#1: smart Chargers

Amazon’s virtual shelves are full of smart plugs that work with Alexa and Google Home, but finding one that works with Siri and Apple HomeKit is considerably tougher. This one from Koogeek works with all three virtual assistants, and is only $25 today with promo code IE67BBJL.



#2: Nest thermostat

It’s a matter of taste, but some might say that the new, cheaper Nest Thermostat E is even nicer looking than the original, while still packing in almost all of the original model’s features. It’s a bargain at its usual $170, but today you can get it for $126 from Rakuten with promo code NEST20 today. This won’t last long.



#3: qi charging pad

It’s not the prettiest Qi pad out there, that’s for sure. But at $8, this Seneo charger is one of the cheapest we’ve seen. Just use promo code BZJEXAH5 at checkout to save $7.



#4: rasperry pi

You can seemingly build just about anything with a Raspberry Pi, including your own miniature game console, and here’s a great deal on the newest Raspberry Pi 3. The kit comes with a case, a power supply, and some heatsinks, but you’ll need to provide a microSD card. Get the kit for $46 with promo code ZGQNL2WT.

#5: agricola board game

If you’ve gotten sick of trading wheat for sheep in Catan, Agricola would be a great new addition to your board game collection, and you can buy it for an all-time low $33 on Amazon right now.



Here’s an overview of the thrilling premise:

Guide your family to wealth, health and prosperity and you will win the game! Players begin the game with two family members and can grow their families over the course of the game. This allows them more actions but remember you have to grow more food to feed your family as it grows! Feeding your family is a special kind of challenge and players will plant grain and vegetables while supplementing their food supply with sheep, wild boar and cattle.

#6: smart bulbs

Anker makes smart light bulbs now, because of course they do, and you can get the tunable ones at a discount today.



This bulb can’t display the full RGB spectrum like a Philips Hue lamp, but it can hit any flavor of white, from sunlight-simulating daylight to Edison-style warm white. It sounds like a small thing, but different shades of light can seriously boost your productivity, or help you relax when it’s almost time for bed. I own a ton of full RGB-capable Hue bulbs, but 99% of the time, I’m just tuning them to different temperatures of white, so this is all you really need.

You can control the bulbs with your smartphone via the free Eufy Home app, but the real fun is hooking them up to Alexa. Any Alexa-enabled device can do this, including Eufy’s own Genie, which happens to be on sale today for just $25 as well.

#7: Driving assistant

No matter how long you’ve been driving, it’s never too late to learn better habits. Automatic is a little Bluetooth dongle that plugs into your car’s OBD-II port (found on almost any car made since 1996) and communicates with your smartphone to track driving habits, mileage, and engine problems. It can even trigger IFTTT recipes and integrate with Alexa. But best of all, if you’re in an accident, Automatic will automatically alert the authorities and call your family, no subscription required.

The Automatic Pro includes always-on 3G connectivity with no monthly fees, meaning you can track you car’s location no matter where you are in the world (assuming the car itself is located in the United States). It usually sells for $130, but right now, Amazon’s knocked that down to $110.

#8: laptop sleeves

Your laptop is one of the most expensive things you own, and it deserves to be treated as such. Rather than throwing it roughshod into your bag, slip it into one of PicasoLabs’ beautiful, hand-stitched leather sleeves, now back on sale just for our readers in time for Valentine’s Day.



Jesus Diaz raved about these and interviewed the creator on Gizmodo a few years ago, and now you can pick your own from Amazon for 15% off with promo code KINJA015, plus $8 if you want it engraved.

There are several options available, and prices will vary depending on the size of your laptop. They’re all designed specifically for various MacBook models, but compare measurements, and you could probably find one to fit your Windows Ultrabook as well. No matter which one you choose, you’ll save 15% at checkout with that promo code. Needless to say, these also make for a fantastic Valentine’s Day gift.

#9: trew

If you’re in an area that stays cold longer than you’d like, or your travels take you to camping-ready regions with fun names like Jackson Hole, Trew’s layering and merino pieces are your answer. Right now, use the code KINJA40 on these select items and grab 40% off select items like the Roam 3/4 Bib and the Wander Jacket.

Shane tried out a bunch of Trew gear late last year, and came away impressed. The items in this sale are definitely on the heavier side of Trew’s merino wares (sadly, the dipped weightless tee isn’t included), but it’s nice to see big winter apparel savings when there’s still plenty of cold weather ahead, rather than at the beginning of spring.

#10: BREaKFAST MAKER

Look, I’m not saying you couldn’t toast an english muffin, cook an egg, melt some cheese, heat up a piece Canadian bacon, and assemble them all into a perfectly edible breakfast sandwich. I’m sure you could! But mornings are hectic and wouldn’t you rather do pay just $20 and have a machine do it all for you? If nothing else, it means a lot fewer dishes to clean.