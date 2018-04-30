Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1: PC GAMING SALE

Screenshot: Amazon

Today’s Amazon Gold Box deal is ostensibly meant for PC gamers, and indeed, there are lots of deals in here that will make them happy. But everyone could an extra external hard drive or a better router, so there are a lot of deals worth checking out for non-gamers as well.



A few of our favorites are below, but be sure to head over to Amazon to see the rest of the deals. Just remember that these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

#2: DYSON DEALS

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Yesterday’s 15% sitewide discount is over and done with, but eBay’s still running a 20% promo code for a variety of sellers, most notably Dyson.

Advertisement

For a limited time, Dyson’s eBay outlet is taking an extra 20% off any $25 order (maximum $50 discount) with promo code PRETTYDAY including vacuums, fans, and even hair dryers. They sell a lot of new stuff on eBay, but the best deals are on the refurbs. Either way, they’re sold directly by Dyson; this isn’t a sketchy third party situation.

My favorite pick here would be the cordless Dyson V7 Animal (refurbished) for $200, perfectly maxing out the discount at $50. If you want a corded upright, the Dyson Cinetic doesn’t require a filter, and is a great option at $168.

#3: FLOWERS FOR MOM

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Mother’s Day is less than two weeks away, and if you haven’t already ordered flowers, you can save 25% on any $39+ order from ProFlowers today by using our exclusive link.



Advertisement

This deal should work sitewide, but you can find the most popular Mother’s Day bouquets here. Any bouquets that starts at over $39 shows the discounted price by default, but you can also pick a cheaper option and add a premium vase to get over the $39 threshold, but you won’t see the discounted price until you get to checkout.

#4: PELICAN CASES

Graphic: Amazon

Not everybody needs a Pelican case, but if you transport fragile equipment with any regularity, you know that they make some of the toughest boxes out there. A whole bunch of different sizes are on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box, and while they still don’t come cheap, they’re all watertight, dustproof, and won’t get crushed in an airline cargo hold.

#5: $10 LIGHTNING CABLE

These Anker PowerLine+ Lightning cables are wrapped in nylon, include a pouch to keep them from tangling, and come with an 18 month warranty, all of which are improvements over Apple’s own Lightning cable, and that’s not even accounting for how much nicer they feel to use.



Advertisement

Oh yeah, and at $10 each, they cost half as much as what you’d pay at the Apple Store for an inferior product. Get them for $10 each with promo code ANKERA82, in the color of your choice.

#6: PHONE MOUNTS

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There are no bad places to put down Qi wireless charging pads, but your car might just be the best place. Two of iOttie’s popular wireless charging car mounts are on sale for $34 today, down from their usual $50.



Advertisement

Unfortunately, the dashboard version I own isn’t included in the sale, but you do get to choose between an air vent mount and a CD slot mount.

#7: AV RECEIVER

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This Onkyo receiver has pretty much everything a home theater buff could want, including Dolby Atmos support and six HDMI ports, and Amazon’s marked it down to $559 today. That’s about $140 less than usual, but the deal is only available today.

#8: FIRE PIT SALE

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If it’s still a little chilly in the evenings where you live, this Amazon fire pit sale is for you. They have 10 pits to pick from, including this hammered copper tub, a campfire ring with star and moon cutouts, this pedestal style pit, and more. Just remember, it will only last until the end of the day or until the products sell out, so wait for this deal to burn up.

#9: TUMI SALE

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Normally, TUMI luggage will run you into the $500s and even more. But with Nordstrom Rack’s sale, you can get your own TUMI carry on, backpack, messenger bag, and luggage for hundreds off list price. I’m not talking a couple hundred, here. You could stand to save almost $400 on certain styles.

#10: FISHING GOLD BOX

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Now that the weather’s finally nice enough to head to the water, Amazon’s running a one-day sale on highly rated fishing gear. You’ll find deals on reels, rods, clothes, and more, but these prices are only available today, so don’t let this sale be the one that got away.