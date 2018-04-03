Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.



#1: $1 graphic novel sale

Featuring everything from Black Panther to Darth Vader, there’s a little bit of everything in Amazon’s Marvel comic sale. All of these digital titles are just $1, so what are you waiting for? A few picks are below to get you started, but head over to Amazon to see all 278 options.

#2: lodge cast iron casserole

Image: Amazon

You guys love Lodge’s cast iron skillets, but have you tried their cast iron casserole pans? These enameled pans boast a 4.6-star rating, and are only $56 on Amazon today, a good discount from the usual ~$70 price tag. Take your pick between the classic Island Spice Red or sporty Caribbean Blue, both included in the sale.



#3: robotic pet vacuum

Life’s too short for vacuuming, so outsource the chore to the robots with Anker’s newest robot vacuum, the RoboVac 11c Pet Edition. Already makers of one of our readers’ favorite and best-selling robot vacuum, Anker added even more suction power and barrier strips, which tell the vacuum to avoid certain areas, like the often-wet area around a dog’s water bowl. This model also connects to Wi-Fi, and can be controlled with your phone, Alexa, or Google Home.



As a parent of two dogs and a cat, I’m constantly fighting against the pet hair tumbleweeds. I’ve tested this vacuum and have so far been amazed about how much hair it’s picked up, especially in hard-to-reach places under furniture, which this low-profile vacuum has no trouble navigating.

If you’ve been eyeing a robot vacuum, today is a great day to suck in a deal. Today’s price is $100 less than usual, and the lowest we’ve ever seen.

#4: italian vacation

Photo: Nick Karvounis ( Unsplash)

If you want to experience a wide swath of what Italy has to offer, Great Value Vacations’ newest package is worth a look.



Advertisement

Starting from $1,097 per person, you get roundtrip flights into Rome and out of Venice, a rental car, daily breakfast, and hotel or apartment rental nights in Rome, Tuscany, and just outside of Venice for eight nights (extendable up to 10). There are no tour groups or strict itineraries with this trip (other than the number of nights at each location), so you’ll have the flexibility to enjoy the week however you wish.

Prices seem to be lowest out of JFK in October, but you can price it out from basically any airport and date, subject to availability.

#5: socks!

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Replace those socks that got eaten by a dog or lost under the bed during this one-day sale from Amazon. Pick up dress socks, crew socks, no-shows, and more styles in a ton of different colors and patterns for 40% off. But these prices will disappear quicker than your new favorite pair of socks to the dryer.



Advertisement

Note: Certain styles have extra 10% and 20% off coupons, so be sure to clip those before checkout.

Photo: MassDrop

Darn Tough lost out by barely a dozen votes to Smart Wool as your favorite socks, so if you’re a diehard Darn Tough fan, here’s a sale you can get on board with. Pick up two pairs of Darn Tough Men’s Steely Socks for $30 on MassDrop, down from $40.

#6: security camera

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Internet-connected security cameras don’t have to set you back over $100; this model from Yi is packed with features, and only $41 today.



Advertisement

The Yi Dome can detect and track motion (even in the dark), or even the sound of babies crying, and send a push notification to your phone to check in. Built in microphones and speakers mean that you can even use the camera as a two-way intercom. Side note: What would you say to a robber in this scenario? I have no idea.

You can save your clips to a microSD card for free, or use Yi’s Cloud service as a remote DVR for added security. There are paid tiers available, but it’ll save six second clips of the last week’s worth of motion alerts for free, no monthly contract required.

Just note that today’s deal is only available today, and could sell out early.

#7: a better lightning cable

Anker’s reader-favorite PowerLine charging cables have blossomed into an entire line of different products, and it hasn’t always been clear which one was the best:

PowerLine - The original. Rubber-wrapped, and kevlar-reinforced.

PowerLine+ - The same, but wrapped in Nylon for added durability, less tangling, and a better feel.

Advertisement

PowerLine II - A more durable version of the original, and backed by a lifetime warranty, but without the benefits of nylon wrapping.

That confusion can now become a thing of the past, because they’ve combined the best of all of their cables into the new PowerLine+ II, and you can save on the 6' Lightning version today for the first time ever. It’s incredibly durable, it’s wrapped in nylon, and it comes with a lifetime warranty, meaning it’s probably the last Lightning cable you’ll ever have to buy. Get it in any color you want today for $12, or about $6 less than usual, with promo code ANKER453.

#8: smarter light switches

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Several TOPGREENER products have been hits with our readers, and today, a bunch of them are on sale at the same time in Amazon’s Gold Box.



Advertisement

The deal includes a few USB-equipped power receptacles that you can install in your home. The best deal of the bunch though is this 4A model, which is only a few cents more than the 3.1A version.

Also on sale are a few unique light switches from TOPGREENER’s sister brand, Enerlites, that can turn any lights into smart lights. This one has several countdown timer buttons that will turn off your light and/or bathroom fan after a certain period of time, and this one includes an LCD screen and full scheduling features. Both are as cheap as we’ve ever seen, so this is a great chance to bring your home into the future.

#9: egg cooker

Graphic: Erica Offutt

After the 20% off coupon, you’ll shell out just $29 for this Cuisinart egg cooker. It’s very similar to the best-selling Dash egg cooker, but this Cuisinart model can cook 10 eggs at once, compared to the Dash’s six-egg capacity. You can feed the whole family, or cook a week’s worth of breakfasts at once. Plus, with over a 1,000 reviews, this cooker has an impressive 4.5-star rating.

#10: converse

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

We all know and love the classic Chuck Taylor high-top, but Converse branched out (especially after being taken under the Nike umbrella) and now makes a ton of different styles. If you need a new pair, or just want to expand your Converse horizons, use the code CHUCK25 and take an extra 25% off all clearance Converse items, shoes and clothing included.