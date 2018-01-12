We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites of the day.



Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1: anker battery pack

Anker PowerCore II 20000 | $36 | Amazon | Use code Y18A1260Edit image caption (optional)

Anker’s PowerCore line of battery packs have been our readers’ favorites since they debuted, and now you can get the new Anker PowerCore II 20,000 for $36 with enter promo code Y18A1260.



Cosmetically, the PowerCore II look very similar to the original PowerCores, but with more precise eight-dot charge indicators so you know how much juice you have left. But inside, they’ve been upgraded with Anker’s new PowerIQ 2.0 charging technology, which delivers the fastest possible charging speed to your devices, including Quick Charge-compatible phones. That speed works both ways, as the entire battery will recharge in five hours if you plug them into a QC wall charger.

#2: Humble winter game sale

Humble Store Winter SaleEdit image caption (optional)

Humble is discounting a ton of games as part of their Humble Store Winter Sale, including the likes of They Are Billions, The Witcher, Grand Theft Auto V and more. Unlike the normal Humble deals with pricing tiers, this is just a straight up sale with nothing too complicated. So what are you waiting for?

#3: raspberry pi kit

There are a lot of reasons to own a Raspberry Pi, but anecdotally, I think somewhere north of 90% of people buy them to build retro game consoles. This combo kit is happy to indulge your gamer nostalgia with an included NES-style case, along with pretty much everything else you need to get started.



There are actually two promotions available here. First up, be sure to use promo code 45YOCHIQ at checkout to save $9 on the bundle itself. Then, if you need some game controllers to go with it, add this 2-pack of SNES controllers to your cart, and you’ll get them for $3.50 automatically as long as the Pi kit is also in your cart.

#4: amazon show

Echo Show | $180 | Amazon | Prime members only

In case you somehow missed out on all of its Black Friday deals, Amazon’s once again taking $50 off the impressive (though not currently YouTube-compatible) Echo Show, if you’re a Prime member.



#5: vent phone mounts

Aukey is discounting two of their popular magnetic phone mounts today. Both clip into the vents in your car, while the super simple $6 model (with code AUKEYHC5) is very low profile, and the other $7 model (with code AUKEYC38) allows for more range of motion so you can angle it to just the right spot.

#6: roll-up drying rack

Veego Roll-Up Drying Rack Stainless Steel Folding Over Sink Dish Rack | $16 | Amazon | Use code TYK9EE7Q

Dish drying racks take up a ton of space, especially if you don’t use them regularly, but this model from Veego rolls up for easy storage. Just unroll it across one side of your sink, and you’re ready do go. Use promo code TYK9EE7Q at checkout to save $3.

#7: snow thrower

WEN Electric Snow Thrower | $89 | Amazon

If you spent way too long shoveling your way out of the bomb cyclone last week, you might want to take advantage of this all-time low $89 deal on a WEN electric snow thrower, so you’ll be better prepared for the next storm. This can clear nearly 8" of snow in an 18" wide path, and throw it up to 20' away into your neighbor’s yard.

#8: puma

Extra 20% off sale items | PUMA | Use code WIN2018

You’re probably thinking about working out in January, I know. You’re buying weights or running shoes or whatever, but what about looking like you’re working out when you’re not? PUMA is giving you an extra 20% off their entire sale section with the code WIN2018, so you can spend a lot less than you would on a gym membership and give the impression that you care about your health at the same time.

#9: braun shaver

With fully 39 different length settings between 1 and 20 mm, Braun’s Beard & Hair trimmer is perfectly suited for, well, both your beard and your hair. It even comes with a free Gillette Fusion ProGlide razor with FlexBall to tidy up your edges. Normally selling for $30, today’s $18 price tag is matching its all-time-low price.



#10: clorox

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes and Clorox Disinfecting Wipes | $11 | Amazon | Clip 20% off coupon

As you know, the flu is out to get you this year, so you might as well prepare as best you can. Amazon is offering 20% off this 3-pack of disinfecting wipes, bringing it down to just $11. You can thank us later.

For the rest of today’s deals, be sure to check out our main post.

