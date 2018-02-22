GIF

#1: Storage and Networking Deals

It’s been awhile since Amazon ran a storage and networking Gold Box, but today’s sale appears to be worth the wait.



There aren’t a ton of deals on the storage side of the equation, but highlights include a 1TB portable hard drive for $41, and a 3TB drive for $76. Be sure to head over to Amazon for more options though.

Networking gear is where this sale shines, with a ton of deals on routers, range extenders, ethernet switches, modems, and more. A few highlights in this post, but again, you’ll want to visit Amazon’s sale page to see the full list.

Note: This TP-Link Archer C9 actually has an additional $10 clippable coupon on the page, bringing it down to just $70. That probably won’t last long.

#2: Anker’s New RoboVac

Life’s too short for vacuuming, so outsource the chore to the robots with Anker’s newest robot vacuum, the RoboVac 11c Pet Edition. Already makers of one of our readers’ favorite and best-selling robot vacuum, Anker added even more suction power and barrier strips, which tell the vacuum to avoid certain areas, like the often-wet area around a dog’s water bowl. This model also connects to Wi-Fi, and can be controlled with your phone, Alexa, or Google Home.



As a parent of two dogs and a cat, I’m constantly fighting against the pet hair tumbleweeds. I’ve tested this vacuum and have so far been amazed about how much hair it’s picked up, especially in hard-to-reach places under furniture, which this low-profile vacuum has no trouble navigating.

If you’ve been eyeing a robot vacuum, today is a great day to suck in a deal. Use promo code MJQ9HTQX, and you’ll get the vacuum for $240, a $60 discount. But if you want a really good deal, add the vacuum and a Eufy Genie to your cart, and enter the promo code above and 66DWJHE9, to save the $60 plus get the Genie for free (a $35 value).

#3: Bumper Cases

We don’t all treat our smartphones with the care they deserve, but RhinoShield’s CrashGuard bumpers can protect your device from most falls without adding a ton of bulk, and they’re just $17 each in today’s Gold Box.



The sale includes models for the iPhone 7/8 and 7+/8+, plus the new Google Pixels, and the Galaxy S8. They normally sell for $25, and today’s deal is an all-time low.

#4: Pet food Containers

These Iris pet food containers aren’t exactly exciting, but they’ll keep bugs away while keeping your pet’s food fresher. There are two sizes, one that holds up 25 pounds, and one that holds up to 54 pounds. Both are matching Amazon’s all-time-low prices, so don’t let this deal roll away from you!



#5: Far Cry 4

If you never got around to playing Far Cry 4 when it came out a few years ago, it’s absolutely worth picking up for $12. This digital download deal is only available for PS4 though, unfortunately.



#6: Mountain Hardwear

The weather wants to be nice, I feel it. If your cabin fever has ramped up after the nice days that have popped up lately, Mountain Hardwear’s Winter Sale is for you. Everything you could need gear-wise for getting (and staying) outside is 30% off, from jackets and outerwear, to sleeping bags and tents. Seriously, there are over 250 items marked down.



Note: if you sign up for the Elevated Members program, you’ll get an extra 10% off.

#7: Power Tower

What were they thinking inventing this surge protector and not calling it the Power Tower? Missed marketing opportunities aside, it comes with 10 outlets, four USB ports, and its own 6ft retractable power cord. Plus, it rotates for optimum space-saving.

#8: Brother Laser Printers

The trusty Brother HL2380DW laser printer has long been a hit with our readers, but it was recently replaced by the HL2395DW, and the new model is back on sale.



Compared to the 2380, the new one is slightly faster (36 ppm vs. 32), uses less electricity, and has NFC for direct printing from compatible Android phones. All the basics that have made Brother printers a hit are still there too, including duplex printing, AirPrint and Google Cloud Print support, relatively inexpensive and long lasting toner, and a complete lack of the carriage jams and destroyed paper you’ve come to expect from inkjet printers.

If you aren’t satisfied with your current printer (which is a pretty safe bet if it’s not a Brother), this is a great buy at $100.

If you really need to print in color, one of Brother’s color CDW models is also on sale for $69 more, which is a nice deal too.

#9: Beef Jerky

Beef jerky is delicious, and relatively healthy as snacks go, but damn is it expensive. Today on Amazon though, you can grab a pound of Jack Link’s hickory smoked jerky for under $12 after clipping the 20% coupon on the page. I’d recommend spending your savings on floss.



#10: My Pillow

Update: Woot is now selling these pillows individually through Amazon’s Gold Box for $37-$39 each, depending on the size. You can still pick between two different firmness levels.

My Pillow makes our readers’ favorite pillows, and Woot is offering a rare deal today that should help your wallet rest easy.



For between $37 and $39, you’ll get a My Pillow in the sizes of your choice, with either medium or firm fill. These aren’t exactly the same as the pillows that won our Co-op—they’re gusseted, meaning there’s a piece of fabric stretching around the edge of the pillow, rather than the top and bottom being sewn into each other—but the patented fill is the same.