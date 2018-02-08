GIF

#1: Phone Cases

If you’re getting a little bored of your current iPhone case, Anker will sell you a new one today for just $5, or a pair of glass screen protectors for $7. The options are split out by device in a dedicated post, just be sure to note the promo codes.

#2: OLED TVs

If you love inky blacks and vibrant colors—and who doesn’t?—this 2017 OLED LG C7P TV is down to $1500 today on MassDrop, or $2200 for 65", about $200 and $500 less than Amazon, respectively.



The 65" version of the lower-end B7A, which has an identical panel but lacks the C7P’s built-in Dolby Atmos encorder, is also on sale for $2,000 on eBay.

As you’d expect from any high-end TV these days, that gets you a 4K panel and Dolby Vision HDR, but OLED technology means the blacks will be far richer, and the colors more vibrant than any LCD-based screen you can buy. It’ll still cost you, but your eyes will tell you it was worth it.

#3: valentine’s Day Flowers

If you haven’t ordered your Valentine’s flowers yet, this is one of the few times where procrastination pays off. For a limited time, you can click this link to get 25% off any ProFlowers order of $29 or more from this special Valentine’s Day collection.



Options range from your standard roses, to tropical lilies, to combos with teddy bears and chocolate, so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding the right bouquet. Plus, nearly every option comes with a variety of vase options (most with reasonable upcharges), and the 25% coupon will apply to those as well. There’s no need to enter a promo code, the discount should apply automatically when you get to checkout.

#4: loungewear

Loungewear would make a great last second Valentine’s day gift, but it’s also affordable enough that you can treat yourself. For a limited time, David Archy is offering solid discounts on fleece-lined leggings, no-show socks, and some very comfy-looking PJ sets on Amazon, including some supremely-soft modal items. Everything is $25 and under, and there are a couple different colors of each item. Pick them up while they’re discounted, and your wallet can relax a bit.

#5: gopro hero5

Despite its tiny size, the GoPro HERO5 Session includes 4K recording and voice commands just like its bigger sibling (though obviously, it lacks a touchscreen), and you can get a refurb from GoPro’s official eBay storefront for just $170 today. That’s a relatively modest $30 less than buying it new, but you get the exact same manufacturer warranty, so I’d say it’s $30 well saved.



#6: breville toaster oven

Breville’s excellent Smart Ovens don’t go on sale often, but Amazon’s currently offering the best price since the holiday season on the Pro model.



Unless you happen to own some other beautiful Breville products we recommend, it’ll almost certainly be the best-looking appliance in your kitchen. I got one of these as a wedding gift a few years ago, and it’s still one of my favorite and most-used pieces of kitchen equipment. Cooking for two, I use it as my main oven for almost all of my recipes, as it preheats significantly faster than a real oven, and doesn’t heat up my entire home.

#7: jewelry

It’s not quite time to panic, but if you weren’t aware, Valentine’s Day is now less than a week away. Get something you know they’ll like, and get it with Prime shipping, with Amazon’s one-day sale on jewelry for everyone. Pendants, bracelets, earrings, and more are on sale, and they won’t require going to a store to pick out.



#8: Nike Sitewide Sale

When it comes to having a corner on the market, nothing really compares to Nike. And right now, you can save $20 on any order of $100+, or $35 on any order of $150+, when you use the code SAVEMORE. Everything you could need for a good workout wardrobe is included, from apparel, to sneakers, to gear.

#9: rocket league

Rocket League: Collector’s Edition - Nintendo Switch | $30 | Amazon

The Nintendo Switch has a lot of good things going for it, but its best use case might just be as a portable Rocket League machine. The Collector’s Edition (which includes a bunch of DLC) has sold for $40 since it launched in November, but Amazon just knocked that down to $30 for the first time ever. The standard edition is also available digitally for $15, or $5 off.

Don’t have a Switch yet?

#10: Dry Bag

You probably won’t use them for at least a few more months, but these Anker dry bags can protect your phone from surf and sand once it’s finally warm enough to get in the water again. Get two for just $7 today on Amazon, while they last.

