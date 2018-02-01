GIF

#1: bluetooth speakers

Anker makes some of our readers’ favorite Bluetooth speakers, and three different models are on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box.



We’ll start with the granddaddy of them all, the SoundCore Sport XL. While it’s not exactly compact, it packs in dual 8W drivers, a 15 hour battery, and IP67 water and dust resistant, making it great for outdoor gatherings.

The smaller and equally water-resistant SoundCore Sport is also on sale, and would be perfect for catching up on podcasts in the shower, or listening to music by the pool.

And if you don’t need any water resistance, the tiny but impressively loud SoundCore Mini is just $17. At just half the size of a soda can, I can tell you from experience that it sounds surprisingly good.

As always with Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

#2: Adjustable kettlebell

Our readers have bought a ton (actually several hundred tons) of adjustable dumbbells over the years, but this is the first time we’ve posted an adjustable kettlebell.



The PowerBlock KettleBlock can adjust from eight to 40 pounds in seven different increments, so you can change the weight as you change your workout, and add a few pounds as a you get stronger over time. The best part, of course, is that it replaces an entire set of kettlebells, and barely takes up any space, so you can stick it in the corner of your closet without turning an entire room into a home gym.

Today’s $155 deal is an all-time low, but it’s only available today, or until sold out.

#3: oled TVS

If you love inky blacks and vibrant colors—and who doesn’t?—this 55" 2017 OLED LG TV is down to $1700 today on MassDrop, or $2600 for 65", both hundreds less than you’d find on Amazon.



As you’d expect from any high-end TV these days, that gets you a 4K panel and Dolby Vision HDR, but OLED technology means the blacks will be far richer, and the colors more vibrant than any LCD-based screen you can buy.

We’ve seen slightly less expensive LG OLED sets from this year’s lineup, but the E7P includes a built-in sound bar and a premium design that frames the display in glass, rather than plastic or chrome.

#4: RECLINERS

I’m not sure why Amazon is running a recliner sale today, once it’s too late for most people to get them in time for the Super Bowl with Prime shipping, but here we are. Everything in the sale is under $200, and while I’m sure it’s not the nicest furniture you can buy, you can’t beat those prices if you’re on a budget. Hell, one even has a back massager built in.

#5: last day of the nike sale

Update: Today is the last day, so get your. orders in!

When it comes to having a corner on the market, nothing really compares to Nike. And right now, take an extra 25% off their sale styles for both men and women, no code needed. Everything you could need for a good workout wardrobe is included, from apparel, to sneakers, to gear.

#6: lego ship in a bottle

LEGO’s highly-anticipated Ship in a Bottle set is finally available to order, complete with translucent water, six cannons, printed sails, and a “wood” base to hold it. We think that availability for this thing will sink rather quickly down to Davy Jones’ locker, so if you want yours, order it now.



#7: xbox live

Whether you prefer to buy your Xbox games digitally, or just occasionally need to buy DLC, it’s worth adding $100 to your Xbox Live wallet for just $85. Just be sure to log in to Rakuten account and use promo code SAVE15 at checkout to get the deal.

#8: vape pen

The Greenco G Pen Elite was already one of the best vaporizers for the money at its usual $150, but for a limited time, you can get it for just $105, or 30% off, with promo code KINJA30.

Or, for just $70 with the same code, you can also opt for the smaller G Pen Pro, which should perform similarly, but with a smaller chamber capacity and less precise temperature adjustment. Either way, these deals aren’t available for long, so get in before they go up in a puff of smoke.

From Gizmodo’s review:

“Pleasant” has come to define much of my time with the Grenco G Pen Elite. It charges quickly via USB and has battery life that last for days of regular use. It also feels great in my tiny hands and fits easily in a coat pocket or a purse. The thing that takes it from “perfectly pleasant” to near outstanding is the price. It’s just $170. That’s damn cheap compared to it’s competitors. The Firefly 2 costs $329.95 and the Crafty retails for $339. Sure those products heat via convection instead of roasting a ceramic chamber, they’re much easier to pull on, and the clouds they produce are enough to fishbowl someone sitting with you, but for nearly half the price the Grenco G Pen Elite is a fantastic deal.

#9: suspension kit

The TRX Suspension Trainer kit can give you a full body workout in your house without the space commitment of an actual home gym, and Woot’s marked it down to an all-time low $95 shipped, today only. If your new year’s fitness resolutions are starting to fade, this could be just the thing to get you back in the saddle.

#10: merrell

Merrell makes some of the best footwear in the game, and they’re making sure your feet grip the ground in the last remaining weeks of winter. Their Arctic Grip technology is all over multiple styles of boots, and those boots are all 20% off. No more slipping on ice like a bad infomercial, just smooth sailing through the cold days ahead.