#1: Winter Staples

Winter probably has the most extreme activities you can do, from skiing and snowboarding, to braving a blizzard to drink at your favorite bar (definitely not speaking from experience). Make whatever you’re doing in the cold a little easier with Amazon’s massive sale on winter apparel and gear. From outerwear and snow pants, to gloves and face masks, this sale is filled to the brim with cold weather necessities from brands like Under Armour, Columbia, White Sierra, and more.

Note: You can now sort not only by item type, but by size, so you know what comes in your size at what price point.

#2: Philips Hue

Philips Hue Starter Kit | $140 | Amazon

There were a ton of Philips Hue lighting deals over Black Friday, but if you didn’t pull the trigger then, the complete starter kit is back down to $140, which is $60 less than usual, and within $5 of an all-time low. This kit now includes four color changing bulbs rather than the three it used to come with, and you also get a hub that can accommodate up to 50 Hue accessories.



I recommend spending the money you saved on this four-pack of Hue White bulbs, which is back in stock for $50 today. That’s the price Amazon usually charges, but it hasn’t been available for the last few weeks. These bulbs don’t change color, which is fine for places like bathrooms, but you can still control them in all the same ways that you control the color bulbs.

#3: OXO Cold Brew

OXO Good Grips Cold Brew Coffee Maker | $40 | Amazon

Cold brew coffee is basically the only kind of coffee I like, and when there wasn’t a Starbucks readily available, I’d been using the popular Takeya cold brew pitcher for over a year to make it at home. That all changed when my mother-in-law got me OXO’s alternative as an early Christmas gift to help me through a sleep-deprived Deals Week, and it quickly became one of my favorite possessions.

The Takeya is fine. Good, even, especially for under $20. But at Shane’s recommendation, I wanted to try the OXO, and wow is it good. The video above tells you everything you need to know about how it works, but I promise you that the coffee you get after 24 hours of steeping is potent, delicious, and and can easily last you over a week, even if you don’t dilute it as much as OXO recommends.

Its MSRP is $50, and as an OXO product, that’s about what you’ll typically pay. Right now though, you can get it for $40, and I definitely recommend that you do.

#4: Pelican Coolers

Pelican Elite Coolers | $136-$280 | Amazon

Pelican is probably best known for their high-end camera transporting equipment, but they also make high-end coolers, and they’re all on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box.



You can choose from several size and color options in this sale, but they all claim to keep ice frozen for up to 10 days at a time, and have nice touches like a water drain, built-in cupholders, and even a ruler etched onto the lid.

#5: Electric Arc Lighter

Tacklife ELY03 Electric Arc Lighter | $10 | Amazon

It’s 2017, and your lighter doesn’t need fuel anymore, it just needs to recharge over USB. This Tacklife lighter is the cheapest we’ve ever seen of its kind at $10 (with code JQ2UFWXI).

It doesn’t have a flexible neck like the other Tacklife deal we posted earlier this week, but it can still spark 400 times on a charge from its 220mAh battery. Needless to say, it would be a perfect stocking stuffer.



#6: Ray-Bans

The sun might be setting way too early for anyone’s liking, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less bright (science). Take advantage of the slice of sunshine you get in the winter months with a new pair of polarized Ray-Bans, on sale today only. Pick up either the RB3478 style or the RB3516 style for $111, $70 less than normal. But the sun sets on this deal at the end of the day, so you’d better hurry.

#7: KitchenAid Mixers

If you’ve been eyeing a KitchenAid mixer for a while, and don’t mind getting a refurbished one, then today is your day. You can pick up one from eBay for just $170, that’s $110 less than the new ones are selling for and $40 less than other refurbished models.

So go ahead and get yourself one, the color options might not last long.

#8: Foot Massagers

Mynt Foot Massager | $55 | Amazon | Promo code MYNT2670

Mynt Premium Foot Massager | $150 | Amazon | Promo code MYNT2611

It’s been a long year, and I’d say you’ve earned a foot massage. But if you’re a little weirded out by the thought of a stranger touching your gross feet, a couple of electric massagers from Mynt are cheaper than ever right now.



First up, their basic foot massager includes heat, a removable hood, and two massage nodes for just $55 with promo code MYNT2670 That’s not much money for something that can meaningfully improve your day, every day, forever.

If your feet deserve only the best, their premium model also massages your heel and the top of your foot, and includes a lot more options to customize your experience. It’s more of an investment at $150 (with code MYNT2611), but that’s a $50 discount, and an all-time low.

#9: Anker Flashlight

Anker LC130 Flashlight | $40 | Amazon | Promo code XMASFLA2

Anker, producer of a lot of your favorite charging gear, has its own line of flashlights too, and the high-end LC130 is marked down to $40 today with promo code XMASFLA2.

That’s a lot of money to spend on a flashlight, but the LC130 has just about every feature you could possibly want, including IP67 dust and water resistance, 1300 lumens (that’s incredibly bright, for what it’s worth), five lighting modes, and a USB-rechargeable battery that can last up to 6 hours. Even if you don’t need it for yourself, this could make a great holiday gift as well.

#10: Camping Gear

It might be too cold to go camping where you live, but with up to 40% off, this Coleman camping sale is worth checking out to stock up for next camping season.



It has a couple of tents, sleeping bags, foldable grill on wheels, and coolers, all marked down to great low prices. This is a Gold Box deal so it will end at the end of the day or when the products sell out, so grab what you need before this deal goes dark.

