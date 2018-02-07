GIF

#1: DEWALT Tools

If you have any DIY projects on the horizon, Amazon’s running a really solid tool deal, today only.



$199 gets you a DEWALT 20V drill driver/impact driver combo kit, plus a cordless circular saw. Buying both separately would set you back $268, and you’ll have two batteries to share between the three tools.

Not to, uh, turn the screws on you, but this deal is only available today, and could sell out early.

#2: zelda chess

It doesn’t have infinite options for exploration and 120 unique and challenging shrines, but this Legend of Zelda chess set still looks awesome, and is marked down to $44 on Amazon right now. That’s the best price they’ve ever listed, so you won’t have to smash too many pots to pull together the rupees you need.



#3: projector screen

If you’re ready to make the switch to a projector-based home theater, or if you recently picked up a portable projector, this is one of the most affordable screens we’ve ever seen. Just use promo code K8HH34FC at checkout to get it for $22.



#4: headphones

Wired headphones are slowly going the way of the dinosaurs, but if you’re still hanging onto your 3.5mm jacks, you won’t find a better headphone discount today than AKG’s K181s for $46 shipped, or $36 if you sign up for a new MassDrop account through this link first.

The K181's are on-ears, not over-ears, so they might not be the most comfortable for extended listening sessions, but they offer great sound quality in a compact (and folding!) package, making them great for travel. Amazon has them for $92 right now (from a third party seller), and you’ll find them for around $120 elsewhere around the web, so this is a deal worth listening to.



Own them? Let us know what you think in the comments!

#5: VINYL TURNTABLE

I can’t for the life of me figure out why records are making a comeback, but our Co-Op for best album to own on vinyl was one of our most popular polls ever, so I guess I’m duty-bound to report that this popular Fluance turntable is marked down to $170 today, within $10 of an all-time low.



#6: lightning cable

long, include a pouch, and come with an 18 month warranty, all of which are improvements over Apple’s own Lightning cable, and that’s not even accounting for how much nicer they feel to use.



Oh yeah, and at $10 each, they cost half as much as what you’d pay at the Apple Store for an inferior product.

#7: resistance bands

Still haven’t given up on those new year’s fitness goals? This resistance band set lets you get a full workout in any room in your house, and at $16, it’s quite a bit more cost-effective than joining a gym.

#8: string lights

You might think of them as holiday decorations, but there’s really no bad time to buy copper LED string lights, and no bad place to hang them up. Anker’s highly rated 33' set is down to just $10 on Amazon today, complete with a remote, adjustable brightness, and multiple lighting modes.

#9: gadget stand

This aluminum Anker stand can prop up your phone or tablet at nine different angles, and it’s only $8 today with promo ANKERSTA. If your phone just sits flat on your desk like a paperweight all day, I see no reason not buy this.

#10: swedish fish

Shell out just 12 clams to get 5 pounds of Swedish Fish gummy candy when you Subscribe & Save. Pick from assorted flavors, mini red, and regular-sized reds, and remember you can cancel your next shipment at any time after your first order ships.