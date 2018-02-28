GIF

#1: microsd cards

Graphic: Shep McAllister (Amazon)

4K GoPro footage and Nintendo Switch games take up a ton of space, but you could hold plenty of both with these discounted microSD cards.



The most exciting deal of the bunch is on this gargantuan 400GB card, now down to $190. That’s an all-time low by nearly $40.

From a price-per-gigabyte perspective though, the 64GB and 200GB cards are pretty close to a match for the best deals. You can also jump from 200GB to 256GB for an extra $37, but I wouldn’t do that unless you had a very specific need for that extra 56GB, even if it is the best price since Black Friday.

#2: dyson sale

Graphic: Shep McAllister (Amazon)

For a limited time, Dyson’s eBay outlet is taking an extra 20% off any $25 order (maximum $50 discount) with promo code PSTARTEARLY, including vacuums, fans, and even hair dryers. They sell a lot of new stuff on eBay, but the best deals are on the refurbs. Either way, they’re sold directly by Dyson; this isn’t a sketchy third party situation.



My favorite pick here would be the cordless Dyson V6 Absolute (refurbished) for $184. If you want a corded upright, the Dyson Cinetic doesn’t require a filter, and is a great option at $168.

That same PSTARTEARLY code will work with a number of other (admittedly less exciting) sellers as well, including Klymit, KitchenAid, Worx, and more, so check out the full list on this page.

#3: levi’s sale

Graphic: Jillian Lucas (Levi’s)

Levi’s is a classic American denim brand, and they make your favorite pair of men’s jeans (no surprise there). Right now, they’re giving you 30% off basically everything, including sale styles, from denim to outerwear and beyond, with the code FAM30. With prices like these, a Canadian tuxedo may even start to look appealing.



Don’t know where to start? The sale works on the reader-favorite 511 Commuters, in a variety of styles. Find them all here.

#4: oled tvs

If you love inky blacks and vibrant colors—and who doesn’t?—this 2017 OLED LG TV is down to $1500 today on MassDrop, or $200 for 65", about $200 less than Amazon in both cases.



As you’d expect from any high-end TV these days, that gets you a 4K panel and Dolby Vision HDR, but OLED technology means the blacks will be far richer, and the colors more vibrant than any LCD-based screen you can buy. It’ll still cost you, but your eyes will tell you it was worth it.

#5: xbox live gold

Graphic: Shep McAllister (eBay)

Xbox Live Gold is basically a requisite add-on for your Xbox One, but don’t get suckered into paying the full $60. While supplies last, here’s an entire year for $45.

#6: nordictrack treadmill

Graphic: Erica Offutt (Amazon)

If you’re ready to add a treadmill to your home gym, the NordicTrack C 990 treadmill will only set you back $700 - that’s $300 off the usual $1,000 price tag, and it comes with free expert assembly (an $86 value).



It features a 7-inch touchscreen monitor, a built-in sound system that will connect to your devices, and it can even fold up for easier storage. Today’s price is the lowest we’ve seen by a hundreds of dollars, so if you’ve been eyeing one of these, today’s a good day to run towards it.

#7: reader-favorite headphones

Anker’s SoundBuds Curves were a runner up in our recent affordable headphone poll (they were only beat out by Anker’s own SoundBuds Slims), and you can grab a pair for just $23 today. Just use promo code 56OCQ8YT at checkout to save $5.



The SoundBuds Curve are the sportiest member of the SoundBuds family, and are designed with active users in mind. Their ear wings ensure they stay put while you exercise, and an internal hydrophobic coating means your sweat won’t fry them. Their best spec though? 12.5 hours of battery life, which is basically unheard of in the space.

#8: refurbished dells

Graphic: Shep McAllister (Amazon)

Spending $1,000-$1,100 on a refurbished computer, and a Windows computer at that, seems a little obscene, but the Dell Latitude sells for about $2,000 new around the web, so we’re talking about a 50% discount here.



This particular model includes Windows 10 Pro, 16GB of RAM, an Intel Core i7 processor, and a touchscreen that can fold back into a tablet. The $1,000 version packs in a 256GB SSD, or you can upgrade to 512GB for $100 more. Just note that this is a Gold Box deal, meaning these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

#8: cable modem

If you’re still paying your cable company a monthly modem rental fee, stop what you’re doing and buy your own for just $49. This model supports maximum download speeds of 680mbps, which should cover just about every cable internet plan out there. Just be sure to clip the $10 coupon to save.

#9: multigroom shaver

The Philips Norelco Multigroom 5000 is a platform for 16 included tools and combs to manage all of the hair on your body, including nose hair. And unlike a lot of all-in-one trimmer systems, it also mercifully includes a storage case to keep everything organized.



The system usually sells in the $45 range, but today only in Amazon’s Gold Box, you can snag it for $30, matching an all-time low. That’s only $1 more than it currently costs without the storage case.

#10: coffee machine

The OXO On 9 Cup Coffee Maker is our recommendation for those who want amazing coffee paired with intuitive operation. We’ve seen it as low as $120 around the holidays, but it usually sells for $200, so today’s $160 price is a solid deal if you’re in the market.