#1: 30% off pop chart labs

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

There’s always that one person in your life that has nothing on their walls. Add some awesome to someone’s life, or upgrade your own bare walls with rad prints during this 30% off sitewide at Pop Chart Lab. Check out their newest prints, like Every Emjoi Ever and Marvel Origins: A Sequential Compendium. Enter the code CHARTWEATHER at checkout to see your discount.

#2: instant pot ultras

Graphic: Shep McAllister

<Blows into bugle> Attention, everyone. The best Instant Pots you can buy are on sale, if you hurry. You should buy one.



The Instant Pot Ultra features a completely revamped, dial-based UI that makes fine-tuned adjustments faster and easier than the older models. A new processor allows it to compensate for altitude and carry out completely custom programs, and it also has a few modes you won’t find on the standard Instant Pots, like cake, eggs, and sterilize. For a limited time, both the 6 qt. and 8 qt. versions are on sale for $20 off. That’s the best deal of the year on the smaller model, and the first discount we’ve ever seen on the large one.

If you’re worried that you won’t get a ton of use out of this thing, note that in addition to speedy pressure cooking, this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. Basically, it’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own.

#3: ghost paper notebook

Even (or perhaps, especially) in the age of laptops and tablets, many people prefer the tactile experience of jotting down notes with an actual pen and paper, and the most tactile experience of all comes from the Ghost Paper Notebook.



Rather than simply printing lines on the sheet to keep your letters straight, Ghost Paper’s lines are very slightly embossed, giving your pen an actual base from which to start each character. Shane tried one of these out earlier this year and loved it, and you can get your own notebook for $5 off today with promo code KINJA501. If you need a unique Mother’s Day gift idea, this could definitely fit the bill.

Ghost Paper also comes in stationery form now, and you can get a set for just $10. That’s half the usual price, and the discount is due to a defect on the cartons that hold the paper and envelopes, though those are in perfect condition, which is all that really matters. Just add it to your cart, and you’ll see the discount at checkout.

#4: curved monitor

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Curved TVs might be a gimmick, but curved computer monitors actually make some sense, because you actually sit close enough to them for the curve to wrap around your periphery.



This 27" curved monitor from Samsung is available for $180 today as a refurb. I wish it was higher resolution than 1080p, but that’s still a solid price for a monitor of this size with AMD FreeSync.

#5: action camera

Xiaomi has long been known as a quality tech brand in China, and now its specced-out 360 action cam has trickled over stateside, and we’ve got a $50 promo code.



The Xiaomi Sphere Camera includes two Sony sensors that capture video at 3456×1728 at 30 frames per second, and stitches them together into a full 360 immersive video or photo. It’s also water resistant for your outdoor adventures, includes a mini tripod, and and features six axis electronic stabilization to smooth out your action shots.

If you want to get a sense of how it looks, check out this sample video in Chrome or on your phone. You should be able to spin it around and see all around. Also, I want to go to wherever it was shot.

The camera is normally priced at $300, but you can save $50 today with promo code 50KINJACAM.

#6: headphones

Wireless earbuds are a dime a dozen, but if you prefer over-ears, Ghostek’s well-reviewed soDrop 2s are also on sale today for $56 after clipping the 20% coupon, the best deal we’ve ever seen. They run for 14 hours on a charge and boast a 4.2 star review average, so if you’re a fan of their angular design, they’re definitely worth a listen.



#7: samsung SSD + Far Cry 5

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Replacing a hard drive with an SSD is one of the most worthwhile upgrades you perform on a computer, and Samsung’s 860 EVO is one of the best drives out there. The 1TB model is currently marked down to an all-time low $280, and for the rest of this week, they’re also throwing in a copy of Far Cry 5 for PC. You’ll receive an email with a game download code after your drive ships.



Just make sure you’re buying from Amazon directly (not a third party seller), and that you see this in the special offers section on the product page:

#8: sunglass sale

Privé Revaux turned the sunglass industry on its head last year with a wide variety of attractive frames for just $30 each, but you can get them for even less today with 20% promo code PRSPRING.



Everything they sell on Amazon is eligible, so be sure to look beyond the main page. The Men’s and Women’s sections have a lot more styles, and some frames, like the new Madelaine Collection are only available from the New Arrivals dropdown menu. The unisex Commando aviators are Privé’s most popular though, so feel free to start with those.

Privé now sells a couple of blue light-blocking computer glasses as well that you could grab with this sale. They aren’t sunglasses, and they obviously aren’t prescription, but they could be just what you need if suffer from eyestrain at work.

#9: lawn games

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Outfit your next backyard barbecue with these discounted lawn games from Amazon. They have all the classics like giant Jenga, cornhole, a very American cornhole, and this bags and washer toss combo game, all at or very near their best prices ever. Drink in hand is required for game play.

#10: snack sample box

At long last, Amazon has a brand new snack sample box up for order, and it’s basically free.



Spend $10 to get eight or more snack samples to munch on, and then use the included $10 credit to buy more of your favorites. The exact contents of the box will vary, but RXBARS cost about $2 each at the store, and it seems like you’ll get a nice mix of healthy options and indulgent junk food.