#1: Apple tV 4k

DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.



For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.

Update: Alternatively, you can pay for a single month at $35, and get a free 4K Fire TV (normally $70, currently $50). Thanks, cubeenigma.

#2: nike sale

Graphic: JIllian Lucas (Nike)

When it comes to having a corner on the market, nothing really compares to Nike. And right now, take an extra 25% off their sale styles for both men and women, with the code 25OFF. Everything you could need for a good workout wardrobe is included, from apparel, to sneakers, to gear.



#3: H&R BLock Software



If you haven’t gotten around to doing your taxes yet, you’re in luck, as Amazon’s running the best deals we’ve seen so far on H&R Block tax software.

Those crossed out MSRPs you see? Those are the prices H&R Block actually charges, so we’re talking about serious savings here. If you need help deciding which tier to buy, H&R Block has a handy comparison chart here.

The best part? When you file through this software, you can opt to receive all or a portion of your refund in the form of an Amazon gift card, which will net you a 5% bonus (sadly down from last year’s 10%). So a $1,000 refund could become $1,050 in your Amazon account, which would more than make up for the cost of the software.

#3: bluetooth speaker

Photo: Amazon

The UE Wonderboom is an adorable little speaker that punches above its weight in both sound quality and features, packing in IPX7 water resistance, 360 degree sound, and even multi-room audio with other UE speakers. It offers a good value proposition at its $100 MSRP, but at $60, it’s a no-brainer. You even get to pick from a bunch of different colors.

#4: Samsung robot vacuum

Photo: Amazon

If you didn’t pick up a robotic vacuum during Deals Week, the Samsung POWERbot R7070 features a ton of vacuuming power, a suite of sensors that help it map out your room, and mercifully, a self-cleaning brush and washable filter. $500 is one of the best prices Amazon’s ever listed for this model, which also includes Wi-Fi, Alexa support, and scheduling.

#5: wemo-enabled crock-pot

Image: Amazon

This 6-quart Crock-Pot is WeMo enabled which means, once you download the free WeMo app, you can control it from anywhere via a Wi-Fi connection. In addition to the smart features, it also has cool-touch handles, three temperature settings, and a dishwasher-safe bowl.

Usually selling for $80 or more, today’s $65 deal (with code BUy5) is a steal.

#6: one-day thermos sale

Graphic: Erica Offutt (Amazon)

Drink up some great prices on Thermos mugs, water bottles, food jars, and coffee mugs. Just note that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

#7: 3doodler

Photo: Amazon

The 3Doodler started life a Kickstarter sensation, and now you can the 3D-printing pen for just $34 to start building your own creations (or copying this working airplane). Gizmodo had a hands on with an earlier version of the 3Doodler at CES a few years ago if you’re on the fence.

#8: logitech gaming mouse

Graphic: Shep McAllister (Amazon)

Name brand gaming mice don’t need to cost more than a new release game: This Logitech G300s is only $20 today, matching the best deal we’ve ever seen.

Despite the low price, you still get nine programmable buttons, three onboard memory profiles (with different lighting colors to help you distinguish them), and a 2500 DPI sensor. Plus, it’s perfectly symmetrical, so lefties can use it too. That’s a lot of mouse for the price.

#9: phone repair kit

Graphic: Shep McAllister (Amazon)

Not that we’d endorse voiding warranties, but if you want to get inside your phone to make repairs, this compact kit from AmazonBasics has the tools you need for the job, including screwdrivers, pry bars, and suction cups, all for just $9. That’s the best price Amazon’s listed in nearly a year.

#10: yi action camera

Photo: Amazon

The original reader-favorite Yi action cam has spawned an entire product line, and the new entry level model just got its biggest discount yet.



The Yi Discovery lacks the electronic image stabilization of the more expensive Yi Lite, and can only take 8 MP stills compared to 16 MP, but they both shoot 4K/20 and 1080/60 footage, and at just $48 with promo code NW2UIST9, the Discovery is worth checking out if you just need a rugged camera that can handle the basics.