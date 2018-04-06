Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1: Amazon Snacks

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon makes its own snacks now, and a bunch of them are on sale today for some of the best prices we’ve seen. The giant bags of various nuts are a no-brainer purchase, but you’ll also find some snack-sized packs, herbal tea, and several flavors of matcha green tea powder, which is a superfood that you can add to just about everything.

#2: Gorilla Ladder

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Gorilla ladders are some of the most highly regarded out there, and when it comes to buying ladders, you don’t want to skimp. This 22' model can support nearly 400 pounds, and can be used in a ton of different positions to suit your needs. At $99 from Home Depot, it’s an absolute steal.

#3: USB-C Battery Pack

Update: Now even cheaper, just $53 with promo code KINPB058

USB-C Power Delivery battery packs are magical devices that can charge MacBooks and Nintendo Switches no matter where you are in the world, and one of the most popular options out there is on sale today with promo code 26800MON.

$56 gets you RAVPower’s 26,800mAh battery pack, complete with a 30W USB-C port that can power a MacBook or Nintendo Switch at basically full speed, plus two regular USB ports as well, making it the ideal companion for a long flight.

#4: Succulents

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you like having green things in your home, but struggle to keep them alive, succulents are made just for you.



Advertisement

While supplies last, Amazon’s running an extremely rare $5 discount on a collection of 12 succulent plants shipped right to your door. Each plant is unique and comes in a 2" pot, but many of them will be ready to transfer to a larger arrangement. Just remember, the green ones do well indoors, while purple and orange plants will be happier on your patio.

#5: LEGO Avengers

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you can’t wait for Avengers: Infinity War to come out, you can pass the time with this awesome LEGO set, now back in stock for $56, or $14 less than MSRP.



Advertisement

You get the Guardians of the Galaxy ship, Iron Man, Gamora, and Star Lord mini figs, a Thanos big figure, and of course, the Infinity Gauntlet and detachable Infinity Stones. Naturally, you can integrate this with other LEGO Avengers set, and the ship even includes an attachment point for the Guardians of the Galaxy Mining Pod included in this set.

#6: Laundry Pods

They may not look quite as tasty as Tide Pods (due to a lack of artificial dyes or brighteners), but Amazon’s Presto! brand laundry pods are a lot cheaper today (even with a Tide Pod sale going on), at just $14 for 90. That’s down from the usual $20. And with a 94% USDA certified biobased formula, you can actually feel good about doing laundry.

#7: USB-C Charging Hub

Graphic: Shep McAllister

$32 is a pretty good price for any 45W USB-C Power Delivery charger, but this one also includes four regular USB ports for phones, tablets, and the like. It’s a little too big for travel, but it would be great for a desk or nightstand where you charge a MacBook, Nintendo Switch, or any other USB-C-powered gadgets. Save $11 at checkout with promo code KINJAXY1.

#8: Toilet Light

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You probably looked at that image up there and laughed. But let me tell you, there’s nothing funny about turning on the bathroom light in the middle of the night. Because as soon as you hit that switch, you know you’re not getting back to sleep for another hour.



Advertisement

The GlowBowl Fresh fits on just about any toilet, is motion activated, and can even output 13 different colors of light at five different brightness levels. This particular model also includes an integrated air freshener, which just makes sense. It normally sells for about $15, and is worth every penny, but you can pick one up from Amazon right now for $12.

Just note that it runs off AAA batteries, so we recommend picking up rechargeables if you don’t already own them.

#9: Contigo Travel Mugs

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Contigo’s Autoseal West Loops have long been our readers’ favorite travel mugs, and you can add two of them to your collection for $26 today. That’s one for you and one for your significant other, or it just means you’ll have a spare mug while your other one is in the sink.



Advertisement

These mugs are cupholder-friendly, easy to clean, and will maintain a hot beverage hot for up to five hours, or a cold drink for up to 12.

#10: Gummi Worms

Clip the 15% off coupon and get this 5-pound bag of Trolli gummi worms for just $12 today. You can divide them up into little snack-sized bags, or if you’re having a bad day, follow Lauren’s method:

