports bras is included.



#2: charging hub

Anker PowerPort 5 with Power Delivery | $34 | Amazon | Promo code ANKER599

Anker’s PowerPort line of multi-port USB chargers are our readers’ favorites, and this model is one of the few that includes USB-C Power Delivery, which outputs up to 30W to power devices like the new MacBooks, or even a Nintendo Switch. You can save a whopping $22 today with promo code ANKER599, which brings this down to an all-time low $34.



#3: Fire tablets

Amazon Fire HD 8 | $50 | Amazon

Is Amazon’s Fire HD 8 in the same ballpark as, say, an iPad Pro? Of course not. But $50 is an insane price for a tablet with a 1280x800 screen, expandable storage, and a 12 hour battery. If you mostly want a tablet for passive media consumption, or just want one for your kid, this is probably all you need.



#4: brother color printer

Brother MFC9130CW Color Laser Printer | $210 | Amazon

You all have bought a ton of Brother monochrome laser printers, and with good reason! But if you really need to be able to print in color, this color laser model has never been cheaper than it is today.



The poetically named Brother MFC9130CW has just about every feature you’d want in a printer, including Wi-Fi, AirPrint and Google Cloud Print support, a flatbed scanner, and even the ability to send faxes. And oh yeah, it can spit out a page just about every three seconds, even if you’re printing in full color.

#5: lightning cable

Anker PowerLine+ Nylon-Wrapped Lightning Cable | $8 | Amazon | Promo code ANKER888 | Red only

We see deals with some regularity on Anker’s 6' and 10' nylon-wrapped PowerLine+ Lightning cables, but today, you can upgrade your standard 3' cords for just $8 each. The PowerLine+ feels ridiculously nice in the hand, is way more durable than Apple’s first party cable, and comes with an 18 month warranty, so what’s not to love?



Note: The code is only valid on the red model.

#6: fitdesk

I bought the FitDesk 2.0 on a whim a couple of years ago, and was surprised both by how viable it was to work at, and how compact it gets when folded up. It fits easily into a closet, or opens up for use while working, gaming, or marathoning Netflix, and is particularly nice out on the balcony.



Today’s price is the best we’ve seen in months, and it doesn’t go on sale often.

#7: cuisinart knife set

Cuisinart Advantage Knife Set | $16 | Amazon

While they might not conform to the classic look of our favorite chef’s knives , this Cuisinart knife set is anything but dull (get it?). You can own the whole collection today for just $16, one of the best prices we’ve seen.



Don’t let the colors fool you, these knives are stainless steel, and extremely sharp. The set has a 4.6 star average on nearly 4,000 reviews, and while the colors might not seem like your thing, they do help you keep track and avoid cross-contaminating food while you use them.

#8: titianfall

Titanfall 2 just never really caught on, but it’s a really terrific shooter, and it’s worth $8 (PS4 | Xbox One) even if you only ever play the single player campaign.



Update: Also available on Amazon with Prime shipping for a couple bucks more.

#9: alarm clock

Tired of using your phone as an alarm clock? This $27 atomic clock shows you a bunch of important information, like temperature, date, etc, without all the extra distraction your phone can provide. This normally costs $35, but is down to $27 today.

#10: bookarc

Twelve South BookArc | $40 | Amazon

Twelve South has long been a favorite design shop for Mac nerds, and their aluminum BookArc is $10 less than usual on Amazon today. If you use your MacBook in clamshell mode, this is one of the most stylish ways to stand it up and reclaim some precious desk space. Plus, it’s compatible with any Apple laptop produced in 2012 or later.