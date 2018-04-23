Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: Board Games

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If your board game cabinet has been gathering dust, it’s time to freshen up your collection with today’s board game Gold Box sale on Amazon, the largest we’ve ever seen.



Inside, you’ll find dozens of games to appeal to every age group, and there are some buttons on the top of the page to help you sort through the deluge. A few of our picks are broken out on this post, but head over to Amazon to see the rest. Just be sure to set aside a few minutes...it’s a big sale.

#2: Wiper Blades

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve been putting up with streaks and squeaks for too long, today’s Michelin Radius sale on Amazon is the only excuse you need to replace your windshield wiper blades.



Prices vary based on size, but several blades are available for under $10; just be sure to use Amazon’s car parts tool at the top of the page to see which ones you need for your vehicle. Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

#3: Uniqlo Linen

The days are moving more and more towards the correct temperatures for the season that we’re in. That means you can start wearing materials that work for the warmer weather, like linen. Pick up a couple linen shirts from Uniqlo for only $20 each for both men and women, so you can pull beach vibes every day even when you’re sitting at your desk.

#4: Brother Printer

Photo: Amazon

Unless you really need to print in color, Brother makes some of the only printers worth buying, and their small office-friendly MFCL2710DW is on sale for a consumer-level price today.



Like Brother’s home printers, this model spits out about 32 pages per minute, includes Wi-Fi connectivity, uses inexpensive and long-lasting toner, and just generally works much more reliably than any inkjet printer out there. The biggest advantage of this model over a consumer-level HL-series printer is that it includes a document feeder for the scanner, meaning it can automatically scan 50 pages in a row with no user input. You might use that feature, like, once, but you’ll probably be really glad you have it.

$120 is the best price Amazon’s ever listed on this model, so list that inkjet printer of yours on Craigslist, and go lock in your order.

#5: Ni No Kuni II

Screenshot: Amazon

Even if you had issues with the first one, Ni No Kuni II is worth picking up for any JRPG fans out there, if only for the gorgeous animation. The game’s only a month old, but all three editions are cheaper than ever on PS4 today, if you don’t include preorder discounts.



#6: Zero Gravity Chairs

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It was a little late to the party, but spring is finally here for most of the country, and you can enjoy it to the fullest with these zero gravity outdoor lounge chairs. Get two of them in the color of your choice (except brown and grey) for just $60 with promo code BESTCHOICEGRAVITY. That should leave you with more money to spend on other patio essentials like string lights, or drinks to put in the built-in cupholders.

#7: Robotic Vacuum

Vacuuming is simultaneously the worst chore, and the chore most easily and cheaply pawned off to a robot.

While it lacks the brand recognition of a Roomba, and we can’t personally vouch for them like we can for the Eufy RoboVac 11, this ECOVACS vacuum has solid reviews, and are insanely affordable today at $159 with promo code ECOVACS1. You can even control it from your phone, which is very rare in this price range.

#8: Qi Pads

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you still don’t have enough Qi pads in your life, a couple of great ones are on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box.



I suspect the more popular option will be this 10W pad for just $9, one of the best deals we’ve ever seen on any pad from a well-known brand like RAVPower. It’ll only charge iPhones at 5W, but compatible Android phones will be able to take advantage of the 10W power.

If you’re an iPhone owner and want to charge at faster speeds though, this $37 charging stand supports Apple’s needlessly complicated 7.5W charging standard. Just note that it has to be plugged into the included Quick Charge 3.0 adapter to operate; you can’t just plug it into any USB port.

Both deals are only available today though, so don’t miss out.

#9: Copper Pans

Image: Amazon

Upgrade your pots and pans with Amazon’s Copper Chef sale, today only. Why are copper pans a big deal? Copper conducts heat 20 times more effectively than stainless steel, boasting better heat distribution, and the ability to withstand heat up to 850°, which means you’ll be able to use these in your Big Green Egg or similar device. Plus, these pans are all up to 25% off today.

The largest set in the sale contains all the basic pans you need, with two frying pans, two sauce pans, a casserole pan, and they’ve thrown in a fry basket and a strainer. They’re also offering some frying pan sets, in both round and square, and deep dish pans. Just remember, this sale will only last through the end of the day or until the product sells out, so don’t wait for this sale to cool down.

#10: Camelbaks

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Suck in about $50 in savings on this 100-ounce Camlbak K.U.D.U 8 hydration pack from Woot. These K.U.D.U packs are the tightest and lightest packs, but still have some storage space to carry your phone, keys, and any bike repair tools you might need. They’re listed around $100 on Amazon, so this Woot deal is a no-brainer if you’ve been thirsting for a new pack.