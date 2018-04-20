Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: ELAC Speakers

Graphic: Shep McAllister

ELAC makes some of the most popular home theater gear out there, and you can pick up a pair of B5 bookshelf speakers, an F6 floorstanding speaker, or a S10EQ subwoofer for the best prices ever on Amazon today. All three pieces are from ELAC’s Debut series, which offers exceptional sound for the money, but you can of course mix and match them with speakers you’ve already collected.



#2: TP-Link Smart Plug

Smart plugs are the gateway drug to home automation, and TP-Link’s model with energy monitoring is down to $20 right now, the best price we’ve ever seen. This thing adds smartphone and Alexa control to any power outlet, and unlike some less expensive models, it’ll also tell you how much electricity is running through it so you can identify what’s running up your power bill.

#3: Marmot Sale

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

At some point, it’ll be continuously warm enough to hike, and Marmot is thinking about getting you geared up and outside for less. Take 25% off all the apparel they carry, or if you need to re-up on your gear, it’s all 20% off too during their Friends & Family sale. Just use the code FRIENDS at checkout. It’s like Christmas for the outdoorsy people in your life.

#4: God Of War

God of War [Digital] | $54 | Green Man Gaming

God of War is out today, and if you own a PS4, you should absolutely play it. If you avoided the 20% preorder discount because you prefer to buy digitally, or if you just want to be able to play it this weekend without waiting for delivery, Green Man Gaming is taking 10% off digital copies right now.

#5: Power Tower

Graphic: Shep McAllister

What were they thinking inventing this surge protector and not calling it the Power Tower? Missed marketing opportunities aside, it comes with a whopping 18 outlets, four USB ports, and its own 6.5' retractable power cord. Plus, it rotates for optimum space-saving. Get it for $25 today with promo code LTC9MR54.



#6: Humble Monthly

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Shep McAllister

There are still two weeks left until next month’s Humble Monthly unlocks completely, but three more games just leaked out early. In addition to the previously announced Kerbal Space Program, Dead Rising 4, and Ruiner, Monthly members will now get instant access to Moon Hunters, Jalopy, and Crazy Machines 3 as well.



As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or less if you prepay for longer time periods), and includes a cache of PC games each month, plus 10% off in the Humble Store, and extra benefits on certain Humble Bundles. The best part? Even if you cancel your membership, every game you add to your Steam library is yours to keep.



So if you sign up now, you’ll get the six aforementioned games, plus a bunch more when the month unlocks in early May, all for $12. I have to add, landing on Mun for the first time in Kerbal Space Program is a top 3 all-time gaming moment for me.

#7: Plantronics Headphones

Photo: Amazon

Plantronics’ BackBeat Sense wireless on-ears look great, sound great, and run for up to 18 hours on a charge; all good things. But the coolest feature here, especially at a low $43 price point, is a suite of sensors that automatically pauses your music when you take the headphones off your ears, and starts it up again once you put them back on. Use promo code KINJABEAT at checkout to save.

#8: 20 Second Steamer

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I prefer steaming over ironing - it’s faster, easier, and you don’t need to bust out the ironing board. This travel steamer from TaoTronics is only $20 today with promo code KINJASTE, and unlike some other models, it stores water in the handle, rather than a bulky tank, so it can fit in just about any suitcase. It also heats up in 20 seconds, far faster than similar models, allowing you steam out all those wrinkles in no time. Plus, skipping the dry cleaner every once in a while and steaming instead can make your clothes last longer.



#9: Jackery Battery Pack

Unless you have a charging cord handy, a USB battery pack is basically just an expensive paperweight. Luckily, that’s never a problem with today’s deal.



The Jackery Bolt (pictured above) is a little expensive at $24 for 6,000mAh (with promo code BOLT6000), but it includes a built-in Lightning and microUSB cable, so you won’t have to worry about carrying a spare. If you’re the forgetful type, that’s well worth the price premium.

#10: Gooseneck Tablet Stand

Yes, it looks ridiculous, but Switch owners know the value of a gooseneck tablet stand. You’ll be really glad to have it during your next Stardew Valley hangover morning. Clip the $1 coupon to get it for just $11.