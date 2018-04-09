Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1: kindle E-Readers

Photo: Amazon

Seemingly out of nowhere, Amazon just started offering Prime members some of the best deals we’ve ever seen on Kindle e-readers. You can save $30 on the entry-level Kindle, bringing it down to $50, but our advice would be to spend $30 more on the Paperwhite, which is sharper and includes a backlight. Whichever you choose, you won’t see the discount until checkout.

#2: bluetooth speaker

The UE Wonderboom is an adorable little speaker that punches above its weight in both sound quality and features, packing in IPX7 water resistance, 360 degree sound, and even multi-room audio with other UE speakers. It offers a good value proposition at its $100 MSRP, but at an all-time low $55, it’s a no-brainer. You even get to pick from a bunch of different colors.



#3: Amazon Fire Tablets

Are Amazon’s Fire Tablets as fast and as capable as the latest iPads? Of course not. But they’re perfectly respectable media consumption devices, and all three sizes are on sale today for Prime members only, to go along with the company’s (better-than-intended) Kindle sale.



Today only, you can save $15 on the 7", $25 on the 8", or $40 on the 10" model. I think the sweet spot for this deal is the 8" model for $55. It’s only $20 more than the 7", and has a better screen, much better battery life, better speakers, and twice the built-in storage.

#4: aerogarden

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You don’t need a yard, or even any gardening skills to grow your own food at home; you just need a Miracle-Gro Aerogarden. These fully-integrated, soil-free indoor gardens can grow herbs, vegetables, and salad greens up to five times faster than regular soil, and one of the best models you can buy is cheaper than ever, today only.



Advertisement

The AeroGarden Ultra can grow up to seven plants at once, be they herbs, vegetables, or salad greens. Its easy-to-read LED screen makes the Ultra easy to program, and unlike most AeroGardens which use CFL bulbs, this model uses energy-efficient LEDs, which are tuned to a daylight hue to promote faster growth.

Today’s deal is $60 less than usual, but it’s an Amazon Gold Box, so harvest yours before the sun goes down.

#5: gaming mouse

The Logitech G502 was your choice for best gaming mouse (though you don’t need to be a gamer to appreciate its benefits), and the upgraded Proteus Spectrum model (which includes fully adjustable backlighting) is on sale for $46 today, the best price we’ve seen outside of a couple of very short-lived $40 sales.



Advertisement

The marquee spec here is the DPI range of 200-12,000, adjustable on the fly. There are also five easily movable and removable weights, and 11 customizable buttons, along with the classic Logitech dual-mode scroll wheel. Mechanical microswitches and a braided cable are also nice touches.

#6: 2 tB of Storage

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you need some extra storage for your photo, movie, or video game collections, this 2TB portable drive from WD should fit the bill for just $58, within a few cents of an all-time low.

#7: fridge organizers

Graphic: Erica Offutt

This 6-piece stackable container set will keep your refrigerator looking presentable. It comes with special sizes for cans and eggs, and then more generic shapes for everything else. This set normally bounces around ~$35, so grab it today for $23 on Woot before this deal gets moldy.



#8: car polisher

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Winter is (ostensibly) over, which means it’s time to give you car’s paint some TLC to recover from months of road salt and neglect.



Advertisement

For $120 today (down from $160), you can get Torq’s 4.2 star-rated orbital polisher kit with all the waxes, polishes, and sealants you need to get started detailing your car. It sure beats buffing by hand until your arm falls off, and $120 is probably less than you’d pay to have someone else do the same job once.

Just note that this is a Gold Box deal, so don’t let this price drive off into the sunset.

#9: string lights

Anker’s home goods brand, Eufy, just put its crazy-popular copper string lights back on sale for an all-time low $7. This set doesn’t include a remote, but if you plug it into a cheap smart plug, you’ll be able to control it with your smartphone or smart speaker.

#10: inflatable couch

This inflatable lounger can be your portable cushion for land and sea. It normally floats around $35+ on Amazon, but is only $22 today with promo code 8FHSY6QG.

Advertisement

It’s sort of like an inner tube that you inflate by running a few steps with one side open, scooping in the wind and then tying to seal - no need to bust out the air pump. Since the whole thing packs into a portable carrying case and weighs under 3 pounds, it’s perfect to camping.