GIF

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1: dyson sale

For a limited time, Dyson’s eBay outlet is taking an extra 20% off any $25 order (maximum $50 discount) with promo code PRESDAY, including vacuums, fans, and even hair dryers. They sell a lot of new stuff on eBay, but the best deals are on the refurbs. Either way, they’re sold directly by Dyson; this isn’t a sketchy third party situation.



That same PRESDAY code will work with a number of other (admittedly less exciting) sellers as well, including Klymit, KitchenAid, Worx, and more, so check out the full list on this page.

#2: hasbro Games

Do you need a 24-pack of Play-Doh for $12? Probably. Grab that and maybe Operation or Clue while your at it, because Amazon is marking down two pages worth of Hasbro’s most popular games and toys. Teach your kids the heartbreak of Jenga, or stupidly start a game of Monopoly before realizing it takes too damn long.

#3: Kitchenaid mixer

If you still haven’t outfitted your kitchen with a KitchenAid, you can get a brand new Professional 6 quart model for just $230, today only as part of Amazon’s Gold Box deals. That’s within $10 of the best price we’ve ever seen on this model, and though we occasionally see KitchenAids cheaper, those are usually refurbished and/or smaller and less powerful models. This would also make for a fantastic Valentine’s Day gift, and it should arrive just in time if you have Prime.

#4: turbotax

You ought to have most of your tax forms by now, so if you haven’t started your return yet, you might want to check out Amazon’s TurboTax discounts.

Advertisement

Both the Deluxe and Premier versions are down to their lowest prices on Amazon this year, and are much less than Intuit would charge you directly. This page has a handy comparison chart to help you choose the right version for you. And once you’ve decided, you’ll get your choice of a download or a disc.

#5: sandisk ssd

An SSD is one of the best upgrades you can give to your computer (or PS4), and $130 matches the best price we’ve seen on this 500GB SanDisk.

#6: sennheiser wireless headphones

You can experience Sennheiser HD’s superior sound quality in wireless form today with this deal on their more affordable 4.40 around ear headphones for $100.

Advertisement

This pair boasts up to 25 hours of battery life, and although they do not have any noise-canceling features, they’re about $40 less than usual. Music to your ears.

#7: tools & tool kits

If you have any home improvement projects on the horizon, you can save up to 40% on your favorite brands of tools like DEWALT, Ridgid, and Ryobi today. They have a Ryobi 8-tool combo kit selling for $100 less than it’s Amazon price, and a DEWALT compound miter saw that is priced $50 less than usual.

Advertisement

These deals will only last through the end of the day, so if you’ve been eyeing these tools, today’s the day.

#8: toothbrush + Flosser combo kit

Today’s Gold Box is a gift for your teeth, featuring Sonicare’s Essence+ toothbrush and electric air flosser bundle for just $48. Each piece alone normally costs between $30 - $50, so getting both under $50 is a steal.

Advertisement

First up, the new Philiips Sonicare AirFloss is a better way to clean between your teeth, and (hopefully) one you’re less likely to forget about. Just fill it with water or mouthwash, position the tip between your teeth, and hit a button, and between 1-3 high pressure bursts will rinse out all of the grime between your teeth, no floss required.

The entry-level Sonicare toothbrushes have long been our readers’ favorite electric toothbrush because of the durability and battery life. This Sonicare Essence+ is a step up from the base model, as it fits with the entire line of Sonicare brush heads, giving you a lot more options.

Today’s deal will only last through the end of the day or until the product sells out. Your dentist will thank you.

#9: everlane’s fleece hoodie

GIF

I guess “on sale” should be in quotes, because Everlane never really has a sale, but the Street Fleece they make is one of the top hoodies out there, and it’s included in their Choose What You Pay section. Grab it for as low as $42, in most sizes and colors.



#10: can insulator

Let’s be honest here, thin fabric koozies are mostly useful for decoration; they don’t really keep a can cold for very long. This best-selling metal Thermos contraption though? It’s the real deal.



Advertisement

Thermos’s stainless steel can insulator uses vacuum insulation to actually provide a barrier between your beverage and the outside world. They go so far as to claim that it will keep a can cold for up to 3 hours, and even if that’s a little bit of marketing hyperbole, what could possibly be in that can that takes more than an hour to drink?

Even during the winter months, it has the added benefit of protecting your bare skin from cold, damp cans, so you Bills and Packers fans can use it while you tailgate.

Over 2,800 Amazon reviewers have given the Thermos a 4.5 star review average, and you can get one (or more!) for just $7 right now. Bottom’s up!