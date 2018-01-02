We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were today’s ten favorites to kick off the first Top 10 of 2018.

#1: PROTEIN POWDERS & SUPPLEMENTS

Optimum Nutrition Gold Box | Amazon

If you’ve resolved to build muscle in the new year, Amazon’s one-day Optimum Nutrition Gold Box deal has all the supplements you need. There are dozens of flavors, formulations, and sizes available, so find your favorite, and stock up.

#2: MODAL UNDERWEAR

David Archy Modal Underwear Sale | Amazon

You know those MeUndies ads that pop up between the baby announcements and Russian troll news sites on your Facebook feed? People love that underwear so much because it’s made out of soft, moisture wicking modal fabric that feels really good down there.



But you don’t need to pay MeUndies prices to treat your nether regions better in 2018; this discounted modal underwear from David Archy is made of the same stuff for a fraction of the cost. Prices vary a bit based on the style, but you’re generally looking in the neighborhood of $5 per pair with this sale, plus Prime shipping.

I haven’t tried this particular David Archy style, but I have a few pairs of their ExOfficio-like performance boxer briefs, and they’re honestly like 99% as good as the real thing.

#3: CARDIO EQUIPMENT

NordicTrack Home Gym Sale | Amazon

If you’ve got the space for it, building your own home gym makes working out a whole lot easier and cheaper (over time) than joining a gym and driving to it every day. Today only on Amazon, you can stock that extra bedroom with highly rated equipment from NordicTrack, including two different treadmills, a recumbent bike, and an elliptical. The best part? You get to step right into your very own shower once you’re done.



To give you some context about these deals, the cheaper of the two treadmills is $450 today, though it rarely sells for under $600. The bike is also at least $150 off its usual price at $550, and the $1,029 elliptical has actually sold for over $1,700 for most of its life on Amazon.

#4: ELECTRIC SMOKER

Masterbuilt 20075315 Front Controller Smoker | $312 | AmazonEdit image caption (optional)

This $312 Masterbuilt electric smoker makes cooking jerky, brisket, or (insert meat of your choice) as easy as dropping in some wood chips and hitting a few buttons. Typically selling for around $370, today’s price is the best we’ve seen since last June.



Plus, it can hold a ton of meat, making it great for cookouts and family meal prepping, with capacity to hold 12 chickens, 2 whole turkeys, or 4 racks of ribs. Happy smoking!

#5: HARMONY HUB + ECHO DOT COMBO

The Logitech Harmony Hub is one of the best Alexa-compatible accessories out there, and you can get it bundled with a cheap Echo Dot right now.



If you aren’t familiar, the Harmony Hub is a little puck that blasts out RF signals like a TV remote to control all of your devices (Logitech’s database has nearly 300,000; it’s pretty comprehensive). Normally, this would work with a Harmony remote to control devices that are hidden behind cabinet doors, but it’ll also work with just your voice if you own an Alexa device.

So, for example, you could say “Alexa, turn on the TV” to turn on your TV, change to the correct input, turn on your cable box, or whatever else you programmed it to do. The same holds true for your smartphone; just open the Harmony app, and you’ll have full control over your entire home theater.

The Harmony Hub costs about $75 on Amazon (though it’s sometimes bundled with a barebones remote for about $70), but right now, you can get an Echo Dot bundled in for just $15 more.

#6: SMART OUTLETS

Smart plugs are the gateway drug to home automation, and TP-Link’s model with energy monitoring is down to $40 for a 2-pack right now. These things add smartphone and Alexa control to any power outlet, and unlike some less expensive models, it’ll also tell you how much electricity is running through it so you can identify what’s running up your power bill.

#7: WHITE NOISE MACHINE

LectroFan White Noise Machine | $40 | Amazon | Clip the 20% coupon

If excessive noise (or utter silence) makes it difficult for you to doze off, this feature-packed white noise machine might be the key to a better night’s sleep.



LectroFan can pump out 10 white noise sounds and 10 fan sounds, all of which are generated dynamically, without any jarring looping. Today’s $40 price tag (after clipping the 20% coupon) is within $5 of an all-time low, so your wallet can rest easy.

#8: ASICS SNEAKERS

ASICS Sale | Nordstrom Rack

Every person should have a good pair of sneakers in their closet that can actually function during athletic activities. If you haven’t gotten around to getting an actual pair of athletic shoes, head over to Nordstrom Rack and pick up a new pair of ASICS. Styles for both men and women are on sale, so you can hit the pavement.

#9: USB-C CHARGER

Anker USB-C Power Delivery PowerPort+ 5 | $35 | Amazon | Promo code ANKER517

Anker’s PowerPort line of multi-port USB chargers are our readers’ favorites, and this model is one of the few that includes USB-C Power Delivery, which outputs up to 30W to power devices like the new MacBooks, or even a Nintendo Switch. Save a whopping $15 today with promo code ANKER517.



#10: MEAL REPLACEMENT DRINKS

You’ve probably been eating like a pig lately, as one should over the holidays, but if you want to get your calorie consumption (and spending) under control, today’s a great day to give Soylent try.

Soylent is a nutritionally complete meal replacement shake, and both the Cacao and Coffiest flavors are on sale for $24 for a 12-pack today, down from their usual $39. Cheers to that.

For the rest of today’s deals, be sure to check out our main post.