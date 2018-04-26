Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: Amazon tech sale

Whether you’re upgrading your computer, need a better Wi-Fi signal in your home, or just want more storage on your Nintendo Switch, Amazon’s one-day tech sale has a deal for you.



There’s a wide assortment of products, so you should definitely head over to Amazon to see all of your options, but a few of our favorites are broken out on this post. Just remember that these prices are only valid today, and some could sell

#2: mini smart oven

Typically selling around $150, you can start cooking in the small-kitchen-friendly model of our readers’ favorite toaster oven, the Breville Mini Smart Oven for $120, while supplies last. It’s at the cheapest price it’s been since late February, so if you’ve been thinking about it, today is a good day to pull the trigger.



I bought one on Black Friday and am obsessed with it. But, you don’t have to take my word for it, here’s what our readers love about it:

Simply the best toaster oven you can get without buying a commercial convection oven. Since buying it we only use the big oven for Thanksgiving. Heats up quick, and 100 times more even than that POS you had in college. - SteveG

#3: kamado kooker

If you want a Big Green Egg charcoal grill, but don’t want to cash in your 401(k) to buy one, this Char-Griller alternative is down to $255 on Amazon today, the best price in months.



The Char-Griller Akorn Kamado Kooker features a 306 square inch cast iron cooking surface (which is most similar to the $829 large Big Green Egg), and traps heat inside a heavily-insulated stainless steel body. For those of you that follow Drew Magary’s culinary adventures, this is the grill he used to become a big bad smokeboy.

Obviously, this isn’t the “real thing,” but the consensus among Amazon reviewers is that it’s at least nearly as good, which sounds like a decent compromise considering it’s less than 1/4 of the price, and comes with a stable cart and folding shelves, both of which you’d need to buy separately with the Egg.

#4: remote control wand

I would venture to say that the Harry Potter remote control wand is not nearly as powerful as a Harmony remote, but then again, a Harmony remote can’t change your channels or lower the volume with a swish and flick.

You can program the wand to work with basically any IR-controlled devices by pointing your existing device remote at it and pressing the appropriate buttons, which also allows you to specify what its nine recognized gestures can do. Now if only it worked with the Accio spell to summon snacks from the kitchen without getting off the couch.

#5: anker soundbuds slim+

Our readers voted Anker’s SoundBuds Slims as their favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, but we may need a recount, as Anker recently released the upgraded SoundBuds Slim+, on sale for just $22 today with promo code ANKER411.

The biggest change from the original model is the inclusion of AptX encoding, which should improve sound quality with compatible devices. Anker also claims that waterproofing has been improved, though they’re both still rated as IPX5, so any change on that front is likely modest. One thing that hasn’t changed: the seven hour battery, which is excellent for earbuds of this size.

#6: ratchet belts

It’s not like having a belt that doesn’t fit right is a huge issue; it’s definitely a personal problem. But it is really, really annoying. Ratchet belts are the answer to that small, but not insignificant problem, and Amazon has a bunch from SlideBelts discounted to just $29 each, today only. That’s their best price by almost $10. Made from vegan leather, you can choose from 18 different colors and buckle finishes.

#7: hbo for hulu

With exclusive shows like Westworld and access tons of movies, including several recent hits, $15 per month is honestly not a lot to ask for HBO, which is what you normally pay when subscribing to HBO Now. But for a limited time, you can add the same library of HBO content to your Hulu membership for just $5 per month for the first six months.



Note: To find the deal, just click the Add-Ons button on the top of the page once you sign into your account.

To get the deal, you’ll need to be a paid Hulu subscriber (plans start at just $8 per month), and it’s not valid for anyone that added HBO to their membership in the past. It’ll also automatically renew at the standard $15 rate after six months, so keep that in mind. But otherwise, there really aren’t a ton of strings attached here: six months of HBO for $30 is a crazy-good deal.

#8: skyrim

Skyrim Special Edition [PS4] | $25 | Amazon

Skyrim Special Edition [Xbox One] | $25 | Amazon

Skyrim [Switch] | $51 | Amazon

PS4 and Xbox One owners can book their ticket back to Skyrim for $25 today, complete with all of its DLC, and even mods. This remaster has been out for quite awhile, but that’s actually the best price we’ve seen.

The Switch version is also, uh, $9 off.

The first person to make an arrow in the knee joke in the comments is getting banned.

#9: playstation bundle

The vast majority of Humble’s game bundles focus on PC games, but their latest collaboration with Capcom and SEGA is just for PlayStation owners.



The bundle includes a dozen titles (seven for PS4, three for PS3, and two for the Vita), including hits like Alien Isolation, Valkyria Chronicles Remastered, and Mega Man Legacy Collection. As always, you can name your own price, but you’ll need to pay at least $15 to get all of the games.

As an added bonus, Humble Monthly members (you are a Humble Monthly member, right?) who unlock the highest tier will also get $2 added to their Humble Wallets.

#10: battery pack

Portable battery packs with USB ports are a dime-a-dozen, but your options are a lot more limited if you need a portable AC outlet. The Jackery PowerBar though is a great option at a solid price.



The PowerBar is a big battery pack, let’s get that out of the way right off the bat. It’s pretty similar in size to a tallboy beer can, albeit with flat sides, so you aren’t going to be sticking this in your pocket. But in that package, you’ll find a 20,800mAh battery pack, two USB ports (one of which features Quick Charge 3.0), a USB-C port that doubles as the input, and yes, an 85W AC outlet that can charge a laptop, power a lamp, or even run a small TV for a time. You can save $30 on yours today with promo code JPowerBar, so this is a great chance to stay on the grid even when you’re off the grid.