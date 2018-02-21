GIF

#1: sitewide sale

Rakuten’s running another of its popular sitewide sales today, with 10% off all orders with promo code SAVE10, or 15% off any $100+ order with code SAVE15. You can check out their promo page to scan all of the deals, but we’ve listed a few of our favorites below.



Note: You must be signed into a Rakuten account to have the option to use promo codes.

#2: Dewalt tools

If you have any home improvement projects on the horizon, Amazon’s got a deal today that’s worth a look. $138 gets you both a 20V cordless drill driver kit and a 20V circular saw, with one battery to share between them.



Separately, these tools are currently priced at $99 each, so you’re saving over $60 by bundling. It’s part of a Gold Box deal though, so this price is only available today, or until sold out.

Here are a few other (probably less exciting) DEWALT deals available as part of the same sale. Let us know what you picked up in the comments.

#3: zelda game

If you own a Nintendo Switch, but don’t have Breath of the Wild, first of all...huh? Second of all, it’s down to $45 right now on Amazon, the best price we’ve ever seen.



If you still need a Switch, they’re about $20 off at Rakuten today, so you can stack these two deals to save about $35 total.

#4: dyson fan

I’ll admit, even refurbished, and even on sale, Dyson’s AM08 pedestal fan isn’t cheap. But come on, look at the thing. I want to play Quidditch with it. $160 is more than $200 cheaper than buying it new, so if it’s been on your wishlist, today’s the day to buy.

#5: foodsaver

We’ve all had to throw away leftovers or cuts of meat and cheese that spent a little too much time in the fridge or freezer, but vacuum sealing your foods can keep them safe from freezer burn pretty much indefinitely, and dramatically extend their shelf life everywhere else.



It sounds like an expensive proposition, but today, Amazon’s selling this well-reviewed FoodSaver FM2435 starter kit for $80. Unlike lower end FoodSavers, the 2435 includes a retractable vacuum sealing hose, allowing it to vacuum seal specially designed zipper bags, in addition to the usual heat-seal bags.

Of course you can use this to store meats in the freezer for a long time, but it can also keep cheese from molding, lettuce from wilting, or cookies from going stale, just to name a few examples. Think about how much food you throw away, and you’ll get a sense of just how quickly this purchase could pay for itself.

#6: Blue snowball microphone



Whether you’re looking to start a podcast, or just want your Skype calls to sound better, the Blue Snowball is one of the most popular affordable USB microphones you can buy, and Amazon’s offering the murdered out black version for for $40 today, or about $10 less than usual.

#7: funko pop! figures

I currently own five Funko POP! Figures, all Star Wars, most sitting on my desk at work. They’re adorable, and highly accurate, and ThinkGeek has them on sale right now for up to 70% off. POP! Figures are the perfect desk accessories for showing off your allegiance to pop culture, whether it’s action movies or video games or Bob Ross.

#8: mel brooks blu-ray

Today on Amazon, $30 gets you nine popular Mel Brooks films on Blu-ray, including Blazing Saddles, Robin Hood: Men In Tights, and Spaceballs, plus a ton of special features. It was cheaper around the holiday shopping season, but otherwise, $30 is a really good price for this set.

#9: Banana Republic



It feels a little weird to say this, but Banana Republic has gotten real good lately. They straddle the line of business casual and trendy streetstyle and it’s kind of great. And if you’ve noticed too, it’s the best time to take advantage of it because they’re giving an extra 50% off all sale styles, no code needed. Maybe it’s time to give BR a little more respect.

#10: vremi oil dispenser

Vremi Olive Oil Dispenser | $14 | Amazon

When you cook with olive oil, you have three choices: You can pour imprecisely, you can make a measuring spoon dirty, or you can use Vremi’s $14 olive oil dispenser, which measures out a precise amount of oil before you pour it. I know which one I would choose. Needless to say, this would also make a great gift for the home cook in your life.