#1: Tech Sale

Yesterday was supposed to be electronics day in Amazon’s 12 days of deals, but today’s TV and PC sale would have fit right in.



There’s an eclectic mix of products in here, including a lot of computer monitors, laptops to fit any budget, and even a sole (somewhat underwhelming) 1080p TV from Samsung.

Let’s start with the laptops: Your best value on the low end will come from the 1080p Acer Chromebook 14, but there are a few Chromebook 11s available for less. There are also a lot of gaming laptops in here, including several Razer Blades, but you’ll get the most value from this $1,000 Acer Predator Helios, which includes a GTX 1060, Core i7, and even a bundled VR headset.

As far as monitors go, you won’t find any 4K options here, but you can’t go wrong with a 24" IPS display for $110, or Dell’s ultrawide 3440x1400 model for $500, a ~$150 discount.

There are also a few scattered accessories worth checking out in here, including a fast cable ISP modem for $60, an $80 router (actually $70 if you clip the $10 coupon on the product page), and a Swiss Gear laptop backpack for $40. That’s really just scratching the surface though, so be sure to head over to Amazon to see the entire wide-ranging sale.

#2: BOARD GAMES





Amazon’s running another board game Gold Box today, and while this one focuses more heavily on kid’s games, there’s a good chance anyone can find something they’ll enjoy in here.



The sale is highlighted by the classics: Monopoly, Sorry, Chutes & Ladders, and the like. But look hard enough, and you’ll also find more adult-oriented games like Trivial Pursuit, Scrabble, and Taboo. You won’t find your favorite obscure $50 German board game about wheat yields and farm-to-market road construction, but the sale is still worth checking out.

#3: $5 OFF $15+ BOOKS

$5 off book purchases over $15 with code BOOKGIFT17

If you thought Amazon’s $5 off $20 book sale during Black Friday was great, here’s a nice surprise - $5 off any $15 book order with promo code BOOKGIFT17.



Just like previous, similar deals, this deal excludes Kindle titles and audiobooks, but if there are any commemorative coffee table-type books or collector’s editions that you’ve been eyeing, this is a great opportunity. Just choose carefully; you can only use the code once per Amazon account.

You can buy multiple books to meet the $15 threshold, but here are a few $15+ suggestions to get you started. Again, this works on any physical book Amazon sells (shipped and sold by Amazon directly), so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding a use for it. Let us know in the comments what you got!

We’ve highlighted a couple of great selections in our breakout post:

#4: switch controller

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller | $55 | Rakuten | Promo code SAMSUNG20

The Switch Pro controller isn’t just one of the best ways to control your Nintendo Switch, it might be one of the best gamepads ever made, period. We’ve never seen it cheaper than today’s $55 deal. Just be sure to sign into a Rakuten account, and use promo code SAMSUNG20 at checkout. Weird, I know.



#5: Buy 2 Games, Get $50 Target Card

For a limited time, if you buy two select video games from Target, they’ll throw in a whopping $50 gift card with your order. The selection is somewhat limited, but it includes some popular recent releases (Assassin’s Creed Origins, South Park, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle), as well as a few less expensive games to help you maximize the cash value of the deal.

#6: DEWALT TOOLS

DEWALT Mechanics Tools Gold Box | Amazon

Mechanics tools make great gifts for the tinkerers in your life, and this one-day Amazon sale includes deals on everything from single ratchets to an entire 247 piece set. A few options are highlighted below, but be sure to head over to Amazon to see the complete list.

#7: mattress gold box

If you haven’t replaced your metal spring mattress with a giant block of foam that you bought on the internet, what are you even doing with your life? Right now, Amazon’s marking down this Zinus memory foam mattress, today only. A queen will run you $179 and a king is $204.



Note: Prime Members who have never bought furniture might get an extra 15% off coupon.

#8: LAYERED DISCOUNTS AT GAP

Up to 40% off, extra 20% off | GAP | Use code GIFTNOW

Right now, GAP has a huge sale where everything is discounted up to 50%, which is great, sure. But they’re throwing in an additional 20% off with the code GIFTNOW. The exclusions list is long (as usual), and it does include denim this time around, but there are a ton of majorly marked down pairs that you won’t even need the extra discount to grab for cheap.



They also just dropped a bunch of new arrivals for both men and women, just in time for the new season.

#9: wall art, by amazon

In their continued effort to become the place you get literally everything you could ever need, Amazon now makes (pretty nice looking) home decor. Rivet and Stone & Beam feature modern styles, their collections of artwork and prints are all 20% off. Photos, canvases, wood murals, and more are included, so if you have some wall space you need to fill, this is perfect.

#10: DUFFEL BAG

We’ve seen a few deals recently on Amazon’s new AmazonBasics rolling luggage, but if you need more space and expandability, their new Ripstop rolling duffels just got their first discounts ever. Save $18 on the 30" model, or $10 on the supersized 35", both of which should hold enough clothes for multiple weeks away from home.



