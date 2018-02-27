GIF

#1: Active Wear

If you’ve been using the crappy weather as an excuse not to go for a run, you’re SOL. Amazon is right there with you, marking down athleticwear for men and women from Regna X so you can get outside, even if it’s just for a nice, brisk walk to the deli for a sandwich.



#2: monoprice

Whether you’re looking to get into 3D printing, mounting your TV to the wall, or just need some extra cables, Monoprice is taking 20% off sitewide today with promo code FEB27, with no minimum purchase required.

#3: alexa for your car

Love Alexa, and wish you could take her with you on your commute? Anker’s running the first deal ever today on their hands-free, Alexa-enabled car charger with promo code VIVA3749.



You can check out my full impressions here, bu the Roav VIVA from Anker does an admirable job of providing hands-free Alexa access while you’re driving, including turn-by-turn directions, your daily briefing, and even third party Alexa apps like Jeopardy. As befitting an Anker product, it’s also a dual port car charger, albeit an awkwardly designed one.

#4: 6TB harddrive

As if 6TB wasn’t enough space for nearly everyone, this external hard drive includes a couple of USB ports on the front, allowing you to plug in even more external storage devices, or just charge your phone. $115 is an all-time low price, but it probably won’t last long.

#5: target swimwear

Affordable and attractive swimwear (that will actually last more than a season) seems like an oxymoron, but you really don’t need to look further than Target. What’s even better is that they’re helping you get ready for the warmer weather with a buy one, get one 50% off sale on all swimwear, flip-flops and canvas shoes. It’s never too early to think about the summer.



#6: wake-up lights

Phillips’ insanely popular Wake-Up Light is here to change your life. Philips recently added a new high end model to the lineup, which means we’re starting to see some massive deals on the old top dog, the HF3520. Grab it right now on Amazon for $73 after clipping the $25 coupon, the best price we’ve ever seen by about $12.



Unlike an unsympathetic traditional alarm clock, the Philips Wake-Up Light eases you awake with a gradually-brightening light that simulates a natural sunrise, which is how humans are designed to wake up anyway. After the light gets you out of your REM cycle and ready to wake up, an audible alarm will finish the job at the time of your choosing. Plus, it also doubles as a very warm and pleasant reading light as you’re getting ready to go to sleep.

#7: battery pack

$30 is a great price for a battery pack with Quick Charge 3.0, USB-C, and 26,800mAh of capacity, but it’s kind of astounding for this model, which also includes an LED flashlight array on one side, and a freakin’ solar panel on the other.



Obviously, that little panel won’t recharge the battery very quickly, but it’s fine if you just need a little emergency power to make a quick phone call.

#8: smart plugs

Despite the proliferation of affordable smart outlet switches over the past couple of years, we haven’t seen many weatherproof options yet, and we’ve seen even fewer models with multiple outlets that can be controlled separately. This $25 option from iClever though has both of those features, and can be controlled with your phone, your voice assistant, or even IFTTT. Just be sure to use promo code WIFIPLUG9 at checkout to save a few bucks.

#9: oral-b toothbrush

$100 might seem like a lot to invest in a toothbrush, but the Oral-B Pro 7500 includes multiple brushing modes, a Bluetooth connection that gives you real time feedback and advice on your phone, and even an LED ring built into the handle that glows in different colors to tell you when it’s time to switch quadrants, or when you’re brushing too hard.



$100 is as cheap as we’ve ever seen this model, just be sure to clip the $30 coupon to see the deal at checkout.

#10: tile

Tile improved on its ultra-popular device trackers by adding waterproofing, customizable ring tones, increased range, and a more durable design to its new Pro series, and you can save about $7 on the sport model today on Amazon. Or, for less than $19 each, get two Tile Sports and two white and gold Tile Style. Functionally, they’re identical, the only difference is the casing.

