#1: Battery pack

Our readers’ favorite USB travel charger pulls double duty as a USB battery pack, and you can get one for $21 on Amazon right now, almost $5 less than usual.

I’ve had the Fusion since it first came out, and it quickly became my favorite Anker product ever, mostly because it’s the only Anker battery pack that you can charge by plugging straight into the wall. You can read all of my impressions here, and then head over to Amazon to get yours on sale.

#2: 6TB External Hard drive

As if 6TB wasn’t enough space for nearly everyone, this external hard drive includes a couple of USB ports on the front, allowing you to plug in even more external storage devices, or just charge your phone. $115 is an all-time low price, but it probably won’t last long.



#3: curved monitors

Massdrop Vast 35" Curved Gaming Monitor | $600 | Massdrop

Curved TVs are plainly pretty stupid, but curved monitors, which actually bend around your head at a very close distance? That’s something I can get onboard with.



Massdrop’s Vast 35" curved gaming monitor is back up for order again, and it’s just $600, if you hurry. That’s a lot to drop on a screen, but you get 3440x1440 resolution, 2ms response time, 100Hz refresh speed, and yes, that curve. For context, the ASUS ROG Strix is the same size, resolution, and curvature, has a slower response time at 4ms, and costs $200 more.

So sure, it’s a little frivolous, but comparatively speaking, it’s one of the better deals in the gaming monitor space. Plus, it’s tax season, so maybe you have some fun money to blow.

#4: under armour

What better way to get ready for the better weather than discounted Under Armour Outlet gear? They just added a ton of styles to their Outlet, with up to 40% off, no code needed. From the classic Under Armour long-sleeves to training shoes to their Threadborne microthread technology, this gear is perfect for running outside in the upcoming warmer months.

#5: breville tea maker

You have to really enjoy hot tea to justify the cost, but Breville’s One-Touch tea maker is an incredibly good kitchen appliance, and Amazon’s taking over $50 off the usual price today.



Just put water in the pitcher, tea leaves in the basket, and select the type of tea you want to make. The Breville One-Touch heats the water to the right temperature and maintains that temperature while automatically raising and lowering the basket. Simple, easy to clean, and perfect every time.

#6: bayonetta BUndle

Bayonetta and Bayonetta 2 are finally coming to the Switch, where they always belonged, and you only have a few days left to preorder and save 20% with your Prime membership. This is the rare Prime preorder discount that (sort of) works on a digital download; you get a physical copy of Bayonetta 2, but the box also includes a download code for the original.

The same trick works for Bayonetta 3, though it obviously isn’t coming out this week.

#7: grave of fireflies

Grave of the Fireflies is among the best anime and best war movies ever made. Powerful and essential. Get the Blu-ray today for $11, but just remember that it doesn’t come with any tissues.

#8: casper mattress

Today only, Amazon’s running big discounts on the iconic Casper mattresses; much larger than you’d ever see on Casper’s own website. The queen is down to $796, which is almost $200 off, and other sizes have similarly sizable discounts. You’ll also get the same 10 year warranty and 100 night trial period that you’d enjoy if you bought from Casper directly.

#9: stand-up Desk

So you want to try a standing desk, but you’re not ready to commit to it for eight hours a day...what do you do? You buy this monitor riser for $150, or $100 off.



This riser arrives fully assembled, and just sits on top of your existing desk. Put your monitor(s) on the top shelf, your keyboard and mouse on the bottom, and use its integrated spring system to raise the entire setup from a sitting to standing position within seconds. I own a very similar product from Varidesk (which was much more expensive, by the way), and I absolutely love it.

I can tell you from experience that you’ll definitely want a good anti-fatigue mat for standing. This one has great reviews, but whatever you choose, make sure it’s at least 3/4" thick.

#10: food storage

Score the best price ever on this 20-piece food storage set with snapping lids. These microwave and dishwasher containers are selling for $10 less than usual, so if you’re in the market for some new leftover containers, I’d grab this deal before it’s gone.