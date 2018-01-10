We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites of the day.



#1: power tower

JACKYLED Power Strip Tower | $19 | Amazon | Use code HH2E5KG3

Plug in all the things with this $19 tower of power. This surge protector comes with 10 outlets, four USB ports, and its own 6ft retractable power cord. Plus, it rotates for optimum space-saving.

#2: Refurbished brother

Refurb Brother HL-2360DW Laser Printer | $70 | Amazon

If you can live without printing in color (let’s be honest, you probably can), Brother’s toner-sipping laser printers are the only printers on the market that you won’t want to punt into an active volcano, and you can get a refurb for just $70 today.



The 2360DW spits out an astounding 32 pages per minute, can print on both sides of the paper automatically, and supports AirPrint and Google Cloud Print over Wi-Fi, so you won’t have to keep it plugged into a router or computer. What more could you want?

#3: office chairs

Office Decor Gold Box | Amazon

Home offices are hard to get right, especially when the last thing you want to think about is practicality. But there are pieces that don’t scream “I just want to feel like a human adult doing work and not want to scream while I work alone in a room” and Amazon has them on sale right now. Chairs of all shapes and sizes (and a couple desks) are discounted today only, so maybe take a break and look through it.



Note: Only select colors are on sale, so just a heads up.

#4: sports equipment

Gaming Gold Box | Amazon

Improve your golf, basketball, ping pong, even croquet game with today’s discounted sports equipment Gold Box. You can pick up a putting green for just $27, soccer training net for ~$20 less than usual, and a whole lot more. Just remember, Amazon rings the buzzer on this deal at midnight tonight, so don’t miss your shot.

#5: air purifier

With the way the weather has been lately, chances are you’re spending a little more time indoors. You can decrease the amount of air pollutants you’re breathing in with an air purifier.

The Levoit LV-132 features a True HEPA filter (a big deal at this price) and charcoal filters to reduce pet odors and neutralize airborne bacteria. This model normally bounces between $80 and $90, and today’s $67 deal is an all-time low.

#6: dash cam

Anker Roav DashCam | $51 | Amazon

Anker’s Roav C1 dash cam has spawned a whole line of auto accessories, but now, you can get the still-great original model for just $51 on Amazon, the best price we’ve seen.

I test drove the C1 when it first came out, and you can see my full impressions here. But to give you the cliffnotes, it shoots 1080p, its space-saving design makes it essentially invisible to the driver, and it even includes Wi-Fi to transfer clips to your phone, which is hard to find in a ~$50 dash cam.

#7: igrill

Weber iGrill 2 Meat Thermometer | $80 | Amazon

You’ve got two choices when it comes to checking on the progress of your dinner in the oven. You could poke at it with a kitchen thermometer until you think it’s done, or you could sit on the couch and wait for your phone to tell you when it’s ready.



The Weber iGrill 2Thermometer uses leave-in probes to monitor the progress of your meal on the grill, on the stovetop, or even in the oven, and connects to your iPhone or Android device over Bluetooth to alert you as soon as it reaches the proper temperature.

#8: multi-tool

RAVPower 5-in-1 Pocket Knife | $16 | Amazon | Promo code KINJAE5L

Why does RAVPower make a pocket knife? I have no idea. But as multi-tools go, it’s a pretty cool one. You get a knife, a bottle opener, a can opener, a set of pliers, and even a screwdriver with nine included interchangeable bits, all for just $16 with promo code KINJAE5L.



#9: bottle brush set

Bottle Cleaning Brush Set | $10 | Amazon

Normally priced at $12, this $10 brush set includes four different brushes to scrub away gunk in a variety of bottle shapes and sizes, even a long skinny brush to clean out the straws on sports bottles. This set boasts an almost perfect 4.8-star rating and over a 1,000 reviews, so I’d make some bets they work pretty well.

#10: whitestrips

Crest Whitestrips | Amazon | Use $5 off Coupons

Let’s say you’ve already upgraded to a good toothbrush; what’s the next step for cleaner teeth? Judging by the excellent user reviews and thousands of readers’ purchases, these Crest Whitestrips are a great place to start. The whole line of whitening treatments are on sale today, just remember the discounted price won’t show up until checkout.

