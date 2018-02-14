GIF

#1: smart light bulbs

We’ve seen several deals recently on Anker’s hub-free smart light bulbs, but if you don’t mind buying a 2-pack, today’s discount is the best per-bulb price we’ve seen.



This particular bulb can’t display the full RGB spectrum like a Philips Hue lamp, or even different temperatures of white, but you can control and dim it from your phone, or with an Alexa or Google Assistant device, no hub required. And at $13 each, you can afford to put them all around your home.

#2: Powercore II Slim

Anker’s PowerCore line has long been our readers’ favorite brand of USB battery packs, and you can save big on the slimmest 10,000mAh model, while supplies last.



The PowerCore II Slim appears to be the first PowerCore battery pack to include Anker’s new chipset, which delivers the fastest possible charging speeds to every USB device you own, including Quick Charge 3.0. That said, you’ll notice it’s not actually a Qualcomm-certified Quick Charge 3.0 product; it just replicates the tech on Anker’s own chip. That means less internal circuitry, and more room for battery, resulting in one of the thinnest 10,000mAh battery packs ever made.

Today’s $26 deal doesn’t require a promo code, but it’s a solid $12 less than usual.

#3: wake-Up Lights

hillips’ insanely popular Wake-Up Light is here to change your life. Philips recently added an even higher end model to the lineup, which means we’re starting to see some massive deals on the old top dog, the HF3520. Grab it right now on Amazon for $73 after clipping the $25 coupon, the best price we’ve ever seen by about $12.



Unlike an unsympathetic traditional alarm clock, the Philips Wake-Up Light eases you awake with a gradually-brightening light that simulates a natural sunrise, which is how humans are designed to wake up anyway. After the light gets you out of your REM cycle and ready to wake up, an audible alarm will finish the job at the time of your choosing. Plus, it also doubles as a very warm and pleasant reading light as you’re getting ready to go to sleep.

#4: A smart toothbrush

The silver medalist in our favorite electric toothbrush co-op, this Oral-B 5000 is just $55 after some stacked discounts - clip the $15 off coupon and use promo code 30OB5000VD2.



If the price doesn’t convince you, our readers love this toothbrush because of its superior oscillating, pulsing, and rotating brush head. It also connects via Bluetooth to an app on your phone and can show you were need to brush more, and store data for your dentist to review. This deal will probably not last long, so get while you can.

#5: google mesh

Google Wifi is one of the highest profile competitors in the exploding mesh router market, and Amazon’s marking down their three-pack of Wifi access points to just $259, within $10 of the best price we’ve ever seen.

#6: copper cookware

Add some copper to your kitchen with this Gotham Steel Gold Box, which includes a 15-piece cookware set, 5-piece bakeware set, and 3-piece frying pan set. All of it is this nice copper color, so if you’re into that, all the items in this Gold Box are $20 to $30 less than usual.

#7: gigabyte Gtx 1060

Bitcoin miners have made graphics cards hard to find in stock these days, let alone on sale, but Massdrop has a limited quantity of this Gigabyte GTX 1060 available for the eminently reasonable price of $370, or about $130 less than Walmart.

#8: new balance

Yes, spring is still over a month away but that doesn’t mean a girl can dream of not having to put on six layers before leaving the house. If you’re also counting down the days where you can free your ankles from the confines of boots, Joe’s New Balance can get you even closer. Pick up a pair of 490v5 sneakers for just $30, shipped, with the code KINJA490.

#9: logitech master mouse

Logitech MX Master 2S Mouse | $80 | Amazon

The incredible Logitech MX Master mouse was the sequel to one of our readers’ favorite mice, and the new MX Master 2S is the sequel to the sequel.



You still get an ergonomic design, great battery life, and a mouse sensor that works on any surface, including glass. But the 2S increases resolution from 1,000 DPI to 4,000, and introduces Logitech’s flow software, which lets you switch between computers on the fly, and even drag or copy files or your clipboard from machine to machine.

Amazon’s marked the 2S down to $80 today, a $20 discount, and the best deal we’ve seen so far.

#10: electric arc lighter

It’s 2018, and your lighter doesn’t need fuel anymore, it just needs to recharge over USB. This Tacklife lighter is matching the cheapest price we’ve ever seen, just $10 with code 8WBYZBHY.



It doesn’t have a flexible neck, but it can still spark 400 times on a charge from its 220mAh battery.