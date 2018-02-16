GIF

#1: clear the rack

Yes, it’s already happening again. Nordstrom Rack has brought back their Clear the Rack sale and it’s full (and I mean FULL) of really incredible deals. Designer clothing, brands you’ve never heard of, everything in clearance an extra 20% off. This lasts through Monday, so you have a good amount of time to pick up some discounts.

#2: wireless headphones

Want to block out engine noise in a plane or car, or just drown out your coworkers in an open office space? Amazon’s selling refurbs of JBL’s Everest Elite 700 Bluetooth noise-canceling headphones today for just $130.



These will run for 15+ hours on a charge (more if you’re using them wired or without ANC), and they even let you adjusts how much ambient noise gets through, so you can stay aware of your surroundings, or shut everything out and find your happy place.

This deal is only available today, and the black models were sold out by 7:30 AM, so I wouldn’t wait around.

#3: battery packs

When Amazon runs Gold Box deals on USB battery packs, the offers usually aren’t as strong as we see regularly with promo codes from various manufacturers, but this deal is a major exception.



Two different battery packs from Poweradd are marked down to ridiculously good prices today. Get a 20,000mAh pack for $16, or a 12,000mAh model with a built-in solar panel and, uh, a built-in cigarette lighter for $18. For the former, deals of less than $1 per 1,000mAh are extremely rare, and for the latter, $18 would be a good price for that size battery without a solar panel and lighter.

These don’t have the latest features like USB-C or Quick Charge, but if you need a lot of capacity without spending a lot of money, you shouldn’t miss out.

#4: ring doorbell

Want to catch package thieves (especially inept ones) in the act? Or just see who’s at the door so you know whether it’s worth getting off the couch? The Ring Video Doorbell 2 is $30 off on Amazon today, and will give you an instant alert when someone’s walking up to your door, and even record the footage to the cloud with a subscription.

#5: dremel accessory kit

Thousands of our readers have bought Dremels over the years, but if you need some new accessories to tackle a specific job, or if the sanding attachments that yours came with are starting to wear down, this official Dremel accessory kit is cheaper than ever today.

#6: nest smart thermostat

The ultra-popular Nest Learning Thermostat 3.0 is down to $180 today at Rakuten with promo code NEST36, which is the best discount we’ve ever seen for this model outside of Black Friday. Smart thermostats really can pay for themselves, so if you’ve had this on your wish list, I wouldn’t hesitate.

#7: 25% off jackets

It’s no surprise that Amazon stocks a ton of coats, but right now, they’re discounted to prices you don’t want to miss. Pick up outerwear for the whole family from Wantdo, with everything under $75. Grab a rain coat, a ski jacket, a down vest, and more, and suffer through the last few weeks of winter with the appropriate layers.



Note: as is always with Amazon apparel, prices will vary depending on size and color.

#8: qi charging pad

Qi chargers are so hot right now, mostly thanks to Apple, and this one from CHOETECH is only $10 today with promo code 2NPRPNWT. It’s not the fastest charger out there, with a maximum output of 5W, but that’s more than enough to charge your phone overnight.



#9: vertical mouse

Whether your current mouse is giving you chronic wrist pain, or you just want to try something different, this wireless vertical mouse from Velocifire is back on sale. $10 gets you an ergonomic design, three different DPI levels, and forward/back buttons. Just use promo code DPBPWVLC at checkout to save 50%.

#10: rxbars

If you’re still trying to eat healthier in the new year, Amazon’s taking 30% off three different flavors of RXBARs today. The ingredients are right there on the label, so you’ll know what you’re putting in your body.



Note: You’ll need to use Subscribe & Save to get the 30% off, but you can cancel after your first order ships.