#1: KitchenAid Pasta Cutter

You could live your whole life cooking boxed Barilla pasta, and never once realize how fun and rewarding it can be to make your own. This Kitchenaid pasta roller and cutter set attaches to the accessory port on any KitchenAid mixer, and lets you create your own noodles with multiple shapes in just minutes. $110 is the best price Amazon’s ever listed, so I’d call this deal <kisses fingers like an Italian chef> delizioso.



You’ll probably want a drying rack to go with it.

#2: Rowing Machine

Stamina Air Rower | $230 | Amazon

Rowing is one of the best workouts you can perform at home, so if you’ve got the space for it, you can save about $70 on a highly-rated machine in today’s Amazon Gold Box.



Our deal researcher, Corey, owns this exact machine, and he had this to say:

After trying two other budget rowers, my opinion is that this is as close to a $1500 machine as you can get spending less than $300. Good: Solid wind resistance level and surprisingly good build quality. Lana and I have used this one regularly for over a year. It also folds easily Bad: Doesn’t measure in meters (tenths of a mile) and it’s definitely louder than the ones at the gym. And if I’m picky, the bar is straight and not curved.

Just remember that this deal is only available today, so do’t let it float away.

#3: The Evil Within 2

The Evil Within 2 | $20 | Amazon

If you’re a fan of survival horror, you should absolutely pick up The Evil Within 2 for just $20 from today’s Amazon Gold Box. That price is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, but it’ll only last through the end of the day, and it could very well sell out early.



#4: Air PUrifier

GermGuardian AC5250PT 3-in-1 Pet Pure True HEPA Air Purifier System | $104 | Amazon | Clip 10% off coupon

With the way the weather has been lately, chances are you’re spending a little more time indoors, which means more exposure to allergens, germs, odors, and dust. You can decrease the amount of air pollutants you’re breathing in with an air purifier.



The GermGuardian Air Purifier System features a True HEPA filter (a big deal at this price), a UV-C light to kill bacteria and viruses, and a charcoal filter to reduce odors. This model normally bounces between $120 and $110, and today’s $104 price, after 10% off coupon, is an all-time low.

#5: Smartphone Card Holder

Zero Grid Card Holder | $14 | Amazon | Promo code WFW4EAZ2

You have to carry your phone, and you have to carry a wallet (for now), but there’s no rule saying that they can’t be one thing.



The Zero Grid card holder sticks onto the back of basically any phone or case, and holds up to 8 cards, or or fewer cards plus some cash, all while protecting them from RFID skimmers. Plus, it’s one less thing to forget when you leave the house.

Today on Amazon, use promo code WFW4EAZ2 to get any of the eight available colors for about $14, down from $18.

#6: TP-Link SMart Light Switch

You’ve seen the TP-Link Smart Plug, but did you know they make a smart light switch as well? With a little wiring, you can control any lighting fixture in your house with your phone or your favorite voice assistant (assuming that’s not Siri), no hub required. $30's not quite an all-time low, but it most frequently sells for $35-$40.



#7: LEGO Defense of Crait

LEGO Star Wars Defense of Crait | $68 | Amazon

One of the most visually-appealing parts of The Last Jedi was the Battle of Crait. The bright white salt, the blood red soil, coming together to emphasize the clash of good and evil. Relive the moment with the Defense of Crait LEGO set, featuring a Ski Speeder (yes, that’s what it’s really called), a command tower, and rotating cannon to recreate the trench scene. Plus, it comes with Captain Poe Dameron, Admiral Ematt, a Resistance Trooper and two First Order Snowtroopers mini-figs.



#8: 10% Back at Best Buy

10% cash back with Chase Freedom and Chase Pay | Best Buy | Maximum $300 in purchases. Promotion expires February 4

The Chase Freedom is a no-fee, cash back credit card that pairs exquisitely with the Sapphire Preferred and Sapphire Reserve, and its current 5% bonus for mobile wallet usage is even better right now if you shop at Best Buy.



From now until February 4, you’ll get 10% cash back when you check at at a physical Best Buy store using the Chase Pay app and your Freedom Card (up to $300 in purchases). That’s basically a 10% discount on everything Best Buy sells, and as we’ve mentioned before, you can transfer those points to a Sapphire account to get even more value. Just as a baseline, the 3,000 points you earn from spending $300 at Best Buy would be worth $45 in direct travel bookings if you have a Sapphire Reserve, or $37.50 if you have the Preferred.

#9: 1 Pound Snickers

Snickers Slice & Share Candy Bar | $8 | Amazon | After 20% coupon

Snickers makes a special 1-pound candy bar that’s designed for slicing and sharing, but we won’t tell anyone if you eat the entire thing yourself. Save $2 by clipping the coupon on the page. Amazon even ships it with reusable cool-packs to keep it from melting en route, not that most of the country would need them right now.



#10: TP-Link Mesh Router

If a regular Wi-Fi router isn’t sufficient to cover your entire home, TP-Link’s Deco M5 mesh system is on sale for just $200 today, one of the best prices we’ve seen.

Rather than relying on a single base station to broadcast through your entire home, this system includes three routers that work together to form a mesh network that can fill up every nook and cranny of your home with sweet, sweet connectivity.