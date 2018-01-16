We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites of the day.



Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1: crock-pot

Crock-Pot 6-Quart Programmable Cook & Carry Slow Cooker | $31 | Amazon | Clip the $5 coupon

With a locking lid, this 6-quart Crock-Pot is ultra-portable and can serve up to 7 people, all for $31 (after clipping the $5 coupon). You can even program it start cooking while you’re away at work so you can come home to a warm meal.

For context, the listed $36 price tag would be a pretty good deal for this thing, but the coupon makes it the best price we’ve ever seen.

#2: charging cables

Anker’s nylon-braided PowerLine+ cables are durable, yes, but the most important thing is that they just feel great to use. They’re heavy, premium-feeling, and never get tangled. Hell, the Lightning version even includes a pouch to help you control its length.



For a limited time, you can get a pair of USB-C to USB 3.0 cables for just $9 (down from their usual $12), or a single 6' Apple Lightning cable for $10 with code 822ANKER.

#3: reburbished dyson

Refurb Dyson V6 Motorhead | $184 | Amazon

Update: This deal is back if you missed last month.

Dyson dominated the nominations in our favorite vacuum Co-Op, and you can pick up a refurbished Dyson V6 Motorhead from Amazon’s Gold Box for $184.



Advertisement

I got the Animal version of this vacuum a few months ago, and it’s seriously life changing. I use it for floors, for my furniture, and even just for dusting. You’d be hard-pressed to find any Dyson vacuum for under $200, let alone a battery-powered one, so I’d take advantage of this deal before they’re all cleaned out.

#4: tactical spork

Ka-Bar Tactical Spork | $6 | Amazon

I know this “tactical spork” is designed for camping, but if I owned one, I’d probably use it at home on a regular basis. The best part is undoubtedly the hidden knife that uses the spork handle as a sheath, but the $7 price tag is a close second. Just don’t try to bring it on an airplane.

#5: motion lights

OxyLED T-02s Motion Light | $13 | Amazon | Promo code MI99EE7M

OxyLED’s T-02 motion-sensing night lights have long been popular among our readers for lighting up dark closets, hallways, and cabinets, and you can get the USB-rechargeable T-02s for just $13 today with promo code MI99EE7M.



You can stick this light basically anywhere in your house, and it’ll automatically turn itself on when it detects motion in the dark. I have these all over my apartment, and they work great.

#6: nordvpn

VPNs are in the news these days, and with good reason. So if you’re curious to sign up and start protecting your browsing history and personal data (or, you know, getting around websites’ geoblocks), NordVPN charges less per month than a typical trip to Starbucks.

NordVPN has long been one of the most popular and reliable VPN providers out there, and if you sign up for a one-year membership, promo code VIP70 will drop your annual price from $69 to $48. If you’re sure you want to commit, use this link to get a special two year plan for $79 with code 2YSpecial2017, or this link to get three years for $99 with code 3ydeal. Lifehacker has recommended Nord in some previous guides, but if you have any firsthand experience with the service, sound off in the comments!

#7: massagers

Nothing beats a massage after a tough day at work, and this $45 shiatsu massager includes eight rotating massage nodes, infrared heating, and most importantly, a battery that can power it for up to 90 minutes away from the power outlet. Now you won’t have to debase yourself by using the massage chairs at your local Brookstone.



While you’re at it, their premium foot massager completely surrounds your feet with massaging nodes and heat, and you can clip the $20 coupon to get it for $140 today. Go ahead, treat yourself.

#8: bowflex

Bowflex’s adjustable weight bench locks into six different positions, and boasts a 4.4 star review average from nearly 800 Amazon customers. Just in time for New Year’s, Amazon just marked it down to $99, its best price ever.



#9: sopranos

If you want to whack another prestige series off your to-watch list, the complete Sopranos Blu-ray is down to an all-time low $50 on Amazon right now. That comes out to less than $.60 per episode, and you also get digital copies for free. That’s an offer you can’t refuse.

#10: under armor

Semi-Annual Event | Under Armour

What better way to get ready for the better weather than discounted Under Armour Outlet gear? They just added a ton of styles to their Semi-Annual Event, with major discounts. From the classic Under Armour long-sleeves to training shoes to their Threadborne microthread technology, this gear is perfect for running outside in the warmer months.

For the rest of today’s deals, be sure to check out our main post.

