GIF

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1: klipsch speakers

If you want great sounding audio that won’t ruin your furniture, today’s Amazon Gold Box deal is worth a look.



$360 gets you a pair of Klipsch R-14M bookshelf speakers (normally $200), plus a PowerGate wireless amplifier (normally $500) to power them. The PowerGate is more than just a 2 x 100W amplifier; it also serves as a base station for Klipsch’s multi-room audio solution, Klipsch Stream. So if you invest in other Stream-capable Klipsch gear down the line, it’ll sync up perfectly with these bookshelf speakers.

Today’s deal is about half the price of buying these two items separately, but it’s only available today, and could sell out early.

#2: Patagonia sale

Patagonia’s Web Specials section is always full of amazing discounts on gear you’ll actually want to use. For their huge Winter Sale, they’re taking to 50% off those Web Specials and past season products. If you were waiting to pick up winter gear until it was discounted, now is your chance.



#3: crest whitestrips

It’s too late to brighten your smile for Valentine’s Day photos, but it’s never a bad time to whiten your teeth, and Amazon’s running one of the best Crest 3D Whitestrips we’ve ever seen. Clip the $5 coupon on the product page, then use promo code 10CRESTPE22 at checkout to save an extra $10, bringing the 22-piece set down to $29.



#4: reader-favorite thermometer

Open Box ThermoPop | $24 | ThermoWorks

ThermoWorks’ ThermoPop is the less expensive and ever-so-slightly slower little brother of our readers’ favorite meat thermometer, and the company is offering a rare deal on open-box units today. Just pick your favorite color, and get it for $20, plus $4 shipping, down from its usual $30. ThermaPen and ThermoPop sales don’t come around often, so if you don’t already own one, just trust me and buy this one.



#5: travel gear

Packing for a trip is almost a recipe for disaster and contemplating every mistake you’ve ever made in your life. Pick up one (or more) of these organizers and bags during Amazon’s one-day sale and save yourself the headache of trying to fit a trip’s worth of clothing and tech accessories into one bag. No more shoving them into shirt sleeves and socks and praying you can sit on your bag to make it all fit.



Advertisement

Note: Some items aren’t included in the Gold Box, so just look for the Deal of the Day banner.

#6: 480gb ssd

An SSD is the best upgrade you can get for your PC, and this 480GB model from ADATA is an absolute steal at $100. You’d be hard pressed to find any half terabyte SSD out there for less than about $120 right now, so we don’t expect it to last for long. Just be sure to use promo code SU650 at checkout (you have to be logged into Rakuten to use promo codes) to get the deal.

#7: lego women of nasa

LEGO’s Women of NASA set launched late last year, and it won’t stay in orbit forever, so you might want to grab it while you can for an all-time low $20.

#8: waterproof speaker

Cambridge SoundWorks’ OontZ Angle is one of our readers’ favorite water-resistant Bluetooth speakers, but today, its larger brother has a great discount available.



Advertisement

So what are the advantages of the Plus model’s larger size? Obviously, it’s louder and has larger drivers, but the biggest difference you’ll notice is the battery life: 30 hours vs. 12 on the original. That’s reason enough to upgrade, especially at $30, after clipping the 21% (??) coupon on the page.

#9: game of thrones monopoly

When you play Game of Thrones Monopoly, you win, or you get bored after 90 minutes and trade away all of your properties. Today’s deal is within about $1 of the best price Amazon’s ever listed, so you won’t need a loan from the Iron Bank of Braavos.

#10: SWISS ARMY KNIFE

Everyone ought to own a good old fashioned Swiss Army Knife, and the Huntsman II model is down to its best price ever right now. Whenever a box needs cutting, a bottle needs opening, or a screw needs tightening, everyone respects the person with the utility knife.