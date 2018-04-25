Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: two giant home decor sales

Carve out some time in your schedule today. You’re going to need a little while to look through these massive one-day-only sales on Target and Wayfair.



Wayfair is running an event called Way Day (their take on Amazon’s Prime Day) with huge discounts on pretty much every category the site offers, like area rugs starting at $40, up to 70% off lighting, patio furniture, and more. Plus, Target is discounting a whole bunch of home decor items by 30%, including furniture, bedding, bath, and decor, as well as a ton of outdoor furniture. Just remember to get your orders in tonight before the sales end!

#2: ebay sale

Graphic: Shep McAllister

eBay’s running another big sale, this time taking 20% off hundreds of items with promo code PREP4SUMMER. This deal isn’t sitewide, but you can browse through eligible items here, and sort through the deluge with the dropdown on the top. Just note that there’s a $25 minimum purchase requirement, and that the most you can save with the coupon is $50.



A few highlights:

#3: instant pot mini

Photo: Amazon

If you don’t own a pressure cooker, today’s a great day to fix that. The newest, pint-sized 3 qt. Instant Pot Mini wants a permanent home on your kitchen counter, and it’s down to $56 in today’s Amazon Gold Box, the best price of the year.



And in case you missed it yesterday, the 6 qt. and 8 qt. Instant Pot Ultras are both $20 off as well. Compared to the Duo, they have an easier-to-use UI, automatic altitude compensation, and a few extra cooking modes.

While Instant Pots are best known for cooking foods quickly, they’re also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. Basically it’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own. Even if you already have one, I don’t need to tell you that these could make great Mother’s Day gifts as well, even if you already have one of your own.

#4: thermopops

If you want to get one of our readers’ favorite meat thermometers, but are little turned off by the $75+ price tag, consider the Thermapen’s little brother, the ThermoPop. They’re on sale today for $20 a piece when you buy 2 or more.

The ThermoPop displays the temperature slightly slower than the larger Thermapen (we’re talking the difference of a second here), and is accurate within 2°F. So, go ahead and pick one up for yourself and gift one to your foodie friends, this sale might not last long.

#5: riviera Maya

Screenshot: Vacation Express

Most travel deals we post focus on adventure and exploring new places, and you should definitely do as much of that as you can. But sometimes, a vacation should be purely about recharging your batteries, and there’s nothing better for sheer relaxation than an all-inclusive beach resort.



For a limited time, you can go to the Grand Riviera Princess or the adults-only Platinum Yucatan Princess in Riviera Maya, Mexico starting at just $499 per person, including roundtrip airfare, lodging, taxes, and of course, all the food and beverages (including alcohol) you want.

Prices vary based on your departure city, travel dates, and length of stay, but if you play your cards right, this can be a very cheap trip, since the only thing you’ll really have to pay for while you’re there is tips.

Note: If the link isn’t working, try pausing your ad blocker.

#6: nest security cam

Nest Cam IQ | $200 | Woot | 2-Pack also available for $340

Nest’s high-end IQ security cameras include high end optics, yes. But their real secret sauce is their ability to differentiate a person from a moving object, and a face you know from a face that shouldn’t be in your home. You can also combine them with a Nest Aware subscription to save your recordings to the cloud, set activity zones, and get intelligent alerts no matter where you are in the world.



Today only, Woot will sell you one camera for $200, or a 2-pack for $340, a $100 and $160 discount, respectively. I wouldn’t be surprised if this one sold out early.

#7: foam mattress

Photo: Amazon

You’re not a true internet user until you’ve bought a mattress online, sight unseen. These highly rated Linenspa 10" mattresses combine four layers of foam into one big block of comfort, and they’re marked down to just $150-$300 today, depending on the size you need.



Unlike a lot of mattress-in-a-box deals, this one doesn’t offer a 100 night free trial. You can return it within 30 days, but supposedly, you’d have to pay the return shipping yourself. That being said, they have good reviews, they’re incredibly cheap, and they’d be perfect for a guest room, even if you don’t want to take the risk for your own bed.

#8: bonsai trees

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Desperate times call for desperate measures. Bonsai trees have been a Japanese tradition for thousands of years, and maybe you can add a bit more zen to your life in a more natural way with this Gold Box. Choose from a 15 different kinds of trees like jade, maple, juniper, and more.

#9: laptop sleeves

Photo: PIcaso Lab

Your laptop is one of the most expensive things you own, and it deserves to be treated as such. Rather than throwing it roughshod into your bag, slip it into one of PicasoLabs’ beautiful, hand-stitched leather sleeves, now back on sale just for our readers, this weekend only.



Jesus Diaz raved about these and interviewed the creator on Gizmodo a few years ago, and now you can pick your own from Amazon for 15% off with promo code KINJA015, plus $8 if you want it engraved.

There are several options available, and prices will vary depending on the size of your laptop. They’re all designed specifically for various MacBook models, but compare measurements, and you could probably find one to fit your Windows Ultrabook as well. No matter which one you choose, you’ll save 15% at checkout with that promo code.

#10: rocket league

If you own a decent PC, but don’t have a copy of Rocket League, it’s down to just $12 today on Amazon, within $2 of the best price they’ve ever offered. Just be prepared to lose your job and forsake all of your most important relationships as you play this game for 80 straight hours without any sense of time passing.